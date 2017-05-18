HuffPo’s “eulogy” for Roger Ailes

Yes, Roger Ailes was “politically challenged” and a sexual harasser to boot, but one senses unsavory glee in HuffPo’s headline announcing his sudden death, probably from a fall in the bathroom combined with other medical ailments. Still, I can’t find it in me to celebrate Ailes’s death the way HuffPo did:
I’m not quite sure why we’re reluctant to speak ill of the just deceased, given that many of them, like Ailes, were vile people; perhaps readers can weigh in with their hypotheses. All I know is that when I hear someone say “I’m glad he’s dead,” I think less of the speaker. My one exception was Christopher Hitchens’s funny and splenetic take on the death of Jerry Falwell.
HuffPo has literally gone insane, and the headline above shows both its frenetic and kneejerk Leftism as well as its total absence of genuine humor
I feel the same way as you. I just got in an argument on Facebook over this.
It’s not classy to speak ill of the dead because it is likely that someone, somewhere lost a loved one.
Yes. And’s not really just speaking ill, it’s celebrating at the demise.
I do have another, broader hypothesis. We do in general still think of the dead as part of the community for a while. This is not as irrational as it sounds when you state it as baldly as I just did. An example will clarify my point. Why do we honor wills? He’s dead, what’s the difference? The difference is that it matters to those living how their affairs will be handled after their death, and affects whether they have to take steps now, prematurely. The way we solve this is by honoring the will, and treating the deceased’s desire and intent as still having importance. In short, as treating the dead as still, in some ways, part of the community.
And it’s rude to attack people who can’t talk back. He may have died just a few minutes ago but if his is still seen as part of the community then it’s rude to insult him when he cannot answer.
In my opinion, this old ”don’t speak ill of the dead” rule is the result of our fear of ghosts. If you’ve maligned a dead person, their ghost might come back to haunt you. It’s like ”knocking on wood”…same idea. Ghosts can’t hear you so…you’re safe.
Like Christopher, I see no reason to restrain comment in the right circumstances. Certainly, he would not have told a small child he was glad her father was dead! But commenting on a broadcast (to which he’d been invited by people who KNEW he wasn’t a Fallwell fan) was perfectly appropriate.
Wonder what eulogy “Huffnomo” would give Cosby?
“I’m not quite sure why we’re reluctant to speak ill of the just deceased, given that many of them, like Ailes, were vile people; perhaps readers can weigh in with their hypotheses.”
I’m no more reluctant to speak ill of someone after they’re dead than I was when they were living. That being said I wouldn’t say it to someone who loved the deceased, so maybe our motivation is the knowledge that it would hurt us to hear someone speaking ill of our dead loved ones.
I cannot say he did not have impact in his trade, I just did not think much of it. He was a large factor in the degradation of news journalism on Television as others chased his subjective approach down to the bottom. His fair and balanced side kick, O’Reilly followed him closer than most realized. He found his audience and milked it to the end.
Read “Why Does Roger Ailes Hate America?” (2011) at esquire.com
What Hitchens said about Falwell would apply equally to Ailes: “Give him an enema and you could bury him in a matchbox.”
Without Ailes there would be no Trump. Give us a break if we celebrate his demise. He, more than any other individual, shamelessly broke America.
To be clear I mean there would be no President Trump. Trump was already a name when Ailes perfected Fox News.
“He, more than any other individual, shamelessly broke America.”
Agreed. Fox News invented alternative facts. Before Fox you had right wing spin, and left wing spin, but we all lived in the same reality where getting the facts straight, and integrity were the cornerstones of journalism.
I wouldn’t say it to a grieving member of his family, but I am not sorry he’s dead. Nor am I pleased. His impact on the trade was significant but entirely destructive to our democracy. I only hope he is eventually remembered not for his political and media influence, but for the fact that (from NYT): “Mr. Ailes died in disgrace, forced out of his network last summer in the wake of multiple allegations that he preyed upon women who worked for him with offers to bestow advancement and promotion in return for sexual relations..”
It was Bill Maher who noted that it was usually wrong to speak ill of the dead but ‘lets face it’ , Jerry Falwell made a hobby out of it.
Much more cringeworthy is Sean Hannity’s eulogy ending with “But to his enemies know this; I say ADVANTAGE ROGER, In his mind he just has a head start in preparing to kick your ass in the next life. “.
I don’t like to speak ill of the dead* mostly because some day I will be too. Do unto others, and all that.
*Critiques that are not of a personal or salacious nature I don’t mind.
I had to Google him. I had only a vague memory of him associated with O’Reilly and some women.
In any case, he looked unhealthy. If alive, he was (would have been) probably more miserable than dead. Death means he escapes his own physical morbidity and also the vitriol of so many of his detractors.