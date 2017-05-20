The crazies reveal themselves

As Grania predicted, it was only a matter of time until Peter Boghossian and James Lindsay’s “hoax” article on the conceptual penis was construed as hate speech by Regressive Leftists—even though the reviewers and the journal saw the paper as pro-feminist and progressive.
And, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades, we have our first Offended Person, flailing his horns around like a bull stuck by a picador:
The poor lad was SO infuriated he even thought that hoax paper was written by DAWKINS!
But wait–there’s more!
You will find other attacks on Boghossian and Lindsay on the thread of my original post.
I don’t know what all this proves, but it’s entertaining, like a soap opera unfolding.
Finally, for those misguided souls who argued that a publication in a substandard journal doesn’t prove anything, and that the standard of scholarship in other feminist or culture studies journals is high, see here, here, here, and here.
Here’s I think a valid point:
http://dailynous.com/2017/05/20/gender-studies-member-conceptual-penis-hoax/
See my last sentence of the post above. Also, read Sokal and Bricmont’s book Intellectual Impostures, or Sokal’s new bool Beyond the Hoax. And look at the links in the last sentence.
I am not in any way defending the link to the article that i posted i only put it out so people could see what kind of response Peter’s hoax got.
And i know that all those ‘studies’ fields are mostly bogus, or at least confused. But it looks bad from our side to generalize from one incident like this.
Sokal incident is a little different because it was reviewed by some so called ‘prominent’ people in the field and still got a pass.
The reaction to this hoax from the social justice warriors and the “new atheist threat” loons, has been so beautiful!
I’m waiting for PZ’s verdict. He he.
The response Arel and others give show that they’re not reading the article, don’t know who wrote it, don’t know what it’s about (indeed, they assume it is actually about something rather than being intentional word salad), and that they feel free to make up what they imagine it’s probably about based on who they think is involved. So they assume the worst and assert it as fact.
Lalo Dagach did an interview with Arel which was said to be very revealing but Id rather spend an hour looking at Omar’s sphincter than spend an hour listening to Arel.
Another view of the “hoax” from
the libertarian left:
http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/?p=11802
Considering the first post above is an article which cites this one this looks like a case of circling the wagons.