Free will: the only kind worth wanting

Reader Michael from the UK sent this poster, which gave him a double take. His notes:
I was in my GP’s waiting room this morning & my eyes were drawn to a poster on the noticeboard similar to the one below. Your free will posts have so thoroughly meme-iated my head that it took me a few seconds to figure out the intended meaning 🙂
As Dan Dennett might say, “This is the only form of free will worth wanting.”
I thought Dennet was a compatibilist? Has he come around?
Dennett is indeed a compatibilist. He thinks that deterministic (= compatibilistic) free will is the only form of free will worth wanting.
Hmmm, if the heir to the British throne offered to do some promotional work gratis for WEIT, that might are another kind of free Will worth having.