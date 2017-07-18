Author claims that ALL men are “unsafe” enablers of rape culture—even her own sons

I wouldn’t bother calling attention to the article at issue except that its author, Jody Allard, is a fairly widely published journalist, having written for The Washington Post, Time magazine, Vice, the Guardian and, yes, HuffPo and Everyday Feminism.
Her new piece, “I’m done pretending that men are safe (even my sons)“, appearing on the website Role Reboot, is also worth looking at because it shows how someone who is apparently sane can nevertheless demonize all men as instruments of misogyny who foster what Allard says is a “rape culture.”
Now, I don’t know exactly what people mean by a “rape culture”. Rape is a serious crime in the U.S., nobody I know takes it lightly, its incidence has been falling (85% since 1980, according to government statistics [and a drop of more than 50% for college-aged women since 1996]), and, at least from my own experience, I’ve never heard a man say anything about rape other than it’s horrible and offenders should be punished severely.
Of course I don’t inhabit all American cultures, but Allard’s sons, as white, educated middle-class males, can’t live in a milieu much different from the one live in. But I hasten to add that rape is still far too common, however, with roughly 15% of women experiencing it at least once in their lives. That horrifyingly common! But if we do live in a “rape culture,” then we live even more in a “robbery” and “aggravated assault” culture, with the rate of the former four times higher and the latter nine times higher than the rate of rape.
The need to reduce the rate of sexual assault, catch more offenders, and punish them severely should not, however, mean that all men should be demonized as potential rapists and/or misogynists. Yet that’s exactly what Allard has done in her article. She says there is no such thing as a “safe” man—even her own sons. I think that’s an exaggeration, but let’s hear what she means by “safe”:
I have two sons. They are strong and compassionate—the kind of boys other parents are glad to meet when their daughters bring them home for dinner. They are good boys, in the ways good boys are, but they are not safe boys. I’m starting to believe there’s no such thing.
Apparently Allard’s sons were upset when she wrote a Washington Post essay saying that her sons were enabling rape culture and were blind to their own sexism and misogyny. Since then Allard has been “educating” her kids, but I’m not sure whether the kind of “education” they got from that essay was good for them (they were in fact appalled). It’s one thing to be told why rape is a horrible crimem another to be told as a young kid that your own behavior allows those crimes to happen. Surely “not all men” are rape enablers, right?
But Allard disagrees (my emphasis):
As a single mother, I sometimes wonder whether the real problem is that my sons have no role models for the type of men I hope they become. But when I look around at the men I know, I’m not sure a male partner would fill that hole. Where are these men who are enlightened but not arrogant? Who are feminists without self-congratulation? If my sons need role models, they may have to become their own.
I joined Bumble recently, after a six-plus year break from dating. I’m not overly interested in dating in the first place, but I’m starved for adult conversation so dating feels like a necessary evil. Bumble, as I explained to my married friends, is like the feminist Tinder. Women have to initiate contact with men, so at least there’s no inbox full of dick picks every day. But, feminist or not, the men are no different from the men anywhere else and I quickly felt deflated. If the feminist men — the men who proudly declare their progressive politics and their fight for quality — aren’t safe, then what man is? No man, I fear.
I know I’m not supposed to cast an entire sex with a single paint brush — not all men, I’m sure some readers are thinking and preparing to type or tweet. But if it’s impossible for a white person to grow up without adopting racist ideas, simply because of the environment in which they live, how can I expect men not to subconsciously absorb at least some degree of sexism? White people aren’t safe, and men aren’t safe, no matter how much I’d like to assure myself that these things aren’t true.
It may be true that all men absorb sexist ideas, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t try to root those ideas out, or, more important, act on those ideas and treat women as inferiors or sexual objects. Allard doesn’t think her sons will be rapists, but for some reason she doesn’t feel “safe” around them. Why? Because, like all men, they don’t believe everything women (and rape victims) say, which is a kind of doubt embedded in our legal system when it adjudicates rape, as it does all crimes, by looking at all the facts and convicting only when the evidence is beyond reasonable doubt.
Allard continues (my emphasis):
My sons won’t rape unconscious women behind a dumpster, and neither will most of the progressive men I know. But what all of these men share in common, even my sons, is a relentless questioning and disbelief of the female experience. I do not want to prove my pain, or provide enough evidence to convince anyone that my trauma is merited. I’m through wasting my time on people who are more interested in ideas than feelings, and I’m through pretending these people, these men, are safe.
I love my sons, and I love some individual men. It pains me to say that I don’t feel emotionally safe with them, and perhaps never have with a man, but it needs to be said because far too often we are afraid to say it. This is not a reflection of something broken or damaged in me; it is a reflection of the systems we build and our boys absorb. Those little boys grow into men who know the value of women, the value that’s been ascribed to us by a broken system, and it seeps out from them in a million tiny, toxic ways.
What bothers me here are the notions that feelings always trump ideas, that someone’s feelings are not just to be taken seriously, but believed absolutely, and that all men are not just tinged with sexism, but dyed with it to a degree that their actions enable “rape culture.” (I have to add that, in her Post piece, Allard says she was once raped.) I wonder how many women I encounter share her feelings, and see me in this way? And I wonder whether teaching all boys that they’re perpetrators of “toxic masculinity” doesn’t demonize them without justification, and represents the wrong way to educate people how to treat each other as moral equals.
By tarnishing all men as rapists (and all white people as racists) it distances those people from you. Who wants to engage and understand if they are immediately dismissed and demonized?
Sure, it’s true men can’t always get where women are coming from (I once had a boyfriend that couldn’t understand why women wouldn’t want to be raped because he’d welcome sexual advances on himself), but there are many that can understand if they really want to and having worked in a male dominated field for 20 + years, I can tell you that younger males can be a real pleasure to work with as they don’t carry all the baggage of the past. Moreover, there are many men my age and above that are lovely. I suppose it’s the assholes one still encounters that undoes all these good experiences since one bad encounter tends to wipe out a handful of good ones.
This is just the old argument that since a man has a penis he is capable of rape.
Oddly enough it also implies that a man can’t help but rape since he has a penis.
Why do so many extreme arguments also prove to be circular?
So…because I’m a white male that automatically makes me a racist, sexist potential rapist?
That’s nice to know. Thanks , complete stranger from the internet, for telling me all about myself.
I’m sure there a term for judging people based on their gender or race, and I”m sure it’s not “progressive liberal”.
Talk about sexist.
Where she says she knows it’s bad to paint one sex with one brush, she should have followed up with, “but I’m going to do it anyway”.
Rape culture? Toxic masculinity? You’re soaking in it!
Come on. Yeah, there are some segments of society where that’s the norm and it’s deeply unhealthy, but that’s not the majority view.
It might be in the best interest of her sons that they are taken out of her custody.
But the feelings! They are real!
Many thoughts are triggered by this woman’s painting of all men as unsafe and part of a rape culture.
I sympathize with all women (and men) who have been raped. It happens more than we are told within families, as well as communities (the father, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbors, etc.) Fortunately, I have never been raped, so am unable to perceive all men as potential rapists. My experience doesn’t define or reinforce that fear. However,I have met men who probably qualify for this mindset and found them repugnant.
Still, I have been most fortunate in that my male family and friends have been loving, caring people in the best of all human ways. Maybe, I was just too innocent or ignorant to know otherwise, but I feel as though I always have been well treated and protected.
Coincidentally, I’m through wasting my time on people who are more interested in feelings than ideas.
Well, Jerry, I for one do not look at you and think, “rapist”.
When it comes to our legal system, there has to be evidence. We can’t convict people on feelings for rape or any other crime. (I feel like I’ve been burgled?) And she might not be the sort of women who accuses men of rape or other sexual assault when it didn’t occur, but there are women who do. That being said, the improvements already made in the way rape victims are treated by law enforcement need to continue, and more improvements are required.
There are things about being a woman that men can never fully understand. However, the same can be said about being a man. We can sympathize, and empathize, but we can’t know.
She says she’s not damaged. To me, she clearly has major trust issues.
I think her own sons also have good reason not to trust her, and they should be able to trust their parents more than anybody else. She could have written this article without exposing them to the world, and imo it’s wrong that she didn’t.
Statistics like 15% of all women having been raped doesn’t mean 15% of all men are rapists. Men who rape usually attack a number of different women – it’s rare for it to be only be one. And even if 15% of men being rapists is accurate, it still means 85% aren’t. That’s a pretty big majority. The behaviour of men towards women in all facets of life has improved noticeably in my lifetime, and I expect it will continue to improve.
Running men down at every turn is not the way to encourage change. She’s doing just what they did to us in the past. The bad ones are now a minority, at least in the West, and that’s a positive.
This is why I like you, Heather. We may not always agree on the smaller details, but we agree on the bigger picture. When I sometimes talk about the current majority of the feminist movement, I’m certainly never talking about people like you.
+1
Allard is a run-of-the-mill bigot.
The black American community has a higher murder rate than the white, but anyone who suggested the blacks tolerate or encourage a “murder culture” would be publicly crucified as a lowly racist. How can Allard not recognize she’s doing the same thing?? No doubt she thinks her views are justified because they are based on fact, but this is true of every bigot. Most bigotry is based on a biased interpretation of genuine facts.
I used to think that during the last few centuries we’ve clawed our way up from barbarism to our present tolerant, compassionate liberal society, but I’m starting to think this is just a thin patina that could easily come crashing down.
If we are to tarnish all men as rapists, then we should also put the blame for rape where it truly lies, which is female behavior.
The reason rape exists in primates is that access to fertilization opportunities is very scarce, which has created a situation of very intense competition between males for sexual access to females. Which in turn drives sexual dimorphism towards bigger and stronger males. Which in turn at some point makes it easier to just directly corner some female and rape her (because you are bigger and much stronger) instead of fighting other males.
Feminists have to get it in their thick skulls that there are trade offs in life. So you want to zealously guard your oocytes and only pick the very best mates? Well, that has consequences…
And the reason rape has gone down so much is that sexual mores and restrictions have relaxed quite a bit in the last decades, which clearly points towards what direction we should be pursuing if we want to get bring it down even further.
P.S. Before anyone cries out “naturalistic fallacy”, because I know somebody will, please note that nothing in the underlying behavioral dynamics has substantially changed from our days as primitive apes to the current situation. I have seen countless articles by women complaining about how hard it is to find males worthy of their lofty standards, and a fundamental part of the sex negative feminist agenda that seems to have won the internal war within feminism and is the dominant form of it now is to institute more controls and restriction of male sexual access.
“The reason rape exists in primates is that access to fertilization opportunities is very scarce…”
THAT’S the reason? You sure about that?
This blog is called “WhyEvolutionIsTrue”, do I have to remind that?
I think this nonsense is sometimes referred to a Schrodinger’s Rapist.
Although people like Ms Allard are being deeply misanthropic (not merely misandrist) when she voices her concerns, she does have a point. Really she does. But it’s a point that touches more deeply on her than it does on the real dangers women face in our society. She can’t tell if the guy next to him is going to rape her just as I can’t tell if the black man down the street won’t rob me or the muslims next door won’t go nail-bombing the neighborhood children*. The thinking is the same.
I am not sure that Ms Allard see how this works but there is no doubt that she would not accept that the thinking is the same.
*rhetorical examples
I am not able to understand her thinking, especially regarding her own children but I think it is something that women, raising kids (boys) can have more affect on than almost anything else. My mother raised me to respect women and never to hit them or anything like that. My father always followed the same example. Therefore, after reaching adult age the idea of ever harming a female was simply not to be done. Far as I know, rape is an act of violence far more than a sex act and many people do not seem to understand this.
Anyway I would say that any harm to another person, especially to a woman is not acceptable and that is the proper way all males should think.
Why is it no surprise that her view of men is informed by her poor dating life? And I bet she’d be the first person to castigate men who express frustration about women after those men have experienced their failures in the dating market.
The sad fact is, if you mark all men as rapists then this just means that when you cry “rape” no one will believe you; thus this gives further cover to actual rapists and perpetuates the “rape culture” she is so ready to see everywhere.
It might even prompt a man who isn’t a rapist to become one. Since he’s already a rapist without having done anything he might as well do the deed if he’s already been accused. To use a cultural phenomenon that happened a while ago, rock and metal bands were called devil worshipers, which in turn led to some bands actually becoming what they were accused of… which then led to a bunch of church burnings in the mid-90s.
Exactly.
And more generally, if men feel that no matter what they do, they will always be accused of being sexist pigs, many will eventually say “fuck it, there is no point trying to conform to arbitrary norms, let’s indeed be sexist pigs”.
That’s how we got Trump elected, BTW
As quoted she seems to be saying women are ‘unsafe’ from gay men.
This woman is flat-out loony: to imply that ALL men should be demonized as, “rape-capable” is equivalent to the notion that ALL “white” people continue to be “oppressors” and “owe” reparations to any other race that was enslaved or abused in the past. Oddly enough, the attitude that there is some kind of “demon” in all men (even her sons) that promotes rape feeds into the Islamic notion that women tempt weak-willed males into “bad thoughts” and actions- not only does it demonize men, it “dehumanizes” them by implying that they are beasts who can’t deny their own instincts, something that women can apparently do. It’s just another of the SJW horribly simplistic, “begin with the assumption that you’ve been, and ARE being wronged” attitude that ends up causing more divisiveness than ever.