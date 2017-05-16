Dan Arel: Mainstream atheists are white nationalist bigots

Dan Arel, an atheist who advocates punching Nazis, and who has accused me of “normalizing white nationalism” (see here and here). is becoming a C. J. W*rl*m*n clone, constantly excoriating atheists for our supposed bigotry. This is how far people will go when they’ve drunk the Kool-Aid of Regressive Leftism:

if we're to #normalizeatheism we must be louder than the white nationalist bigotry that has made up the mainstream voices of atheism. — Dan Arel 🏴 (@danarel) May 15, 2017

You can see more in his Twi**er feed, but it’s not worth my time to show more. Pity: the man has sunk to uttering the craziest canards about “mainstream atheism”. I can’t even think of ONE “mainstream atheist” who could be accused of white nationalist bigotry.

When in doubt, it’s always safe to call those you don’t like “white supremacists.”