Retributive punishment: Does Christian Gutierrez “deserve” to be jailed?

I was a bit disturbed by a few of the comments about yesterday’s post on Christian Gutierrez, a 19 year old Hawaiian resident (now a New York University student), who is to be sentenced today for the brutal slaughter and torture of at least 15 Laysan albatrosses on Oahu. The comments that most distressed me were that Gutierrez “deserved” the punishment, with some of the comments explicitly taking a retributivist stand: “Gutierrez deserved to be punished simply because he did a bad thing.”

If you’re a determinist about behavior and a consequentialist about punishment, as I am, then you punish people only if it’s for the good of society. (My view is that at the moment of the slaughter, Gutierrez had no “choice” to not kill the birds.)

And there are three social goods to come from punishments like incarceration: deterrence of others, sequestration of someone who could be dangerous to society, and reformation of a criminal so he doesn’t repeat his offense when freed. All three of these apply to Gutierrez: jailing him will probably deter others who want to kill wild animals, people who do that tend to be murderous psychopaths who could kill again (maybe people next time) and so need to be put away, but such people may be susceptible to reformation—though the last possibility isn’t really met in the American prison system (pity!), and real psychological treatment doesn’t even work for some kinds of people.

If none of these reasons obtain, there’s no reason to imprison anyone; or can you give me one? But surely deterrence and sequestration apply in most cases—though not capital punishment, which data show isn’t a deterrent. And if no social good results from imprisonment, in what sense would Gutierrez still “deserve” to be imprisoned? To satisfy a sense of vengefulness? That, to me, is not a good reason, for it caters to our baser instincts—the same instincts and feelings that make people favor executions. So, if Gutierrez can be reformed, poses a danger to society, or can be a deterrent to others, yes, he “deserves” punishment. But he doesn’t deserve it just because he needs to be “paid back” for what he did.

We’ll know in a few hours if Gutierrez will be going to jail.