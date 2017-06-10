Saturday: HIli dialogue

It’s now (in the US) Saturday, June 10, 2017: graduation day at The University of Chicago. Today the campus will be overrun with maroon-robed students and their proud parents, though I fear for the peace of my ducklings! Here’s the venue, waiting for the activities to begin (employees are wiping down the seats). The stage for dignaries, speakers, and College officials is at the far end (the bell tower of Rockefeller Chapel looms in the distance), and the quad is full of seats.

I don’t yet know who is getting honorary degrees; the University has a tradition (unique as far as I know) that only recognized scholars get those degrees, so there will be no appearances or graduation speeches by humorists, authors, politicians, cartoonists or the like. The convocation address, likewise, is always given by a member of our faculty; this year it’s Ka Yee C. Lee, professor of chemistry.

The gate in the biology area (“Hull Court”) through which the seniors will march after they’ve graduated (duck pond to the right after you pass through the gate:

It’s also National Iced Tea Day, appropriate since the temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the 90s (or mid 30s Celsius). It’s Army Day in Jordan and Navy Day in Italy.

It was not a big day in history, On June 10, 1935, Dr. Robert Smith, an alcoholic surgeon, took his last drink and, with his friend Bill Wilson, founded Alcoholics Anonymous in Akron, Ohio. On this day in 1942, the Czech village of Lidice was razed, and its inhabitants killed (men) or sent to the camps (women and children; nearly all died) in reprisal for the assassination of Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich. Finally, on June 10, 1944, Joe Nuxhall took the mound to pitch part of an inning for the Cincinnati Reds, becoming, at age 15, the youngest player to ever take part in a major-leage baseball game. There was a shortage of players during the war, and Nuxhall, called in during the ninth inning to help with a 13-0 losing score against the St. Louis Cardinals, promptly yielded five more runs and was pulled from the game. He later came back to the major leagues in 1952 and pitched until 1967, when he retired and became a broadcaster.

Notables born on this day incude Hattie McDaniel (1895), Saul Bellow (1915), Judy Garland (1922), Maurice Sendak (1928), biologist E. O. Wilson (1929; he’s 88 today), and Elizabeth Hurley (1965). Those who died on this day include Antoni Gaudi (1926; hit by a trolley), Marcus Garvey (1940), Jack Johnson (1946), Spencer Tracy (1967), Ray Charles (2004) and Gordie Howe (last year).

Charles is surely most famous for singing “Georgia On My Mind,” a very great song, but it’s become a bit of a cliche, and I prefer his version of the Eddy Arnold song “You Don’t Know Me,” performed here in a lovely duet with Diana Krall:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili looks very cute as she espouses Cat Theology:

Hili: The argument from authority says that I shouldn’t go any further. A: Whose authority? Hili: Mine.

In Polish:

Hili: Argument autorytetu mówi, że nie powinnam iść dalej.

Ja: Czyjego autorytetu?

Hili: Mojego.

Grania found a cat/bogroll tw**t with a video; note that the paper is in the MacPherson position:

Caught in the act pic.twitter.com/QuVlr7raQb — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) June 9, 2017