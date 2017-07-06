Retributive punishment: Does Christian Gutierrez “deserve” to be jailed?

I was a bit disturbed by a few of the comments about yesterday’s post on Christian Gutierrez, a 19 year old Hawaiian resident (now a New York University student), who is to be sentenced today for the brutal slaughter and torture of at least 15 Laysan albatrosses on Oahu. The comments that most distressed me were that Gutierrez “deserved” the punishment, with some of the comments explicitly taking a retributivist stand: “Gutierrez deserved to be punished simply because he did a bad thing.”
If you’re a determinist about behavior and a consequentialist about punishment, as I am, then you punish people only if it’s for the good of society. (My view is that at the moment of the slaughter, Gutierrez had no “choice” to not kill the birds.)
And there are three social goods to come from punishments like incarceration: deterrence of others, sequestration of someone who could be dangerous to society, and reformation of a criminal so he doesn’t repeat his offense when freed. All three of these apply to Gutierrez: jailing him will probably deter others who want to kill wild animals, people who do that tend to be murderous psychopaths who could kill again (maybe people next time) and so need to be put away, but such people may be susceptible to reformation—though the last possibility isn’t really met in the American prison system (pity!), and real psychological treatment doesn’t even work for some kinds of people.
If none of these reasons obtain, there’s no reason to imprison anyone; or can you give me one? But surely deterrence and sequestration apply in most cases—though not capital punishment, which data show isn’t a deterrent. And if no social good results from imprisonment, in what sense would Gutierrez still “deserve” to be imprisoned? To satisfy a sense of vengefulness? That, to me, is not a good reason, for it caters to our baser instincts—the same instincts and feelings that make people favor executions. So, if Gutierrez can be reformed, poses a danger to society, or can be a deterrent to others, yes, he “deserves” punishment. But he doesn’t deserve it just because he needs to be “paid back” for what he did.
We’ll know in a few hours if Gutierrez will be going to jail.
I agree.
Yes, someone who does that to animals may move on to people if not strongly deterred
I entirely agree with your comments about imprisoning someone just to satisfy a sense of vengeance being unacceptable. He does deserve to be imprisoned, but for the reasons you indicate, not for anything to dow tih vengeance.
I’ll play devil’s advocate for a moment: society’s need to ‘punish’ wrongdoing may be brutish and primal, but it cannot merely be wished away or untrained. We are often fortuitous that it aligns with the more noble uses of criminal justice (as mentioned in the posting), but satisfying this craving for moral ‘retribution’ serves a useful purpose itself: appeasing the human population’s baser instincts. Perhaps we wish such instincts did not exist, but express themselves they shall, and we’d best channel it as best we can lest it emerge somewhere else.
With determinism the desire to punish the guilty is also not a choice, so what are we talking about?
As usual, the Scandinavians have it right- they are perhaps the most enlightened members of our species.
https://www.economist.com/blogs/democracyinamerica/2011/07/norwegian-v-american-justice
I disagree somewhat with your position about the penalty the court should impose. I do not believe Mr Gutierrez should serve any more time than he already has. Not for *this* crime. I do think he should be convicted of the highest offense that is applicable and that he should be forced to pay full retribution and penalties. But I feel his sentence should be suspended. The conviction will follow him the rest of his life; he will pay a very high price. But prison will destroy him. That’s what American prisons do to people.
HOWever… neither I nor anyone here know much about this case other than what’s been reported. We simply don’t know his state of mind at the time of the crime, who this man is or what kind of factors, mitigating or aggravating, the court might weigh when imposing the sentence. But on the face of it, prison for a 19 year old man with (apparently) no criminal history for joining in the slaughter of Albatrosses is a penalty that does not fit the crime.
IMO.
There are facilities where they can send Gutierrez that won’t destroy him. And I think he should pay a very high price as a deterrent. I’ve rarely seen anybody go to jail for killing wild animals, no matter how illegal or horrific. (It does happen.)
If he poses a dancer to society then he certainly should be jailed.
Interpretive Dance – Just Say No.
I fixed that!
Legal and philosophical viewpoints are one thing, emotional reaction is another. If I served on his jury I would follow the law, but I make no bones about the fact that in my opinion people who torture animals can fuck off and die.
If you believe in free will, your emotional reaction is justified. If you do not believe in free will then you should do all you can to bring your emotional response into harmony with your beliefs.
I think JAC is a little vengeful on vengeance. Perhaps some euphemism is in order which may soften the term, i.e., incarceration might well provide a societal rationale that justice has been accomplished, at least a little bit. In my experience, justice is in short supply in the view of many, including judges (like me), lawyers, and the general populace. That doubt might be a bit more balanced that such hideous acts call upon some degree of retribution and the jerk not be patted on the but in light of the shortcomings of his mind or upbringing.
Once one sees through the illusion of freewill, one soon abandons, or is no longer to reconcile the notion of ‘deserving’.
I agree with both this and our host’s statements. ‘Deserving, retribution and punishment’ seem more in line with theology and notions of free will than with deterministic humanism.
Also, it’s a lot more than semantics to substitute sequestration (rational societal approach requiring humane treatment) for punishment (ie., the US prison system). It’s a state of mind similar to modern views about mental illness vs the weak character/demon possession of times past.
It’s really just a matter of how one interprets “deserve”.
Cambridge Dictionaries: “Deserve”: “to have earned or to be given something because of the way you have behaved or the qualities you have”.
So one interpretation of “deserve” is “to be given something because of the way you have behaved”.
And that meaning is in line with Jerry’s desire to punish for deterrence. One can ditch the theological interpretations of these terms and adopt sensible ones, without abandoning the term itself.
Would you also want to abandon a usage such as: “after your performance over the last year, you deserve a pay rise”?
Or: “The proposals that you have put forward deserve serious consideration.”
Or: “He was a good strong leader, she said, who deserved his party’s unreserved support.”
Deterrence – doubtful, it’ll probably just future perpetrators more cautious about being caught.
Reformation – I don’t think psychopaths can be reformed.
Sequestration – bingo! keep the dangerous ones away for the safety of society.
Suppose we have strong justification to believe that punishing Gutierrez’s mother will satisfy the goals of deterrence and reformation; and keeping her hostage would be as effective as sequestration (maybe he really cares a lot about his mother). If we have evidence that this will be more effective in those goals, is there any reason not to punish her? What if she gladly volunteers to receive the punishment on his behalf? I would say that Christian Gutierrez deserves to be the subject of punishment in a way that his mother does not. Proxy punishments do happen in our justice system, and they are arguably effective at deterrence and reformation. Should they be supported if they work?
“Should they be supported if they work?”
Of course not. Just because something works doesn’t make it right. Incarcerating someone, even voluntarily, for the crimes of another goes against the very foundations of a civil society.
There are no perfect solutions but this one, I think, is much worse. We humans are very proud of our civilization, but the truth is we have hold on it with a greased rope. Sadly history has shown it doesn’t take much to lose our grip and it escapes altogether, even if temporarily. Disconnecting imprisonment with criminal activity is only adding more grease.
“Just because something works doesn’t make it right.” But the whole crux of PCC’s argument is that punishment is justified if it works, not because it is (or isn’t) deserved.
I do understand PCCs point. I don’t think he meant that all solutions that (might) work are justifiable. I think your solution is a bad one, for the reasons I cited.
Your reasons were circular. I’m asking why proxy punishments are unjustifiable. What, if not efficacy toward social goals, are the criteria that exclude proxy punishments?
To what are you referring when you say “proxy punishments” occur under our justice system?
I agree with your thinking in every respect. Yet, like most of your readers, I felt anger and revulsion when I read what Gutierrez had done, and I had a “gut reaction” — I, too, wanted him to suffer. There’s an almost universal human response to some event that outrages our sense of order — we want violent retribution. I know I’m treading into the fraught territory of evolutionary psychology here, but I wonder if that’s an adaptive trait of social animals? What happens to a wolf who transgresses the social order of his pack? He gets a nip, or worse. I imagine monkeys “enforce” the rules of their societies with corporal punishment as well. They certainly don’t engage in discussions about rehabilitation.
Of course, we hoomins can engage in such discussions, and I think it behooves us to do so, because if we want to have safer, happier lives, we’d better find solutions that work, not just fall back on our primitive impulses — and that means we have to use science.
There was a fascinating article in the June, 2017 issue of The Atlantic about new ways to deal with young psychopaths. It turns out that punishment doesn’t help, because psychopaths really don’t seem to be fazed by pain or privation — they just go right back to their old behaviors (and escalate them). What does seem to work remarkably well is to reward good behavior. It doesn’t “cure” them, but it helps them take control of their impulsiveness.
I think because it makes us feel good is a good enough reason.
Imagine someone rapes and kills a child. If you know that he’s gone impotent and is therefore unlikely to offend again, do you tell the girl’s parents “don’t be mad that this guy who raped your daughter is now free and living a comfortable life. We know he won’t offend again, wake up and stop being so vengeful!”
This instinct that people “deserve” certain things is natural and healthy, usually leading us in a positive direction. I’d go as far as saying a person without those instincts would be horrifying.
“[B]ecause it makes us feel good” is not “a good enough reason.” If a loved one of mine were raped, what would make me feel good would be to present the victim with the perp’s genitalia in a pickle jar of formaldehyde.
But I would not want to live in a society that meted out that kind of “justice.”
Completely agree. It’s revealing however that the emotional, “An eye for an eye”, attitude seems ingrained in human beings. Perhaps anger and vengeance is written in our DNA. Maybe it had a survival benefit at one time – like keeping enemies at a safe distance based on fear of of another’s vengefulness.
It’s the dark inverse of the golden rule — do unto others as they have done to those you care about.
First, it is of vital importance that you should design a criminal justice system that you would want to yourself be subjected to. Including if you were found guilty!
Overwhelmingly, people would want at least a basically humane standard of living for themselves — a clean, sheltered, safe environment with healthy food and some way to pass the time. It needn’t be luxurious, but it shouldn’t be onerous.
Remember: this is for you yourself, not for some sicko criminal whom you despise.
At the same time, it is just as important that you selfishly consider how best to get the most out of that person in the future for society. Which does not mean slave labor…but rather turning that person into somebody who’s going to pay the most possible in taxes upon release. Which means mental health treatment, education, and job training.
And, obviously, prudence dictates providing health, education, and jobs to everybody before they run afoul of the law….
Cheers,
b&
He and his friends beat animals that would neither escape nor defend themselves to death for the entertainment value of killing easy targets. He bragged online and in person about it, and kept trophies he obtained by mutilating the corpses. If an intervention of some sort isn’t made, and he gets a suspended sentence and a wiped record, then I suspect he will move on to more exciting targets.
I do not like grammar nazis and typo flamers but I must say I chuckled at this phrase; “…animals that would neither escape nor defend themselves to death …”
Defending oneself to death is a rather profound failure, I should think.
I am sorry (but only just a bit) to make fun of your post, especially ass I routinely make similar bloopers.
I cannot English, but it’s not my fault- I blame my lack of free will!
Guitierez, according to his Facebook page, is a resident of Mexico, and wad studying medicine at NYU. I doubt this is his first act of wanton cruelty. He should be jailed, clearly.
*blink* *blink*
Did you just suggest that residents of Mexico are likely to commit acts of “wanton cruelty”?
Would you care to explain yourself?
Sequestration is overrated. It is often said that criminals when locked up are therefore involved in crime. From what I have heard about conditions in prisons,especially US prisons, this is just not true. It is just that most crime inside prison, short of murder, does not get officially reported.
Interesting point about the urge to punish. As I understand it, one suggestion is that the urge to punish is an adaptation to deter cheats and freeloaders. Likewise hostility to those in whom the urge to punish is weak, since before the emergence of law enforcement agencies, they would not have been doing their share of the difficult and dangerous job of punishing. You need this double tier for an evolutionarily stable situation.
Retributivists are punished by statistics, since the marginal utility of punishment disappears very quickly, something like a year for imprisonment.
[In this case the perpetrators were not the adult age of 18 and should punished by something else than closed prison, that is for adult crimes.]
By the way, I like the famous finger typo that Gutierrez possibly “poses a dancer”. One can argue that it is its own punishment, except that Trump shows that some posers do not care.
Instead of “deserving”, how about “teaching him a moral lesson”? This is justice, not revenge. He needs to know that he has committed an atrocity that is condemned by society as well as being illegal. Do criminals “deserve” punishment of some kind? Of course they do! But vengeance and retribution are the wrong reasons, at least for public justice (crimes of passion committed by individuals use these reasons).
So yes, he “deserves” to be punished severely because he needs to be made aware of the severity of his crime. I think most people consider this to be the definition of the word “deserving”, not vengeance.
This post is really about the social implications of determinism, and in particular the punitive judicial decisions highlighted by the Christian Gutierrez case.
For the life of me, and I’ve heard the arguments, I can’t make sense of “deterrence” from a determinist stance. The very notion of deterrence is that a potential miscreant considers his actions in light of the punishment, and makes a choice. “Deter” derives from Latin, literally meaning “frighten”. This is outright dualism.