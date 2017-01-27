A new Park Service logo

Re the disaffected government employees (including scientists) who have apparently set up rogue Twitter accounts after Trump banned some agencies from tweeting, reader Hugh sent me this logo with a note:

A friend of mine from a US government resource management agency sent the attached alternative Park Service logo this morning.  I got a kick out of it and thought you may be able to use it in a post as the “Scientist Rebellion” builds steam.

usps-logo

Here’s the official one:

2000px-us-nationalparkservice-logo-svg

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 27, 2017 at 11:30 am and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Scottie
    Posted January 27, 2017 at 11:44 am | Permalink

    I hope the rogue scientists can keep up their data stream. We need the information. Hugs

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted January 27, 2017 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  3. Claudia Baker
    Posted January 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm | Permalink

    Love it.

    This was on my FB page this morning:

    First they came for the scientists…

    And the National Parks Services said, ‘lol, no’ and went rogue and we were all like, “I was not expecting the park rangers to lead the resistance, none of the dystopian novels I read prepared me for this but cool.”

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: