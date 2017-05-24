WEIT censored on Twitter?

UPDATE: This seems to be a case of Twitter “shadow banning, me” which I’ll try to fix. In the meantime, if you’re on Twitter you can fix it, according to reader Jack, by adusting your Twitter settings:

To remove them I had to change settings under the Safety section of twitter. unchecked: Hide sensitive content

checked: Display media that may contain sensitive content

But Lory, “sensitive comments” don’t include turtle pictures and birthday wishes!

_______________________

I got this email from a reader, and another one like it:

For two days now, every tweet you’ve posted has been censored in my feed. It says, “This tweet is not available because it includes potentially sensitive content.” I’m wondering whether others are experiencing this issue. Perhaps your enemies have been flagging your tweets as offensive?

I don’t see this on my feed, but perhaps others do. Could you weigh in below, giving the country where you live? The feed is here.

Thanks!