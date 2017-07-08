Church of England mis-tweets big time

Matthew Cobb found this thread on Twi**er in which someone in charge of social media at the Church of England screwed up. Here’s the first post:

Thomas More and John Fisher were Roman Catholics who, you may recall, were executed for refusing to give up their allegiance to Roman Catholicism and recognize the Church of England with Henry VIII as its head.

Hilarity ensued (there are others in the thread):

Shout out to the the social media intern at Church of England who just accidentally restarted a 500 year old sectarian conflict. pic.twitter.com/UlRRkpIS1r — Charles Lawley (@CharlesLawley) July 7, 2017

Catholic twitter is going apeshit. Might take the afternoon off work and just see how this plays out. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VxZz6Bctoj — Charles Lawley (@CharlesLawley) July 7, 2017

A legit Catholic priest is tweeting Britney reaction GIFs at them. pic.twitter.com/hxW0ybMO3Z — Charles Lawley (@CharlesLawley) July 7, 2017

The pleasure's all mine. Really hope I don't have to end up slaughtering you both in the upcoming Catholic uprising. — Charles Lawley (@CharlesLawley) July 7, 2017