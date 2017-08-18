New movie about atheist pastors: “Losing Our Religion”

Reader Keith called my attention to a new movie coming out in September, “Losing Our Religion”, a documentary about the Clergy Project started by Linda LaScola and Dan Dennett to provide a haven and discussion group for preachers who had lost their faith. The movie’s website is here, and here’s a summary:
Losing Our Religion is a feature length documentary about preachers who are not believers, and what atheists do when they miss church. Allowed access to the 600 members of The Clergy Project – a safe haven for preachers from all faiths who no longer believe – the documentary follows ex-members and clergy who are still undercover.
They are not just losing their religion, for many they are losing their friends, community and even family. As well as their job.
As events unfold that change lives forever, their stories also connect with secular communities that are growing in surprising places. New groups are experimenting in ways to have church without god, and asking the same question as unbelieving clergy – “what’s next?”
Losing Our Religion is a documentary about community, acceptance, and a view inside the complicated lives of clergy who are stranded in the rising tide of non-believers.
Here’s the trailer; see how many people you recognize (and not just Dawkins and Dennett). I’ve met two of these brave pastors.
Pastor No Faith‘s site adds this:
Check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LosingOurReligionMovie/
If you’re in Canada you can watch the movie on the Documentary Channel http://www.cbc.ca/documentarychannel/docs/losing-our-religion
(The Documentary Channel’s version I believe is shorter than the theatrical version)
If you or someone you know would like to host a screening then go here: http://www.losingourreligion.ca/screenings
I am afraid I think they *should* lose their job. They can only continue by practicing a knowing a fraud upon their customers and betraying their trust.
I know perfectly well that sincere pastors are passing off nonsense as it it were valuable, and that once can plausibly describe their goods as “fraudulent” but that is the result of error and delusion not knowing fraud.
I’d love to see this. I hope it screens on a channel available in NZ.
A few years ago a female Anglican priest converted to Islam. She did not tell her flock, eh continued to preach. And draw her salary of course. Eventually she was outed to her bishop. He decided she could stay.
Le plus ca change le plus que c’est le meme chose … 500 years ago Luther said the least people could expect from the their church is that it not lie to them.
This is another project in production. I gave them a little contribution last year:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/godless-the-truth-beyond-belief-religion#/