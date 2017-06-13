Israeli Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman poses a dilemma for regressives: feminism vs. Israeli “genocide”?

The enormous financial success of the “Wonder Woman” movie has created another dilemma for regressive leftists. On the one hand, it’s a highly rated action movie that stars a woman and was directed by a woman. Chalk one up for feminism, and I’m glad for that. But on the other hand, it was soon ferreted out that Gadot is not only Israeli, but served (as all non-Orthodox Israelis save Arabs must) in the Israeli Defense Forces, (IDF). Not only that, but Gadot has the temerity to be proud to be an Israeli, and she has criticized the terrorist organization Hamas.
Well, that just won’t do to that part of the Left (most of it, I suppose) that is pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel. What is a Lefty to do when there’s a conflict of this sort? As with the dilemma of supporting Muslims who oppress women, gays, and apostates, many side with religion and ignore its antifeminist bits. Slate explains the problem:
Gadot herself has proudly discussed her experience in the IDF, touting her combat training in interviews as helpful in preparing for the role. (A decade ago, she participated in a Maxim feature on women of the IDF, “the world’s sexiest soldiers.”) She has also been outspoken in her political support for her country. In 2014, as the Gaza conflict escalated, she posted a message of support to her official Facebook page. “I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens,” she wrote, next to a photo of herself praying with her young daughter. “Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children…We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom! #weareright #freegazafromhamas #stopterror #coexistance #loveidf.”
The movie was banned in Tunisia and Lebanon because Gadot is Israeli (Lebanon is still formally at war with Israel); and various social media outlets, like Al-Jazeera, sees the movie as a metaphor for Israeli colonialism. Click on the screenshot:
A quote from that piece (my emphasis):
But Gaza is not just the largest open air prison in which Israelis have incarcerated some 1.8 million human beings. Gaza is also the moral measure of our humanity at large. If you are utterly enjoying this particular Wonder Woman as a role model for your daughters in a theatre near you and could not care less about a young Palestinian girl mourning her family in Gaza whom the woman portraying your superhero helped kill, then all the power to you. You need not bother to know that in this film Gal Gadot does not just personify Wonder Woman, but alas Wonder Woman disappears into Gal Gadot.
The time that Hollywood could shove its superheroes down the world’s throat and perpetuate delusion of truth in purposeful lies is over. Today, the world talks, walks, defies, imagines, and stages back against Hollywood and its dysfunctional mythologies that try to normalise the colonial thieveries of reason and decency. It was a strategic blunder to cast a settler colonial officer as a superhero woman who cares about humanity.
These days, it seems, every actor is vetted for Political Purity when they play a role.
Here’s a tw**t calling for a boycott:
And from Middle East Eye, the home of C. J. W*rl*m*n (my emphasis):
However, in most cases, the actor must be separated from the character they are playing. Nevertheless, even as we distinguish between actor and character, one can criticise the actor for their personal politics. And it is time to let actors know we will hold them accountable for normalising anti-Palestinian violence, regardless of their nationality.
Beyond the criteria for BDS, one is free to boycott products or individuals one disapproves of. Consumers do that every day, by choosing not to shop at certain stores, because of their labour practices, by choosing to be vegetarian because of the inhumane treatment of animals, or by choosing not to drive certain cars that are gas guzzlers, out of concern for the environment.
Explaining the reasons for such choices is critically important. As such, one can explain that one does not wish to view Wonder Woman because the central character, a hero out to save the world, is played by a woman who cheers on genocide.
There are other tw**ts and the like, but I’ll let you find them, and they will eventually cause huge cognitive dissonance: a feminist icon who served in the Israeli army? What’s a Leftist to do? Grania sent me her thoughts:
Yeah, I’ve noticed this story brewing. Part of me has a quiet dark chuckle at the existential angst from those who have been championing this superhero flick as the new feminist icon of the year only to find that *gasp* she is badly tainted in the eyes of the school of Intersectional Purity. What’s a woke fem to do?
The joyous adulation from the usual suspects about the film makes one think that these young ‘uns were literally born last year and genuinely can’t remember EVER having seen a woman in a movie before y’all.
Sometimes a movie is just a movie. If this one inspires girls, more power to it. But since there’s an Israel connection, it simply has to be more than a movie. It must be an endorsement of “genocide.” God forbid that Lebanese children might see it; what would they think?
One correction. Many Orthodox Jews absolutely serve in the IDF, especially Modern Orthodox Jews. It is the Ultra-Orthodox Haredi that have largely refused to serve. That is slowly changing with the demographics as now close to 25% of Haredi do serve in the IDF and that number is growing
What I meant to say was that many Orthodox are not required to serve. As far as I know, all others save Arab Israelis are required to serve.
I’m pretty sure that time hasn’t quite passed yet. This movie will soon surpass half a billion dollars worldwide and made back its production budget in the first 10 days of June. It’s profitable, so it isn’t going to change anytime soon. These saber-rattling calls to showing big-bad Hollywood where they can stick their movies is cute but ultimately futile.
But hey, such is the bigotry of the Regressive Left when they can demonize an entire group of people and justify it by calling them “oppressors”. Black-and-white is so much easier when you’ve let ideology take over your brain.
The most beautiful sound in the world is the the thud of sacred cows colliding.
I’ld like to think its the sound of the cows falling dead before they even can moo.
Go Diana!
Interesting how none of this came up during the Fast and Furious movies or Superman vs Batman where she was also prominently featured. I haven’t seen the movie yet but this makes me want to even more (I plan on going soon anyway; I’m tired of avoiding articles discussing the movie out of fear that I’ll read a spoiler).
I’m new to the blog and enjoying it. What’s up with the word “tweet” and the name of one author being censored out?
The amusing pecadillos: I don’t use the word “blog” as it grates on my ears; I like “website”. I don’t like the word “tweet” either, as it sound juvenile, so I fix it. And I vowed never to use the full name of that man again, and if I did and were caught, I’d send the person who caught me a free autographed book. So I use asterisks.
These are just endearing quirks of your host.
I really don’t understand this portrayal of Hamas as victims. Whatever your opinion on the Israeli/Palestinian issue, people should be able to see that Hamas are bad people who are making a bad situation worse. Sticking up for them is like sticking up for the IRA.
Hamas uses human shields. They place their rocket launchers in schools and hospitals. They divert aid meant to build schools and hospitals to building tunnels, which are used to launch attacks on civilians. Hamas does not consider any Israeli a civilian, even children. All are valid targets. They train their own children in kindergarten not only to fight Israelis, but to hate them. Whatever the wrongs on the Israeli side, these things cannot and should not be excused.
Indeed, but try to point this out and your called a “racist”.
and use “your” wrong and you’re someone who hates apostrophes.
You’re a cultural apostopheist. Shame on you!!
Not that surprising, really. The regressive left is infamous for throwing feminism under the bus where it conflicts with their lies about the nature of the religion of Islam.
The usual pattern here is to refer to the Hierarchy of Oppression to determine what side of a given issue you fall on. Oppression of (cisgender) women always falls beneath Racial Oppression on that hierarchy. Criticism of Islam also happens to be filed under Racial Oppression, for ideological simplicity’s sake.
You can’t win with superheroes. If Wonder Woman was portrayed by a white, American, I’m sure the Left would be saying that she would be seen as a symbol of Western colonialism.
Yup. And if she were anything else, cultural appropriation.
There doesn’t seem to be any defining boundary between what is vs isn’t “colonialism.” Somewhere under all this crap there is probably an important concept, but they insist on pounding it into meaninglessness.
These people are so transparent. In service to feeding their indignation addiction rationality is apparently not just optional but actually to be avoided.
I am sure that Ms. Gadot is crying all the way to the way from the criticism
The origins of Wonder Woman –
She is more susceptible to the feminist lobby I would have thought, for being some sort of a fantasy for men rather than a strong female role model. But that is the character rather than the actor. Not see it yet…
I don’t go to many movies and would not go to see this one but that is just me. This is so far left it is off the map and far beyond anything I would want to know. The woman should be applauded for her service to her country, end of story. The same kind of sick thinking should apply for these lefties in their attitude toward me if they discovered that I happen to be in the service during the Vietnam conflict. She is no more responsible for the conditions in her part of the world than I am sitting here. How these people get down to this level is so shallow and screwed up??
