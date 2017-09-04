The unconstitutional presentation (and whitewashing) of Islam in American public schools

The Clarion Project, a think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., states that its mission is “to [educate] the public about the dangers of radical Islam” and “[to deliver] news, expert analysis, videos, and unique perspectives about radical Islam, while giving a platform to moderate Muslims and human rights activists to speak out against extremism.” The Southern Poverty Law Center, of course, has designated Clarion as a group that spreads “Isalmophobia.”
A new post on Clarion’s site, “Pro-Islamic indoctrination in public schools?”, by Meira Sversky, paints a disturbing picture of American secondary schools not only teaching Islam over other religions (a violation of the First Amendment), but also whitewashing the religion à la Reza Aslan. The motivation, I suspect, is admirable: to stamp out bigotry against Muslims, but you can’t do that by violating the Constitution and distorting a religion in the service of liberalism.
One aspect of this “indoctrination” is a U.S. Department of Education program—yes, funded by the taxpayers—called “Access Islam“. Clarion also notes that the program is also supported by the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) and the Smithsonian.
Below is a video from that program aimed at children from grades 5-12 (note that it’s presented by the “Christian Action Network”, which surely has its own agenda). Since I haven’t found the original government materials myself, take this with a grain of salt. But note as well that there are no similar programs for other faiths—a clear violation of the First Amendment’s prohibition of the government favoring one religion over others. Clarion notes:
Parents across the U.S. have objected to a Department of Education program called “Access Islam.” The federally-funded program is directed at children from grades 5-12 and is also featured on various websites, including PBS Learning Media.
The Smithsonian also promotes the course as does the Indiana Department of Education and the United Nations.
Parents charge that the course amounts to nothing less than proselytizing about Islam in public schools. In addition, they note that the Department of Education provides no comparable study or promotion of any other religion.
A video from the course prominently features a Christian convert to Islam, who declares emotionally how he has found the true religion without any “intermediaries.”
In addition to videos, students are given worksheets to learn the Five Pillars of Islam and how to pray. Children are also expected to memorize verses from the Quran and know the meaning of those verses.
The video (with its Christian gloss):
Note that there is a link to a Snopes investigation of this charge of “indoctrination”. Examining the claim that “Seventh graders in California are subjected to an intense three-week course in Islam that requires them to pray to Allah and memorize Koran verses”, Snopes judges the claim “mixed” (you can see the California history and social science standards here, which certainly do privilege Islam over other faiths). Snopes criticized the use of this curriculum in one California school district:
We think the Byron School District erred badly on the side of liberalism in how it chose to teach this segment and that it displayed an appalling lack of sensitivity to the fears that even more will be drawn to the fundamentalist Islamic faiths that spawned the terrorist attacks on America if Islam is made attractive enough, but that’s a judgment call, not a matter of fact. What can be argued is whether the line separating teaching about a religion and teaching the religion itself was blurred by how the district chose to fulfill the Islamic history element of the Grade 7 social studies curriculum. Whether that line was actually crossed remains a matter of debate (the district is not at this time addressing charges that it had students memorize Koran verses), but it must be said if the shoe were on the other foot — had the portions of world history centering on the spread of Christianity been taught in similar manner — the outcry would have been thunderous.
Clarion discusses the teaching of Islamic doctrine in other states. Not all use the “Access Islam” materials, but all, by preferentially teaching the tenets of one faith and not others, seem unconstitutional.
Maryland
As part of the school’s “World History” curriculum, high school students in Maryland were taught extensively about Islam — without any context of current events — and required to list the benefits of the religion.
In one homework assignment obtained by a news outlet, the question was asked: “How did Muslim conquerors treat those they conquered?” The correct answer was, “With tolerance, kindness and respect.”
One parent, John Kevin Wood, who objected to the mandatory class said, “I don’t force my religious views on them, so don’t force your religious views on me.”
His wife, Melissa, noted, “We cannot discuss our Ten Commandments in school but they can discuss Islam’s Five Pillars?”
New Jersey
Two mothers who spoke up about the courses on Islam that they charge amounted to indoctrination about Islam were smeared with the label of “Islamophobes” after bringing up the issue at a school board meeting.
The mothers objected that their children were required to learn intricacies of Islam but no similar courses were being taught about Christianity or Judaism.
Here’s one video shown to children in New Jersey, and to me it looks like material straight out of CAIR or some similar propaganda organization. Nothing similar is shown about Judaism, Hinduism, or Christianity:
Massachusetts, one of the nation’s most liberal states, has long been dogged by accusations that they show a sanitized version of Islam to students in public secondary schools. Clarion reports this:
Massachusetts
Charges that teaching materials about the Middles East are biased and funded by Saudi, Palestinian, and other Arab states were levied against Newton high schools.
One of the books the schools recommend as reading material included extremist writings by Muslim Brotherhood leaders Sayyid Qutb and Yusuf Qaradawi, who is known for his sermons calling for the murder of Jews and homosexuals.
Newton schools officials have continuously refused to make school curricula and teaching materials available to residents. [JAC: this is unconscionable, as those residents are the ones who pay for their children’s education and, to my mind, are entitled to at least see what those kids are learning.]
Public pressure previously forced the high schools to discontinue using the Saudi-funded Arab World Studies Notebook, which makes spurious charges against Israel. The book has been rejected by a number of other school districts as well.
There’s information on other states as well; here’s one “lesson plan” that thankfully was never adopted, but shows how clueless (or biased) educators can be:
New York
A lesson plan developed in New York State and promoted by the New York State Education Department called “Dying to be a Martyr,” featured video interviews with Islamic terrorists who explain why their attacks on Israelis were justified. The lessons plan contains no instructions for teachers to denounce the views. In addition, the plan does not contain an Israeli response.
The plan was offered to teachers for a decade through the taxpayer-funded Public Broadcasting Service’s “LearningMedia” website.
Whether this form of preferential presentation was done to defuse anti-Islamic bigotry, or to show concern for what the Left sees as an “underdog faith,” the results are clear: a violation of the Constitution. This is what would happen were the Huffington Post to be put in charge of American education.
I have no objection in principle to students learning comparative religion in public schools. As Richard Dawkins has long argued, religion is an important part of human history, and you can’t understand a lot of Western literary references without understanding Judaism and Christianity. However, that cannot, at least in the U.S., justify preferential teaching of the Bible over, say, the Qur’an or Bhagavad Gita.
Further, there’s a big tactical problem in teaching comparative religion: how is it to be done? One can easily see how various groups would quarrel over how their faith is presented (which tenets are important?), and even subgroups, like Sunni versus Shia Muslims, might argue about the presentation of their differing claims. Do you teach Mormonism? And Scientology? If not, why not? After all, Scientology has official tax-exempt status in the U.S. as a “religion”. There are tens of thousands of different faiths in this world (I haven’t even mentioned “folk religions,” of which there are many), and how do you decide which ones to include and which to leave out?
Nobody ever seems to recognize that any kind of religious-studies curriculum is going to be seen as offensive to some people, particularly the dominant faith in America, Christianity. This makes me despair about the possibility of religious education, although I think it might be feasible to construct a curriculum that offends very few people.
Some say that such a curriculum will help mitigate the religious conflicts and hatreds that plague our world, but given that kids are indoctrinated at home well before they’re of an age appropriate for religious education, I’m not sure that such religious education will have the desired effect.
Do readers (especially those in America) think that religious education should be required in public schools? If so, is it possible to design a fair yet useful curriculum?
Yes, it is *possible*, but there is no way it would be politically acceptable.
Any fair and balanced curriculum would be critically examining religious texts and claims, asking question such as was Jesus an actual historical person, and who actually wrote the books of the New Testament? Did the Exodus actually occur historically, or is it purely allegorical? Was the founding of Mormonism basically a con by a known fabricator? Et cetera.
Apply scientific logic to religion, you mean?
You can’t do that: you must keep science out of the religious curriculum!!!!
This is absolute absurdity. The descriptions of what various states are teaching read like a list of lies. Muslim conquerors suddenly weren’t imperialists — you know, like the evil white Europeans, who were the only real imperialists because only white people treated those they conquered poorly; no, Muslim conquerors were all sugar and spice. Is this a fucking joke?
There is so much to which I could respond in this post, but I won’t bother. We all know what’s wrong.
“Whether this form of preferential presentation was done to defuse anti-Islamic bigotry, or to show concern for what the Left sees as an ‘underdog faith’…”
Well, the left (I guess it is just “the left” now, since this came from the left in the federal government. We can’t just blame regressives at this point) does seem to care about anti-*Islamic* bigotry above any other form of religious bigotry. Jews in their country continue to suffer the highest rate of hate crimes of any minority, but a good portion of the left doesn’t seem to mind (when it isn’t actively promoting antisemitism). And I think it’s less about them seeing Islam as an “underdog faith” than as an ally because, somehow, Islam is now a “brown” religion, while Judaism and others they don’t care for are “white” — just as Israel is full of oppressors, while places like Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are full of liberators.
This is propaganda at the highest level of government, percolating down to the schools so it can be taught to our children.
I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have said this is coming from the federal level. This is individual states, and there’s no evidence they’re doing this with any direction from the Department of Education.
I do not approve of any of this in public schools. There is no time for education in the myths that are numerous and unproven. It is junk history as far as I am concerned. Should public schools also teach about ghosts and witches, maybe ancestry worship practiced by many around the world. A little more time on “real” history would be nice. Our own American history is almost unknown by most in this country and that includes separation of church and state.
Your link to the Washington Post article does not mention the SPLC as naming Clarion a hate group. It is CAIR that does. This article from the SPLC does mention Clarion.
Thank you for this post. As I mentioned in passing once, this kind of religious indoctrination has been going on for some time at state universities, under the guise of “Religious Studies”, for example in Departments of Middle Eastern and North African Studies. Students have reported to me that the content of courses is simply and plainly the teaching of religious doctrine, as if it were being conducted at a mosque, in this case. This kind abuse of the system might in other state institutions include the teaching of doctrine of other religions as well, but I don’t have an example of it.
I find it hard to believe that “Access Islam” would be promoted by the Indiana Department of Education, since Indiana isn’t a left-leaning state by any means. Promoting the Confederacy might be more likely! 🙂
I’m taking all of this with a huge grain of salt.
I guess this depends on where in Indiana. From the Hoosiers I know, Fort Wayne is very conservative, Hammond & Gary, not so much.
Politifact, Florida branch, has evaluated the question, “Did the U.S. Education Department introduce an Islamic indoctrination program for public schools?” The organization states “Access Islam is a real program for school teachers looking to offer lesson plans on the religion of Islam. But to say it’s part of an ‘indoctrination program’ delivered from the federal government isn’t accurate.” It goes on to say “It’s unclear how many schools have used the materials, and there is certainly no requirement that schools do.”
I think we have to be careful not to be caught up in the hysteria created by right wing and Christian organizations, particularly when it is unclear how many school districts actually use this program.
http://www.politifact.com/florida/statements/2017/apr/05/volusia-county-republican-party/did-us-department-education-introduce-islamic-indo/
In Sweden, one of the most secular societies in the world, religion is a required subject throughout primary school. Children learn ABOUT religion, they learn that there are different religions and get som insight into what the basic myths and tenets are, they learn about the history of religions. And, yes, secular outlooks are also included. As an atheist, I may have a bit of a quarrel with details in the curriculum, but on the whole I think it is a good thing. Children learn from an early age that people have different versions of religon, or non-religion.
I can well understand the good intentions behind these curricula, which is to instill knowledge and tolerance towards those who practice a faith that has been badly damaged because of extremists. But no doubt this has segued into indoctrination.
It is possible and desirable if not politically realistic to offer education about religion in public schools. But the only way one could have any confidence that it was being done right would be to have teachers be atheists.
I assume that FFRF is all over this kind of religious propagandizing in public schools.