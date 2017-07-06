Earth to Reza Aslan: Muslims in “liberal” Islamic countries call for boycotting Starbucks because it supports LBGT rights

Reza Aslan has repeatedly touted Malaysia and Indonesia as examples of “liberal” and enlightened Muslim-majority countries. When arguing that female genital mutilation (FGM) is not a Muslim practice, for instance, Aslan says it’s limited to Central Africa, is a cultural rather than a religiously based mutilation, and isn’t practiced in Muslim lands like Malaysia and Indonesia. It’s all part of his shtick to exculpate any religion for anything bad—especially the Religion of Peace.

Well, those claims about Malaysia and Indonesia were pretty much demolished by Muhammad Syed and Sarah Haider (the co-founders of Ex-Muslims of North America) in a 2014 post at The Friendly Atheist called “Reza Aslan is wrong about Islam and here’s why. ” Remember that the next time you hear these Aslan-ian apologetics.

If you need more evidence, today’s Los Angeles Times reports that Muslim groups in both countries are calling for a boycott of Starbucks. The reasons don’t do credit to either Islam or to Aslan:

Malaysian group Perkasa, which supports a hard-line form of Islam and nationalism, this week called on its more than 500,000 members to stay away from Starbucks coffee shops. This week and last, leaders of Indonesia’s second largest mainstream Muslim group, Muhammadiyah, with an estimated 29 million members, denounced the chain. The groups were apparently reacting to comments made several years ago by former CEO Howard Schultz in support of gay rights that drew renewed attention amid an increasingly anti-LGBT climate in both of the predominantly Muslim countries. Perkasa said in a statement that the Malaysian government should revoke the trading license given to Starbucks and other companies such as Microsoft and Apple that support LGBT rights and same-sex marriage.

More illiberalism:

Sodomy is illegal in Malaysia and punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, but a case before the Constitutional Court is seeking to criminalize gay sex and sex outside of marriage.

The article quotes one Malaysian risk analyst as saying the boycott “won’t amount to much,” and I hope that’s true. But it’s still indicative of a worrying growth of Islamism in previously “moderate” Muslim countries.

Once again, here are the data on acceptance of gays from the 2013 Pew Survey of the World’s Muslims. Malaysia and Indonesia (and Thailand) are right up there with the most homophobic lands:

h/t: Grania