Cultural relativism goes down in flames in Canada

Reader Steve called my attention to an article in the online Toronto Star about an overly lenient legal judgment that was based on cultural relativism, but a judgment that was rectified when the Canadian courts came to their senses.

The story: an Iranian immigrant who moved to Canada was convicted of long-standing and violent physical abuse of his wife. The description:

The convicted man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban [JAC: Why is there a ban? He’s no longer living with his family. Why would Canada hide the identity of a criminal who was not a juvenile?], moved to Canada with his family in 2009. The judges found he sexually assaulted his wife three to four times a month, forcing her to “have sex with him by hitting her, pulling her hair, pinching her and forcefully removing her clothes.” “The sex was painful. She cried out quietly so the children would not hear,” the judges wrote. He also violently abused her and their two sons, slapping, kicking and punching them and hitting them with a belt. “On one occasion he locked them outside on a snowy winter day while they were wearing nothing but shorts and T-shirts. They waited barefoot for 40 minutes until their mother arrived home,” the judges wrote. The assaults, which began in Iran, continued in Canada and came to light when the youngest son confided in a teacher at his school.

The man was given 18 months in jail, serving only six before he was released. During his trial, he did NOT use ignorance of the law or of Canadian customs as an excuse; as the Star said, “he denied the violence entirely.”

William Gorewich, a judge in Newmarket, gave the accused a sentence much lighter than usual for his abuse because Gorewich decided that the man’s actions “[suggest] a significant cultural gap between what is not accepted in this country, and what is accepted in her native country.” The judge also said this in his decision:

“In my considerations, I ask how much weight [should] the cultural impact of moving from Iran to Canada be given. [The respondent’s wife] testified in Iran if she complained about any abuse she would be ignored. It is a different culture, it is a different society. As far as I’m able to ascertain from the evidence, those cultural differences moved with them from Iran to Canada,” Gorewich wrote in his judgment.”

An appeals court ordered the man rearrested to serve a longer sentence. I’m not sure how this works in Canada, but unless someone who’s served his time already is found guilty of a new crime, they can’t be re-arrested in the U.S. and put back in jail for the original crime. But the appeals court gave the man another 2.5 years (in the interim, he’d moved in with another woman):

“This was not a sentence that was slightly outside of the appropriate range. It was far outside the range,” wrote Justices Mary Lou Benotto, Alexandra Hoy and David Doherty. “Cultural norms that condone or tolerate conduct contrary to Canadian criminal law must not be considered a mitigating factor on sentencing,” the judges ruled, adding two and a half years to his sentence.

Thank Ceiling Cat the appeals court rectified the unwarranted “cultural mitigation found by judge Gorewich:

The Court of Appeal ruled that Gorewich erred by finding that the wife and children had “no injuries,” the man was at no risk of reoffending, and the sentences should be concurrent. But the judges reserved a page and a half of their 14-page ruling for refuting his use of cultural considerations in sentencing. “Cultural differences do not excuse or mitigate criminal conduct. To hold otherwise undermines the equality of all individuals before and under the law, a crucial Charter value. It would also create a second class of person in our society — those who fall victim to offenders who import such practices,” they wrote. “This is of particular significance in the context of domestic violence. All women in Canada are entitled to the same level of protection from abusers. The need to strongly denounce domestic violence is in no way diminished when that conduct is the product of cultural beliefs that render women acceptable targets of male violence. “If anything, cultural beliefs may be an aggravating factor enhancing the need for specific deterrence in cases where the sentencing judge is satisfied that the offender continues to maintain those views at the time of sentencing.”

I’m sorry to say that Gorewich’s sentence may be what happens when, imbued with the racism of low expectations, a judge lets someone off lightly because reprehensible behavior is more common in their native land. That won’t stand in any enlightened country, for “ignorance of the law is no excuse.” Actually, I’m surprised, for I thought immigrants to Canada underwent a stringent acculturation process to acquaint them with Canadian laws and customs.