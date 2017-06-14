Black is White Department

From PuffHo (click screenshot to see a necessity made into a virtue):

Three quotes from Sidra Binte Islam’s piece:

When in reality, the hijab/burqa stands for freedom. The freedom to practice one’s religion, symbolic of our obedience to Allah. It means modesty, it is an outer manifestation of our inner modesty. There’s a very common misconception about the hijab that it has only been imposed on women when in reality, men too have been asked to lower their gaze, grow a beard and to guard their modesty.

24:30: “Tell the believing men that they should reduce/lower (يغضوا) their gaze/vision and guard their private parts…” 24:31:

“Tell the believing women that they should reduce/lower (يغضضن) their gaze/vision and guard their private parts…” Apart from modest clothing, the hijab is also symbolic of modesty when it comes to the social world. For instance, these days when women often get gazed at by men and we don’t like those lustful gazes, that’s when the hijab ordains men to lower their gaze and vice-versa.

Tell that to the men in Iran and Afghanistan that continue to ogle covered women. Better yet, tell it to the morality policy. And in some countries there’s no “asking” but “telling.” This also holds in the West when many Muslim girls are shamed for not covering. I’d love to see a survey showing how many men in, say, Iran “lower their gaze” when they see a woman in a hijab!

and

Hijab is not oppression for women but a symbol of empowerment. Today, we live in a society where women are subjected to sexualisation and objectification and that’s where the hijab de-sexualises women. It gives them recognition for who they are and not for what they look like. Today, women are subjected to inferiority complexes because of what they look like or if they don’t meet the standards of beauty set by patriarchal society. The flourishing makeup industries prove that, or to be more precise, fairness creams. According to these industries, for a woman to look confident and be liked by men, she has to look good, she has to be fair, she has to be slim, etc.

If this is the case, can we expect to see Western feminists like the PuffHo editors reducing their objectification by veiling? I don’t think so.

Anyway, check out the new “Hijabarbie” from a CNN piece, “ The hijab-wearing Barbie who’s become an Instragram star “. The empowering doll is wearing eyeliner, eye shadow, lipstick, and appears to have plucked eyebrows. How is THAT supposed to be de-sexualizing yourself? You can’t have it both ways.

When all else fails, blame this on the West:

This rhetoric of oppression has come from the west, from the time of colonisation. Leila Ahmed, in her book “Women and Gender in Islam”, writes that when in the 19th century, the British and the other colonisers came to Muslim countries, they looked for a means to justify their colonisation and the only way was to label their traditional culture as regressive. And yes they made the hijab their target.

Tell that to the women of Iran and Afghanistan, who were largely unveiled until Islamic theocracy mandated or pressured Muslim women to have veils. In 1979, the women of Iran rose up, en masse and in vain, against the requirement that they wear the hijab. This came not from the West, but from Iranian mullahs. And see my post on how women in Kabul and Tehran dressed in 1970 versus now. BIG difference! Is that due to the West?