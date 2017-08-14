Armed Leftists in Charlottesville

To those who questioned whether any of those who protested against the Nazis and bigots came “loaded for bear,” here are two photos taken by a friend of mine who was in Charlottesville during the troubles. His commentary:
This “militia” was on the anti-fascist side, I’m sad to report.
While the Nazis/KKK had many groups prowling the streets, these were the only leftists I saw similarly armed.
They told me not to film them & to move on, both “requests” which I ignored & got into a heated argument with one of them: the young lady among them (2nd picture left) intervened & separated us.
Left or right, carrying an assault weapon in public is an act of terrorism as far as I’m concerned.
I’m amazed that somebody didn’t start firing, which would have made the murder by car episode seem trivial by comparison.
The Rightists also came armed, of course, and you can see those pictures here. But nobody protesting fascism or racism should be carrying weapons, much less ASSAULT RIFLES. This is just asking for trouble, or advertising that you’ll make it.
The “good” news is that “our” side had fewer guns, but that’s not a lot of consolation, as some of them had mace and sticks.
