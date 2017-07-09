Four flat-Earthers write in

After my post on the persistence of flat-Earthism in the U.S. (“Flat Earthers are still with us!“)—a form of delusion apparently connected with religion, anti-Semitism, and other conspiracy theories—I got several comments from what seem to be genuine flat-Earthers. Now there’s no telling if these people’s beliefs are genuine or they’re just trolling (I suspect that at least the last two are genuine), but I’m letting these comments through (and moderating the commenters) so you can reply if you want. Genuine discourse will be permitted. I for one am curious to see how these believers rationalize their faith in flat-Earthism in the face of solid evidence for a spherical Earth. I know the creationist arguments, but not the ones for a flat Earth.

I’ll reproduce the comments below and link the names to where the comments appear on the original thread. The names are given as they appear in the comments, and I haven’t changed the wording or anything else.

From reader Deon Hurter:

I believe the word of God not what scientist think they know.Read “Fifty reasons Copernicus or the Bible by F E Pasche (1915).God bless.

*********

From reader Hayden:

In reply to JonLynnHarvey. Biblical Cosmology is true. Calling on all Jesus people to make a stand and discover water will not curve in non-fisheye camera lense. GOD PULLED THE FIRMAMENT OVER THE EARTH LIKE A TENT.

*********

From reader Gary Greenfield, who gives a link to his own strange website on his “structured water” products, reminiscent of homeopathy. The site includes a video showing Mr. Greenfield.

For those who care to inquire while enduring the mockery they will find overwhelming evidence in favor of a geocentric universe with an immovable Earth as a flat plane and the stars, moon and sun all contained within the firmament. The sun and the moon and the stars are thousands of miles away and aren’t nearly as big as what science tells us. The Ancients all understood the engineering of the universe and it is only in modern times that we have rejected what is plainly visible, logical and reasonable. Most news agencies today prop up Flat Earth organizations that embrace bizarre ides mixed with truth to discourage the masses from even considering an alternative to the heliocentric system that is taught throughout the world today.

*********

And, finally, this from reader Kris Sherwood (I couldn’t help bolding two sentences). “Gravol,” by the way, is a drug used to treat nausea and motion sickness.

It makes me very upset that I have to read all of these people criticize others that have actually questioned the bullshit spinning ball nonsense that the media NASA and the government shoves down our throats . Especially when. They take everything the media and the government and NASA tells them at face value and then tries to criticize others without even doing any in I mean any of their own research. One of the definitions of ignorance is blindly believing something when there is evidence to the contrary and you still don’t even take a look. I didn’t believe a lot of different so-called conspiracy theories either. But thought I should at least research it for myself like an intellectual does. You shouldn’t criticize something without first looking into it yourself. You can easily look up all this information for yourself but most people suffer from cognitive dissonance and will believe whatever is handed to them through the media or government. Make sure all of you Flat Earth critics take your Gravol today and everyday because the Earth is spinning and moving so freaking fast that you are going to become nauseous. The Horizon is always at flat eye level. If it was curved at all the Horizon would be going away from us curving away and it simply does not anywhere you are on this plane. Please just do your own research before criticizing these people and me who have actually done real science which includes experiments not basing everything on mathematical equations. Please listen to what I have said today thank you

*********

I have no responses, but I hope readers might query at least some of these commenters.