Your host on NPR San Francisco tomorrow; topic is the Science March

Tomorrow I’ll be on KQED, San Francisco’s National Public Radio station, between 9 and 10 a.m. Pacific Time (inclusive, so I’m told), discussing the Science March on the “Forum” show. I’m told that for the first half hour I’ll be conversing with Ken Caldeira (an ecologist and environmental scientist at the Carnegie Institution), one of the organizers of the science march, KQED’s science editor Craig Miller, and the host Mina Kim, and then at 9:30 (again Pacific Time) we’ll join in responding to listener calls and comments.

That’s 11 to noon Chicago time and noon to 1 p.m. Eastern time. If there’s breaking news, everything will be delayed by one hour.

You can listen live by clicking on the screenshot below and then clicking on the blue arrow. I don’t know if there will be fireworks, but I’m game.