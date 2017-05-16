Dan Arel: Mainstream atheists are white nationalist bigots

Dan Arel, an atheist who advocates punching Nazis, and who has accused me of “normalizing white nationalism” (see here and here). is becoming a C. J. W*rl*m*n clone, constantly excoriating atheists for our supposed bigotry. This is how far people will go when they’ve drunk the Kool-Aid of Regressive Leftism:
You can see more in his Twi**er feed, but it’s not worth my time to show more. Pity: the man has sunk to uttering the craziest canards about “mainstream atheism”. I can’t even think of ONE “mainstream atheist” who could be accused of white nationalist bigotry.
When in doubt, it’s always safe to call those you don’t like “white supremacists.”
I ‘think’ that “white nationalist bigotry that has made up the mainstream voices of atheism” is just a very roundabout way to say ‘Sam Harris’.
Pretty much. And to a slightly lesser extent, Richard Dawkins. When it comes to ridiculous smears, Harris usually gets torture loving, neo-con, white supremacist…while Dawkins usually gets misogynist, neo-con, white supremacist. The “neo-con” part cracks me up. These people seem very intent on rendering all words meaningless.
Also, he may be including Dave Rubin, who has become a Trump apologist and actually does pander to white nationalists, but I wouldn’t call him a “mainstream voice of atheism.” Ditto for Gad Saad.
Once again, Dan Arel has lost the plot.
And what’s with the new shirtless look? Has he been pumping iron to make punching Nazis easier?
I stopped reading him a long time ago because his arguments didn’t make sense. It looks like he’s continued to go downhill. Looks like it was a good decision to keep away.
What new shirtless look?
Look at his avatar on the tweet.
He is wearing a shirt, Heather. Enlarge the picture to “spot the shirt.”
I don’t usually go in for ad hominem attacks, but I’m starting to feel that in the case of Dan Arel I could make an exception!
I have a theory — which is mine — that the election of Trump has driven sections of the US left insane.
(This theory is slightly hampered by the fact that PZ and others went insane before Trump’s election, but still.)
Yes, I agree with your theory, which is yours. Huffington Post has certainly gone insane!
I think PZ got in early to avoid the rush.
LOL
I think it -being insane- started well before Trump. Trump just gathered some, quite some, more adherents to insanity.
Admittedly, it needs some mental rigour not to go insane about the Trump presidency. But then mental rigour was never a forte of the struthious left.
I’ve certainly seen the unchallenged assertion in many circles, that somehow the nation became fundamentally “different” the night of the election, and all established rules of how to ethically & effectively fight back got thrown in the dumpster.
I remember some crazies on the left during the Bush years, but for the most part the left got by behaving as the only adults in the room and the end result was retaking the House, Senate, and Presidency.
It’s really that easy. If your opposition are behaving like big children, don’t try to compete with them to behave like bigger children. Be an adult and voters will respect you for it.
Didn’t he close his Twitter account recently? Is he back already? Or am I thinking of someone else?
Yes he protected it for a couple of days after he made the statement that he always believes rape victims. So some YouTuber claimed the he raped her with the hashtag #DanArelrapedme
Dan Arel isn’t mistaken or misinterpreting the evidence. He is very straightforwardly lying. He has earned all due disrespect.
At this point, I have to assume Dan’s problem is simply that he’s become incredibly hardened and entrenched in his stated opinions, because he’s received an avalanche of criticism and abuse for them. That kind of thing tends to make people dig in.
I’m not convinced Dan has actually spent five minutes acquainting himself with most of the “mainstream” atheists he has criticized, and more likely is acquainted through what OTHER people have said and written about them (aka “The Ben Affleck Effect”).
I’ve seen multiple occasions where his inconsistencies and blatant inaccuracies have been directly pointed out to him, and he’s just completely non-responsive. He moves on to the next smear, like it never happened.
I imagine the reason I’m such a white nationalist is because I have a low opinion of Islam, therefore, BAD!
If I respected Islam, then I’d be a hijabi wearing atheist and worthy of respect.
To be fair, there has been an accumulation of truly garbage people under the “banner” of atheism, just look at the various chans and subreddits and youtubers (actually don’t). I can almost guarantee that a large part of Trump’s alt-right support base is also proudly atheist, along with many odious libertarians. Hell, if there was a way to actually prove it one way or another, I’d put money on Trump himself being an atheist.
Just goes to show that atheism alone is hardly a unifying concept, shared moral values is where it’s at.
If those were the people Dan called out, I’d be fine with it, because I agree – they do exist. I’ve unsubbed a few atheist channels on YouTube, precisely because they started to drift into territory I found to be ridiculous.
But that isn’t what he’s saying. He specifically uses the term “mainstream atheists”. We all know the handful of people he’s undoubtedly referring to when he says that.
Yes, I think that’s clear; Dawkins, Harris, Pinker, and so on–all having Klan robes in their closets.
People have called both Bernie Sanders and Jerry Coyne (the author of this blog, hi!) “white supremacists”.
Sane people, on the other hand, understand that the likelihood of people of Jewish ancestry being “white supremacists” is pretty much the same of black people being Great Wizards of the KKK.
Maybe people get called “white supremacists” purely because “literally Hitler” has become passe through over-use, never mind the old favourites” “racist”, “bigot”, and “Islamophobe”.
One day it’s the Christians who are white supremacists, next day it’s the atheists. I bet the only guiltless group is the Muslims.
Natural selection in operation. The more outrageous the Tweet, the more likely it will be noticed.
Mainstream voices of Atheism? The likes of Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris, Myriam Namazie, Ayaan Hirshi Ali, Sarah Haider, Daniel Dennett, Peter Boghossian, and of course our host?
Well, with some serious distortion of what he actually says, due to his thought experiments that clearly go beyond the comprehension of his critics, Sam Harris can be falsely construed to be a white bigot, but for the others I cannot imagine how to get there. (Well in fact I can: Dawkins, Hitchens, Dennet and our host are -were in case of the Hitch- ageing white males, and hence by definition white supremacists, but that would include Arel -and the despicable W*rl*m*n- too then)
Arel really talks BS.
And I forgot Hemant Metha, another typical atheist White Supremacist,
That’s it!
“White supremacist”: a white male who doesn’t apologise for being a white male.
As oppose to a white male who continually goes around apologising for his privilege.
Yeah, if it were based on looks Dan would be a sub-commander, at least, of a major White Supremacist organization.
Just remember, as an atheist you may only criticize white religions, otherwise it’s racist. Look out, Odin, we’re coming for you!