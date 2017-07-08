Church of England mis-tweets big time

Matthew Cobb found this thread on Twi**er in which someone in charge of social media at the Church of England screwed up. Here’s the first post:
Thomas More and John Fisher were Roman Catholics who, you may recall, were executed for refusing to give up their allegiance to Roman Catholicism and recognize the Church of England with Henry VIII as its head.
Hilarity ensued (there are others in the thread):
The Episcopalian Church does claim apostolic succession, and venerates More’s work on the liturgy.
More was executed for refusing to recognise Henry VIII’s divorce and remarriage. He makes an awkward martyr for freedom of opinion, as some would have him, since he approved of burning as a response to such dangerous documents as Tyndale’s translation of the Bible. Not the books – the people circulating them
Yeah, much as I decry More’s execution, he was a complete a-hole himself who was all for killing non-Catholics when he was in power.
Odd how what was so important then is now scarcely brought to mind correctly.
This is not so much the social media intern screwed up, as a sign of the “inclusivity” (for lack of a better word– perhaps “broadmindedness”, or “ecumenism”, or “contriteness”, would be better) of the Church of England. More and Fisher are indeed officially venerated by the Church of England as “Reformation Martyrs”, diplomatically leaving out that they were martyred by the Reformation, not for the Reformation.
I think “ecumenical” is the word they use to describe the policy.
