Israeli Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman poses a dilemma for regressives: feminism vs. Israeli “genocide”?

The movie was banned in Tunisia and Lebanon because Gadot is Israeli (Lebanon is still formally at war with Israel); and various social media outlets, like Al-Jazeera, sees the movie as a metaphor for Israeli colonialism. Click on the screenshot:

A quote from that piece (my emphasis):

But Gaza is not just the largest open air prison in which Israelis have incarcerated some 1.8 million human beings. Gaza is also the moral measure of our humanity at large. If you are utterly enjoying this particular Wonder Woman as a role model for your daughters in a theatre near you and could not care less about a young Palestinian girl mourning her family in Gaza whom the woman portraying your superhero helped kill, then all the power to you. You need not bother to know that in this film Gal Gadot does not just personify Wonder Woman, but alas Wonder Woman disappears into Gal Gadot. The time that Hollywood could shove its superheroes down the world’s throat and perpetuate delusion of truth in purposeful lies is over. Today, the world talks, walks, defies, imagines, and stages back against Hollywood and its dysfunctional mythologies that try to normalise the colonial thieveries of reason and decency. It was a strategic blunder to cast a settler colonial officer as a superhero woman who cares about humanity.

These days, it seems, every actor is vetted for Political Purity when they play a role.

Here’s a tw**t calling for a boycott:

#Boycott 'Wonder Woman' Movie as its actress is an ex IDF soldier & praised IDF terrorists & still praise them. #BDS https://t.co/YFVCjtKjtt pic.twitter.com/NBOuOTicvd — theresistance1688 (@revolution1688) May 30, 2017

And from Middle East Eye, the home of C. J. W*rl*m*n (my emphasis):

However, in most cases, the actor must be separated from the character they are playing. Nevertheless, even as we distinguish between actor and character, one can criticise the actor for their personal politics. And it is time to let actors know we will hold them accountable for normalising anti-Palestinian violence, regardless of their nationality. Beyond the criteria for BDS, one is free to boycott products or individuals one disapproves of. Consumers do that every day, by choosing not to shop at certain stores, because of their labour practices, by choosing to be vegetarian because of the inhumane treatment of animals, or by choosing not to drive certain cars that are gas guzzlers, out of concern for the environment. Explaining the reasons for such choices is critically important. As such, one can explain that one does not wish to view Wonder Woman because the central character, a hero out to save the world, is played by a woman who cheers on genocide.

There are other tw**ts and the like, but I’ll let you find them, and they will eventually cause huge cognitive dissonance: a feminist icon who served in the Israeli army? What’s a Leftist to do? Grania sent me her thoughts: