Four flat-Earthers write in

After my post on the persistence of flat-Earthism in the U.S. (“Flat Earthers are still with us!“)—a form of delusion apparently connected with religion, anti-Semitism, and other conspiracy theories—I got several comments from what seem to be genuine flat-Earthers. Now there’s no telling if these people’s beliefs are genuine or they’re just trolling (I suspect that at least the last two are genuine), but I’m letting these comments through (and moderating the commenters) so you can reply if you want. Genuine discourse will be permitted. I for one am curious to see how these believers rationalize their faith in flat-Earthism in the face of solid evidence for a spherical Earth. I know the creationist arguments, but not the ones for a flat Earth.
I’ll reproduce the comments below and link the names to where the comments appear on the original thread. The names are given as they appear in the comments, and I haven’t changed the wording or anything else.
From reader Deon Hurter:
I believe the word of God not what scientist think they know.Read “Fifty reasons Copernicus or the Bible by F E Pasche (1915).God bless.
*********
From reader Hayden:
In reply to JonLynnHarvey.
Biblical Cosmology is true. Calling on all Jesus people to make a stand and discover water will not curve in non-fisheye camera lense. GOD PULLED THE FIRMAMENT OVER THE EARTH LIKE A TENT.
*********
From reader Gary Greenfield, who gives a link to his own strange website on his “structured water” products, reminiscent of homeopathy. The site includes a video showing Mr. Greenfield.
For those who care to inquire while enduring the mockery they will find overwhelming evidence in favor of a geocentric universe with an immovable Earth as a flat plane and the stars, moon and sun all contained within the firmament. The sun and the moon and the stars are thousands of miles away and aren’t nearly as big as what science tells us. The Ancients all understood the engineering of the universe and it is only in modern times that we have rejected what is plainly visible, logical and reasonable. Most news agencies today prop up Flat Earth organizations that embrace bizarre ides mixed with truth to discourage the masses from even considering an alternative to the heliocentric system that is taught throughout the world today.
*********
And, finally, this from reader Kris Sherwood (I couldn’t help bolding two sentences). “Gravol,” by the way, is a drug used to treat nausea and motion sickness.
It makes me very upset that I have to read all of these people criticize others that have actually questioned the bullshit spinning ball nonsense that the media NASA and the government shoves down our throats . Especially when. They take everything the media and the government and NASA tells them at face value and then tries to criticize others without even doing any in I mean any of their own research. One of the definitions of ignorance is blindly believing something when there is evidence to the contrary and you still don’t even take a look. I didn’t believe a lot of different so-called conspiracy theories either. But thought I should at least research it for myself like an intellectual does. You shouldn’t criticize something without first looking into it yourself. You can easily look up all this information for yourself but most people suffer from cognitive dissonance and will believe whatever is handed to them through the media or government. Make sure all of you Flat Earth critics take your Gravol today and everyday because the Earth is spinning and moving so freaking fast that you are going to become nauseous. The Horizon is always at flat eye level. If it was curved at all the Horizon would be going away from us curving away and it simply does not anywhere you are on this plane. Please just do your own research before criticizing these people and me who have actually done real science which includes experiments not basing everything on mathematical equations. Please listen to what I have said today thank you
*********
I have no responses, but I hope readers might query at least some of these commenters.
If the stars are thousands of miles away then their size would indicate a mass far below any possible point that fusion could begin… how do they shine, 100W lightbulbs?
God does it. Haven’t you heard? 🙂
At last, I understand. What a fool I have been…
Does anyone know how to remove a tongue that is jammed in a cheek? It’s really starting to hurt.
“so-called conspiracy theories ”
Have to agree. The over-used term “conspiracy theories” is a terrible label. In case no one has noticed it yet – people do conspire. All the time. And often, they get caught.
When I hear someone dismiss something as mere “conspiracy theories”, what I have learned to hear is intellectual laziness and a willingness to follow the herd.
Often people will dismiss actual conspiracies as “conspiracy theories” which they seem to take to mean proves their absurdities.
Why, it is as if they are part of a giant conspiracy to cover up conspiracies! ;>D
The fact that these guys think denial of a flat earth is a conspiracy is itself a conspiracy theory (and it must be the most wide-ranging conspiracy in all of history)!
You’ve just crossed over into…the twilight zone.
Any reply to goddidits is wasted. They have no more free will than I do.
Here’s a question one could raise to the flat-earthers: Do you know of anything special that will happen across the US on August 21, 2017? How about specifically in, say, Charleston, SC? If so, how do you know this? Could you show us your maths and/or drawings that support this expectation?
If you do not expect anything special to happen on that day, would you be surprised if I told you that the sun will briefly disappear from the sky? How would I know that?
Wouldn’t the easiest test of the theory be to travel to the edge of the earth and document it, perhaps on an Instagram or Twitter feed? Sadly, Flat-Earthers must never leave home.
These four people, if they aren’t advocating actual spoofs, need mental assistance to get over their cognitive dissonance.
Sherwood spouts about evidence to the contrary and then ignores the voluminous evidence of the facts.
I watched Greenfield’s video and was more informed by the energizer bunny video that followed.
Oh dear. I knew the country was in trouble but I had no idea ow much. I now associate with being a Canadian – my new citizenship – and no longer feel responsible for partaking in the idiocy that passes for American Culture.
Um…I hate to break it to you, but this is not confined to the US. You don’t magically escape stupidity by crossing the border 🙂
Though that would be nice.
OK, let’s just deal with the final two, since the first two are barely even comprehensible and contain nothing even warranting a response (though saying the last two warrant a response is being generous). When Mr. Greenfield and Mr. Sherwood write long paragraphs telling us that the truth of their claims exists if we just do the research, this does not constitute a rebuttal. What is this research, exactly? Saying things like “hey, look at the horizon, does that look like it’s curved?” is not research.
Another question: if Kevin Sherwood is correct about the stars, how does the sun provide us with enough light and heat? It must be very small.
And if the earth isn’t spinning. nor orbiting the sun, what accounts for the changes in seasons and the changing angle of the sun over the course of a year? And if the earth is a flat plain taht isn’t orbiting the sun nor spinning on an axis, why do different places have different seasons, or even differing amounts of heat from the sun at all?
While this next question may seem mocking, I’m genuinely curious: why do these people think the sky looks blue? Is it because there’s a big blue piece of paper that god taped to the dome above the flat plain that is earth? If not, what is the reason?
There are so many other questions, but I have a feeling we’ll never get any answers. In all the times you’ve posted comments like this so we can respond, Jerry, I can’t remember a single person actually coming back to try and answer questions.
By the way, most of us here have seen all the supposed information you think we would find convincing, but we find it…well, let’s just say not particularly well-informed.
I would sincerely like to know what it is that the flat-earthers think that NASA, all the world governments, all the world’s scientists, and most of the people alive for the last few hundred years hope to gain from the “conspiracy” of a round earth?
You can take a 12 1/2 hour non-stop flight from Sydney, Australia to Santiago, Chile. The flight is a bit briefer than a flight from Mexico City to Berlin (13 hours +).
If the Earth was a flat disc with the North Pole at the center and the southern continents toward the outer circumference, the shortest flight from Sydney to Santiago would take at least three times as long as a direct flight from MX City to Berlin.
Equally: why is the centre of the disc cold, the outside of disc cold and the ring in the middle hot? Of course, the disc could have a saddle shaped profile, but that’s not what I call flat… and all the water would run to the edges 🙂
A recurring theme among the believers is the notion that we accept what government or media or some other unnamed authority has told us. This is little more than projection.
As it happens, on this forum at least, a large proportion of the participants are actually part of the academic world. We can make the observations, we can do the math, we are part of the culture that actually live and work with the tools required to test claims about the nature of reality.
You would do well to think about Larry Smith’s question above. If the earth was flat, the derivation of predictions for such events would be entirely different. Please provide some evidence of this.
Personally, I would rate the four responses as Fundie, Fundie, Crank, and Poe.
I’ve tried reasoning with one of those FE: Male, university degree chemistry, quite clever, difficult in communication.
So I asked: “Why don’t you guys rent a boat and explore the rim of the Antarctic? Use drones, balloons, whatever.” (Might be hard to do without GPS… no globe, no satellites, no GPS)
The answer: “We can’t. The rim is protected by military, as per the Antarctica treaty.” All those tens of thousands of miles? Yes.
It gets worse. Some believe that aliens are not from outer space (there’s the dome!) but from behind the ice wall. And so on, for instance:
Vulcanoes? Furnaces in the earth.
Tectonics? False
Gravity? False
NASA? Lying scum.
Measuring distances on their flat earth model? No money.
Motive: not able to deal with the insignificance of earth and humans.
Why does a ship sailing away from port disappear first at the waterline, then progressively up the ship’s hull and superstructure, until the tip of the mast disappears over the horizon?
There are 2 reasons anyone would say the Earth is flat;
1) Mental illness
2) They’re pulling your leg
I don’t think you can win an argument with either faction.