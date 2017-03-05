Middlebury College students’ “peaceful” protest against Charles Murray

As I reported the other day, the author and political scientist Charles Murray was attacked at Middlebury College in Vermont, where he was invited to speak by the school’s American Enterprise Institute Club. Not only did the students shout him down, so that the talk had to be moved to a sequestered room and livestreamed (even then the students pulled fire alarms to cause further disruption), but then they mobbed him and his host as they left the venue, injuring the neck of the woman who was accompanying him.
As the Boston Globe and Inside Higher Ed report, it was indeed students who protested, though some “outside agitators” could have been part of the group that mobbed Murray. The 44-minute video below (the College president gives an introduction emphasizing civility and free speech) shows how exercised the students were; Inside Higher Ed reported this:
As soon as Murray took the stage, students stood up, turned their backs to him and started various chants that were loud enough and in unison such that he could not talk over them. Chants included:
- “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Charles Murray, go away.”
- “Your message is hatred. We cannot tolerate it.”
- “Charles Murray, go away. Middlebury says no way.”
- “Who is the enemy? White supremacy.”
- “Hey hey, ho ho. Charles Murray has got to go.”
The scene was recorded and posted to YouTube. Murray appears around minute 19.
This behavior is reprehensible, and I wonder how many of these students read anything Murray ever wrote before they went wild. I suspect not very many.
I haven’t read The Bell Curve, so I’ll make no pronouncement about Murray’s topic, but I doubt that Murray was even going to talk about that old book. Regardless, I don’t have to know what he said to vehemently defend his right to speak without disruption (or physical attack!) since he was invited. IHE adds this:
Murray has said that critiques of The Bell Curve are incorrect. He issued a letter defending the book last year — at a time when some wanted Virginia Tech to call off an appearance there (it did not).
Via email Friday morning, Murray declined to comment on what took place at Middlebury, but he posted several comments on Twitter, including this one.
The good news is that the students are showing some contrition, and Middlebury’s administration has issued a strong statement in support of free speech. The Globe reports this:
Many on campus, including the college president and leaders of the student organization who invited him, disagree vehemently with Murray’s views on social welfare programs and race, but on Saturday they said the campus failed in its duty to exemplify how to debate unpopular ideas with civility.
Donald Trump’s presidency formed the backdrop for the protest, students said. The election has made people on campus dig their heels in ideologically, said Sabina Haque, a junior from Westford, Mass. They’re less willing to accept conflicting viewpoints, she said.
But you can’t blame this on Trump. Yes, he’s a narcissistic bully and a godawful President, but the students should be conducting themselves honorably, and in accordance with the First Amendment, which undergirds much of the social progress made in America. It is true, though, that Trump’s election is making many Americans not just rightfully upset and prone to activism, but actually unhinged (see HuffPo for an example). That leads to demonstrations, like those at Berkeley and Middlebury, that are counterproductive, further damaging the credibility of the Left.
Kudos for Middlebury, though, for issuing this statement:
In a statement Friday morning, Middlebury said, “We’re deeply disappointed that Charles Murray was not permitted to give his talk in the way it was intended. A large group of students took it upon themselves to disrupt the event, which forced us to move Mr. Murray and Professor Allison Stanger, the moderator of the Q&A, to another location. Thanks to some advance planning, we were able to livestream Mr. Murray’s talk and his conversation with Professor Stanger. We will make a recording of that available as soon as possible so the members of our community who came to the event wanting to hear Mr. Murray will be able to do so.”
The college is investigating the incident, and I think any students involved in the mobbing of Murray should be expelled or suspended. The rest of the College should be given some lectures on freedom of speech.
UPDATE: A group of students have responded, blaming, of course the College, Murray himself, and the security personnel. They show no contrition, and of course refused, like the cowards they are, to give their names. You can read their pathetic defense here; an excerpt is below:
The administration’s support of a platform for white nationalist speech was an intense act of aggression towards the most marginalized members of the Middlebury community. Though President Laurie Patton stated her disagreement with many of Murray’s views, by sharing a stage with him and designating his non-peer reviewed work as academically valuable, she effectively legitimized him. Furthermore, peaceful protest was met with escalating levels of violence by the administration and Public Safety, who continually asserted their support of a dangerous racist over the well-being of students.
Note that the “peaceful” protest included disrupting Murray’s talk and pulling the fire alarm several times during his subsequent livestreamed presentation.
It has to stop.
But how?
Someone was physically injured by this mob and the mob justifies its behaviour because Trump and because security? Oh, I became violent toward a person I’ve never met because I don’t like the president and security tried to stop me – grow up kids, you’re not 2 anymore! I hope the expel those violent students because they are a danger to others on campus.
I just checked out a bit of info on this Charles Murray.
I didn’t know anything about him other than the title of that book.
Now I know a little and the little I know tests my resolve as to the condemnation of the students behaviour.
He seems a loathsome morally vacuous creep who’s policy inputs have resulted in great poverty and suffering for a large number of people.
As I said, I know little, perhaps he has a better side.
I agree then with the students sentiments, but still disagree with the tactics.
Tactics that must stop, to allow conversation, to prevent violence.
i was just listening to Sam Harris , who says that there are really only those two options in resolving differences.
It could be said that Douglas’s conversation has visited violence on many, but still, only counter conversation can prevail against loathsome or disagreeable or even only different ideas.
As long as “hate speech” is not acknowledged as a component of free speech, we can expect to see more of this type of incident. This incident is an example of a larger and more disturbing trend in society: the breakdown of respect for the nation’s institutions, including the education establishment, the press, government, and, yes, religious institutions. When people feel they can no longer count on institutions to look out for their needs, they are compelled to identify with non-mainstream movements that challenge the established authority. In our heavily polarized society, we such a trend on both the left and the right. For those on the left, calls for censorship is their chosen mode to feel “safe.” On the right, we have seen the rise of “Trumpism” with its quasi-fascistic elements.
This trend did not start overnight. It has been percolating for decades and may have reached the boiling point. The result of this increasing destabilization represents a real threat to democracy. At the moment, the future of democracy in the United States and other countries is uncertain. Democracy has survived other great challenges, particularly in the 1930s, so one should not give up in despair. However, what happened in the past is no guarantee that similar results will take place in the future.
I wish i could share the outrage here, but it seems that Charles Murray is simply a right wing advocate for social Darwinism.
As a matter of free speech perhaps he should have been allowed to give his presentation…but i hardly think anything other than Conservative Libertarian dogma wrapped in pseudo intellectualism would have come from him.
College students in the US have traditionally been the first protectors of social justice. If you dump on a significant (and often disenfranchised) portion of humanity, you should be aware that you’ll be disliked because of it.
As a matter of free speech perhaps he should have been allowed to give his presentation…
And then destroy his ideas with superior logic and reason.
I haven’t read the book which was co-authored by Murray and Hearnstein but I have read the book by Stephen Jay Gould entitled The Mismeasure of Man refuting it.