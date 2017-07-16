Readers’ wildlife photos (and video)

We have a bird video from reader Art in Ohio:

We have been following the development of three noisy but adorable wood thrush chicks (Hylocichla mustelina) and their industrious parents. Here is a short video of them feeding.

And readrt Will from Morris, Illinois sends a strange example of animal behavior.

Today, I observed and photographed (attached) odd behaviors in Cooper’s Hawks (Accipiter cooperii) in my backyard in Grundy County Illinois. Three juvenile (?) birds landed and two of them “bowed down” to the third bird. This lasted about two minutes before they were startled by something and flew off. I’d guess this was a mating display but they seem to be juveniles. Strange.

Will updated me this morning; the behavior is well known:

Dr. Robert N. Rosenfield promptly answered my query about this behavior in Cooper’s Hawks. He directed me to his paper in the Journal of Raptor Research, “Proning Behavior in Cooper’s Hawks (Accipiter cooperii)“.

The behavior, which Rosenfield and coauthor Larry Sobolik call “proning” (good word!), may be a way to avoid detection by predators, or it may simply be a “byproduct” expression on the ground of a behavior that these birds normally show in the nest. A quote from his short paper:

. . . It is routine for older nestling and fledgling Cooper’s Hawks and other young raptors to lie down on the nest to rest and/or sleep. . . . Reynolds and Wight (1978) indicated that researchers may overlook fledged accipiter young, and hence underestimate reproductive output, in part because young occur farther away from the nest as they develop flying skills. These liabilities may be aggravated by reduced detection probability associated with proning because a proning bird away from the nest likely ‘‘blends’’ in with the branch on which it is lying (Fig. 1), or it may be overlooked when on the ground (or on a house structure

Here’s figure 1 from Rosenfield and Sobolik’s 2004 paper along with its caption:

And Stephen Barnard has contributed a photo of a Cedar Waxwing (Bombycilla cedrorum) I’ve always said that if a running shoe could fly, it would look like this bird: