More hijab-osculation

As PuffHo says in its latest osculation of Allure magazine’s “first ever hijab-wearing cover model”: “Yes to all of this.”

But to all of what? The wearing of a hijab—the Confederate flag of headgear—to ensure that you don’t excite the passions of men? The confusing juxtaposition of “don’t look at me” with “I’m on the cover of a fancy fashion magazine wearing a lot of makeup”? Click on the screenshot to go to the piece:

It’s not like they’re unaware of the modesty aspect of the garment, either:

One thing Aden does have to say about her hijab is that it allows her to spend less time worrying about her looks.

“I have much more to offer than my physical appearance, and a hijab protects me against ‘You’re too skinny,’ ‘You’re too thick,’ ‘Look at her hips,’ ‘Look at her thigh gap,’” she told Allure. “I don’t have to worry about that.”

Head to Allure to read the entire interview. First of all, no, the hijab doesn’t protect you from comments about weight, shape, or thigh gaps; it’s a headscarf. Also, if the message is modesty and de-emphasis on appearance, why does Aden wear so much makeup? I believe those eyebrows are alluringly shaped as well:

Those lips aren’t naturally red, I think (and check out the Nike “swoosh” hijab):

Oh, and she’s making the “Latin Kings” gang sign. Totally rad!

Let’s face it: HuffPo’s recurrent adulation of the hijab is just virtue signalling. It’s the site saying “Look at us: we’re not racists or Islamophobes!” All at the same time worshiping a garment that’s the symbol of female oppression.