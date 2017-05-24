WEIT censored on Twitter?

UPDATE: This seems to be a case of Twitter “shadow banning, me” which I’ll try to fix. In the meantime, if you’re on Twitter you can fix it, according to reader Jack, by adusting your Twitter settings:

To remove them I had to change settings under the Safety section of twitter.

unchecked: Hide sensitive content
checked: Display media that may contain sensitive content

But Lory, “sensitive comments” don’t include turtle pictures and birthday wishes!

_______________________

I got this email from a reader, and another one like it:

For two days now, every tweet you’ve posted has been censored in my feed. It says, “This tweet is not available because it includes potentially sensitive content.” I’m wondering whether others are experiencing this issue. Perhaps your enemies have been flagging your tweets as offensive?

I don’t see this on my feed, but perhaps others do. Could you weigh in below, giving the country where you live? The feed is here.

Thanks!

  1. Mark Reaume
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Works fine for me: Canada

  2. Craw
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

    If you don’t see it then it’s possibly shadow banning. Scott Adams has complained of it. The idea is to not show you that your feed is being restricted, deceptively. Twitter denies they do this. And yet it happens….

  3. Coel
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I can see your tweets (UK).

    • Dermot O'Sullivan
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I can as well, 50 miles down the road from Coel, assuming he’s still at Keele. But, almost all posts have the ‘sensitive material’ warning. I get a lot of them, as I follow a lot of Syria/Iraq people. Maybe it’s more to do with my feed than your posts?

  4. bjcochrane
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I am getting the message (in the US) “This media may contain sensitive material. Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.” This includes such potentially offensive material as Grania’s birthday cupcake/cat and reader’s wildlife photos.

    • bjcochrane
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

      Forgot to mention that if I click on “View” they open fine.

      • W.Benson
        Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Same here (Brazil) – censored but can click to view. They even flagged Roger Moore, cats friendly with dogs, and a turtle. Now that’s real snowflake country!

        • Jacques Hausser
          Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:33 am

          Same here in Switzerland – it’s not exactly censored, just a warning (in french).

  5. Craw
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I am seeing it, only on recent posts. Michigan.

  6. Gambino
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Works fine for me in Canada when I’m logged in. When I am not logged in, I get this message regarding your attachment. The link to the post is still available:
    https://imgur.com/a/yznM4

  7. Jack
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:08 am | Permalink

    From the USA, no redacted or filtered tweets here. I arrived at this post from the tweet link.

    • Jack
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Correction: I am now seeing the notices.

      To remove them I had to change settings under the Safety section of twitter.
      unchecked: Hide sensitive content
      checked: Display media that may contain sensitive content

      • dargndorp
        Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:33 am

        I can confirm that these settings do the trick (from Germany)

  8. whydarwinmatters
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

    So far no censorship – NYC, USA

  9. darwinwins
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I get trigger warnings (sensitive material), but I can click to view. US

  10. Geoff Toscano
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I’m getting a warning about sensitive material, so I have to specifically ask to view. So far the sensitive material consists of a young looking Roger Moore and a kitten holding a cake.

    Reply
    • Geoff Toscano
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Forgot to say UK

  11. toniclark2014
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I can see your tweets just fine (Vermont, US)

  12. Jennifer Berlinger
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

    See the tweets, but with sensitive material warning – USA
    Heading from Philly to DC for your lecture tonight!

  13. cj
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Malaga, Spain. Nothing unusual here.

    • Geoff Toscano
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:36 am

      I’m on holiday bang in the middle of Malaga right now!

  14. GBJames
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I can see them, not that I spend any time on Twitter.

  15. test123
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

    The last 7 tweets with images have “sensitive content” warnings that prevent the image from showing until you click.

    Oddly, it only shows the warning if I’m not logged in. When I’m logged in, I don’t see the warning, even though I do have the “sensitive content” warnings enabled in my settings.

    (California)

    • test123
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

      There are multiple settings under “privacy and safety”. I have “hide sensitive tweets” checked under “search”, but I also have “Display media that may contain sensitive content” checked under “Tweet media”, so that’s why I don’t see the warnings when logged in.

      You may want to check your settings and make sure you don’t have the settings enabled for “mark media you tweet as sensitive”.

  16. GC
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I am currently seeing your tweets OK in the UK, but I have seen exactly the effects that you and others are describing affecting other people’s tweets and accounts. It appears to be Twitter’s euphemistically named “Shadow Banning” censorship mechanism in action.

  17. TM
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I’m getting warnings for almost every post – but I can view them if I click

  18. Charleen D. Adams
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I can view your tw**ts in Bristol.

  19. Karst
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Starting with the “My lunch in Washington…” tweet, there is a notice that says “This media may contain sensitive material. Learn more View”. It appears on all tweets since that one.

    Sent while traveling from Marion VA.

  20. toniclark2014
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Hmmm… I take that back. I can see the tweets, but on some posts, I get a warning (This media may contain sensitive material. Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.) And I changed my media settings, but still get the warnings. Not much rhyme or reason about what the warnings are for. I get a warning about your lunch in Washington!

  21. Yakaru
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:21 am

    No problems for me (Germany).

  22. Tom Millar
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I get the “sensitive material” warning :
    “Your tweet media settings are configured to inform you when media may be sensitive”

    • Tom Millar
      Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

      …including the post with the photo of the turtle and the one about Roger Moore!

  23. Barry Lyons
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I can see your tweets as well (I’m in NYC).

  24. Richard Jacques
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I get the message “This media may contain sensitive material. Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.” but am able to see the posts when I click on “View”. I am in the UK.

  25. Janet
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I get the ‘sensitive material’ warning, and can click to view (US, California). However, I do not see this warning on your older posts, beginning with “Emergency Kittens”. The first occurrence I see of the warning is on the “My Lunch in Washington” post 20 hours ago.

  26. Bill Bisgood
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    All fine here – UK

  27. kirkwoll
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    If you follow Mr. Coyne, I don’t think it shows as “sensitive”. However, if you open an incongnito window and go to https://twitter.com/Evolutionistrue most of his tweets are censored.

  28. Martin Delson
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Visible, but with the statement “This media may contain sensitive material. Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.” San Jose, California

  29. DrBrydon
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Shouldn’t those settings be “show insensitive content”? Or should they have two options so you can see/not see either senstive and “insensitive” content? 😉

  30. Mike Paps
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I’m seeing the tweets but I need to click to view the accompanying images which have the warning “This media may contain sensitive material. Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.”

  31. pck
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The earliest instance of a tweet containing sensitive material is the link to Teresa May’s scrap of the iovry trade ban – it does contain a rather graphic image. Next one is “My Lunch in Washington”, and then most later tweets. From that I conclude it’s the Vegetarian Agenda at work!

  32. Claudia Baker
    Posted May 24, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I am getting the “sensitive material” notice starting with your Washington lunch tweet. I am able to click on everything though. Ottawa, Ontario

