The “adjust my headset” robocall scam; do not say “yes”!

In the past week this has happened almost every day to me: I’ll get a call at work, or on my cellphone, and when I say “hello,” nobody answers at first. I then say “hello” louder, and shortly a woman comes on saying, “Oh, I’m sorry, I was having trouble with my headset. Can you hear me now?” It sounds real, but if you say something, like “who are you?”, she doesn’t respond. It’s a trick call, clearly one meant to scam you or sell you something, but it’s nefarious. I’ve started shouting obscenities to the woman (who is actually a recording) before slamming down the phone, but I wonder if anybody else has experienced it. What are they selling?
It seems like a neat trick because it’s realistic, but it doesn’t take more than a few seconds to discover that it’s not a real person on the other end of the line, and so what’s the point?
Here’s the point. A bit of Googling turned up this, at Highya:
How the “Can you Hear Me” Scam Works:
“Your phone rings and the other person on the end of the line asks, ‘can you hear me?’” explained Lohman, a detective for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Thousand Oaks Division.
Typically, people will answer “yes.”
But that’s the exact answer these criminals are looking for. And with one little word, you can become a victim.
“The ‘yes’ response is referred to as a voice signature,” Lohman explained. “Companies will legitimately use this to show that you have agreed to a service, change or upgrade.”
However, the scammer will record your “yes” response, which allows them to authorize unwanted upgrades or services.
Scammers have become savvy with this crime, so be mindful of any question that prompts a “yes,” “sure,” or “okay” response. Some criminals might even go as far as editing your words to make it sound like you gave authorization.
“The ‘yes’ constitutes a verbal contract for additional services,” Lohman said. “It’s similar to clicking the ‘agree’ on a contract received via computer to accept additional services.”
But the scammer’s goal is to sell you products, upgrades or services you do not want, such as cruises, vacation packages, warranties or other big ticket items.
Here’s the scam I got:
However, there are ways to differentiate whether you’re receiving a call from a robot or an actual person.
Lohman learned first-hand.
“I got a call one time and it was silent for a second,” he recalled. “And then the person on the other line said, ‘oh, I’m sorry, I’m adjusting my headset’.”
The caller then went immediately into the sales pitch.
“As soon as it went into the sales pitch, I immediately hung up,” Lohman said. “I didn’t stay on the phone long enough to hear the pitch.”
If there’s a pause between you saying “hello” and the response from the caller, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. That’s because it takes a few brief moments for a computerized voice recognition system to know there’s someone on the other line.
“If you say hello and you just sit there and don’t interact and the other person continues to talk, it very well might be a scam,” Lohman said. “If I said hello, I would expect you to say hello back, like a typical conversation. I wouldn’t expect you to go into a sales pitch.”
This scam can also be detected by asking questions of the caller.
“If I start to talk and the caller on the other line is still talking over me, it’s a good chance it’s a robocall,” Lohman said.
Shouting obscenities works just as well.
I’ve heard of scams where they make calls from a particular number and there’s a charge to receive the calls. The longer they keep people on the line the more it costs. I don’t remember where I heard about it – it was years ago – and I suppose it could have been an urban myth.
I have to say I’m suspicious of them actually wanting you to say “yes”. That’s not a contract agreement that would hold up in court, or that they, frankly, would care about. They need some way to charge you money, and a recording of you saying “yes” won’t cut it.
The “adjust my headset” is just to gloss over the robo-call delay, which you get on robo calls for phone banks.
Snopes calls it “unproven”.
http://www.snopes.com/can-you-hear-me-scam/
Don’t interact with them, but don’t panic if you say “yes”.
I can’t understand how this could work either. A disembodied “yes” without a credit card or bank account number to debit is not likely to generate any revenue. I wonder if this is an urban legend.
I remember when collect call carriers were popping up (90s, maybe?). The operator had to ask you which company you wanted to carry the collect call – as rates varied greatly, this was seen as a consumer protection. I read an article about a guy in TX that set up 4 companies called “whoever”, “it doesn’t matter”, “I don’t care” and “I don’t know”. he got a lot of business…and charged outrageous rates.
Haven’t gotten those yet (at least I hope not). A common phone scam we get at the office is someone pretending to be from our copier company and asking to update the model and serial number. If you give it to them, they call back a few weeks later and pretend it is time to send you toner, which they then bill you for. The way I like to handle these scammers when they ask for the serial number is to tell them the copier is on the other floor, so it may take a minute or two, then I leave the phone off the hook and see how long it takes them to figure out I’m never coming back. This has the advantage of keeping them from calling someone else while they’re waiting for me.
I work in this industry, and the biggest tell is the lack of any background noise and the “too professional” nature of the caller. One day they’re going to learn that a realistic robo-call will sound like a high-school drop-out with a slight murmur in the background and they won’t read the script like a radio commercial. I’ve gotten several of these calls and I send an immediate hangup and report the caller ID as SPAM.
I never pick up if I don’t recognize the caller. If it is legit they can leave a voice mail and I’ll get back to them. Also get on the do not call list donotcall.gov (lnnte-dncl.gc.ca for Canada)
https://www.donotcall.gov/default.aspx
In the US – works well
Scams and annoying marketers are ubiquitous. This is why I get most of my home phone calls on a landline with an old fashioned answering machine attached to the phone. When the phone rings I will only pick up the handset when the caller starts talking and I am convinced that the call is not somebody I don’t want to speak to. Just yesterday, I received four calls and after my answering machine message, the callers hung up. With this approach, I have mostly managed to avoid receiving messages or talking to people I don’t want to.
Good method, but then you have to go thru and delete all those calls on your answering machine. Maybe yours is smarter than mine.
Sounds clever – I assume anyone who calls me and wants information is in the business of selling that information rather than any product.
We have a slightly different version. The phone rings, I answer but nothing happens for several seconds. That’s because it is a computer calling. Only when someone answers does it look for a free person to talk to you. Allows them to use a lot fewer people.
So if nobody answers my “hello” within about a second, I hang up.
“Telemarchandage” (telephonic merchandizing), as it’s called here, has become a plague. People are up in arms, but there is not a whole lot you can do. I feel sorry for the poor sods who cannot find a better job, but I do occasionally lose my cool and get insulting. It’s frustrating, since you can’t really talk to (cuss out) the folks who are really responsible.
Advertising makes the world go round.
This is simple. I say hello. If there is not an immediate response by a human, I hang up.
Also, it the caller says please don’t hang up.
Also if the caller says it’s the callback I requested.
Also if credit is mentioned.
Have not seen this one. Another that we would get a lot is a very bad connection, and someone who sounds to be from India is saying that my computer is sending out erroneous signals, and that they need to fix it. We used to get about one of these a week, but recently they have stopped.
And that is why we must never develope true AI. Even stupid robots are already evil-doers.