Are religious people a bit thick?

I had a discussion a few days ago with someone who told me that many very smart people he knew were also religious. I thought about that for a minute, and after reflection I just couldn’t agree. I don’t think one can be really smart and religious at the same time.
Yes, I know that some people who are academically smart and who have done great things, like Newton, were and are deeply religious. But in the old days you had no choice about being religious: you imbibed faith with your mother’s milk. And there was little chance to think for oneself, for it was either a death sentence or permanent ostracism if you questioned religion, and there were few ways to find like-minded souls.
Now, however, it’s different, for—except in some benighted lands—there is far more freedom to learn about nonbelief and hear the arguments against God; parents and society aren’t so insistent about instilling religion in young folks; and you face less ostracism if you’re a nonbeliever. (Of course it’s always easier if you keep that to yourself.)
And many public intellectuals—and virtually all accomplished scientists—are atheists. Why? Because there’s no credible evidence for God. It’s palpably and painfully obvious that religion is a human construct and that the tenets of different faiths are not reconcilable. The things that the faithful say they believe are simply ludicrous. I cringe, for example, when I hear a “smart” person like Rabbi Sacks or the Archbishop of Canterbury profess such stuff.
To me, this means that someone, regardless of how “smart” they seem, is at the very least irrational if they believe in God or the attendant superstitions. It is as if their brain is a jigsaw puzzle with one crucial piece missing: the piece that accepts important propositions in proportion to the evidence supporting them. And to me that kind of irrationality is a form of stupidity, which the Oxford English Dictionary defines as “dullness or slowness of apprehension; gross want of intelligence.” It’s not that they’re totally stupid; just partially stupid.
Look at it this way: if someone spent much of their lives worshiping Santa, elves, fairies, or even Zeus, and maintained in all seriousness that Santa delivers presents to Western children at nearly the speed of light each Christmas, you’d think they weren’t playing with a full deck. But somehow it’s okay if they do the same with Allah, Jesus, Muhammad, God, Vishnu, and the like. They can profess such stuff and still be considered “smart.” I can’t agree.
So I have to admit this: when a person who seems intelligent tells me that they are religious—at least in the sense that they’re theists who believe in unbelievable stuff—I immediately discount their minds. Yes, I can still respect what they say as scientists or doctors or electricians, or any area of their expertise, but I always regard them with a bit of pity. If that sounds arrogant, so be it; but don’t you pity a 9/11 theorist or a believer in UFO visitations? Why is religion any different? Why should we “respect” religious belief but denigrate belief in Bigfoot and homeopathy?
I understand that some adults are unable to shake habits and beliefs instilled in their youth—after all, evolution has almost certainly molded our minds to accept what our elders tell us in our formative years—but that’s less excusable these days, days when you can easily find arguments against God and religion.
I’ll admit here, then, that if you tell me you’re a theist, or adhere to a religion that makes untenable reality claims, I’ll think less of you. I won’t deem you “stupid,” which is an overall assessment of one’s mental acuity, but I’ll think you somewhat irrational and, as the Brits say, perhaps a tad thick.
Of course I expect readers to weigh in below. And tell the truth!
Sometimes I have the same feelings as you describe – other times I assume that their brainwashing was far more effective than what I encountered growing up.
sub
Your example of Father Christmas, Zues, et al, put me in mind of the outsider test of faith: if none of those stand up under scrutiny, then why should any “serious” deity that one embraces?
Yes, I find that whenever I come across a “believer” that part of their brain is the off position, but I think it more illustrates the immense power of childhood indoctrination.
Yes
I rather think it’s a form of mental illness.
Or maybe you are just horrid and dogmatic and scientismist?
Like the rest of us, then.
Great question
I don’t have time now but:
Saying they’re thick is true, but unfair, since I think they are just tricked by simple religious trickery that “we” figured out by now….
I’m not sure it’s stupidity at work so much as being very clever at finding bad reasons which are vague enough to look like good reasons, from certain angles. If you’re going to be both intelligent and religious, ambiguity is your friend. Rush over the foundations and channel curiosity on the topic into some other direction — or figure out why analytical exploration is completely pointless in this particular context.
Most of the smart people I know personally who are also believers are generally reluctant to share their reasons. Their intellectual reasons, that is. They love sharing how well spirituality fits into their lives.
When they do venture into apologetics, it’s a trip to Bad Analogy Land. Believing in God is like choosing to love someone despite their flaws, or having hope during dark times. It’s a struggle, but worthwhile. They’re being sharp here, changing the question from “does God exist?” to “can we live according to our highest values?” And I don’t so much think they’re trying to fool me as demonstrating how they’ve fooled themselves.
Of course, there are much better arguments available elsewhere — arguments which ultimately fail, and then they wheel in the virtue of faith. Religion is privileged all out of proportion in most societies. When smart people are surrounded by other smart people getting it wrong, I cut them a little slack on culpability. Sure, the information is out there. But first they get to hear what the information ‘says’ from people who are, like them, religious.
Bravisimo! Very well said.
Commpartmentalised thinking! Humans are very “smart” that way.
I have more or less the same inner reaction.
It’s rare to see it explicitly written down, though, probably because it’s generally less than helpful in conversation.
I completely agree. Whenever someone tells me they are a believer I feel a little sad inside. I thank my parents for my lack of indoctrination.
Yes, I agree. When I find out someone is religious, I can’t help viewing them with some kind of suspicion.
I was religious, now I am not. Also, I’m quite sure my IQ would have been measured higher back when I was religious than it would be now given my advanced age. What is different is my willingness to accept the emotional and sociological risk of exploring what seem like dangerous ideas. Sometimes it is hard to be brave.
I think this post will bring around people who will claim that this is arrogant, etc. It will be an example of what you are referring to here.
I think it is a matter of cognitive dissonance, akin to knowing that overeating/bad eating is not good for one’s health but that half-pound cheeseburger with fries and a milkshake looks so appealing when one is so hungry.
I don’t think I can immediately say someone is “smart” or “not smart” just by religious belief. Many atheists have different kinds of irrational beliefs, and can be as stubborn as religious people defending their faith.
I would not say a Bigfoot believer is exactly the same as a religious believer. After all, Big foot believers are not in significant numbers, do not have churches (or so I think), and they are not instilled the belief in Bigfoot from childhood necessarily. Also, Bigfoot does not have any repercussion in a person´s ethic stances and life purpose. Those things are really big obstacles for people to accept what reason tells them (“If I do not believe in God, life has no purpose”).