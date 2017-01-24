Apocalypse Now: Trump starts dismantling women’s rights, reverses Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeland blocks, freezes EPA grants, and blocks information from USDA

Okay, I’m going to try to avoid highlighting all the missteps and stupid things the Tr*mp administration is doing, for if I did that I’d post nothing else. Let me just call to your notice three bad things that his administration just did:
1.) Trump signed an executive order yesterday barring any NGO (“non-governmental organization) that gets US funding from providing abortions or evening mentioning them as a possibility. As the Guardian noted,
The rule will put thousands of international healthcare workers in the difficult position of deciding whether to continue to offer family planning care that includes abortion at the expense of a critical funding stream. Many international health advocates insist that their efforts are not comprehensive without abortion services. Unsafe abortions are a major cause of maternal mortality and kill tens of thousands of women every year.
The US is the single largest donor to global health efforts, providing nearly $3bn toward health efforts through the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) alone. The state department and groups like the Peace Corps offer additional funding. A spokeswoman for International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) said the group will not abide by the gag rule and stands to lose up to $100m it currently receives from the US. None of that money is used for abortion services.
Public health advocates across the globe warned that a change in funding would have grave consequences.
“It would be devastating,” said Amu Singh Sijapati, president of the Family Planning Association of Nepal, a member of IPPF. Her association has used the funds to train healthcare workers and open clinics in remote parts of the country that offer long-acting, reversible contraceptives to disadvantaged women.
The loss of funds would limit the reach of her organization, she said. “Funding cuts would mean we can’t support … the government of Nepal’s effort on sexual and reproductive health and rights. Additionally we would not be able to run community clinics or mobile health days or train healthcare workers. The impact also means we would lose essential medical staff like nurses, doctors and health experts.”
Here’s a photo of Tr*mp signing the executive order. The number of people equals the number of Y chromosomes. In a Guardian commentary on the photo, an enraged Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett says this:
The stupidity of the blinkered, religiously motivated agenda on display here is that no matter what legislation these men implement, they will never succeed in banning abortion, per se, only safe, legal abortion. Marie Stopes estimates that, as a result of the reimposition of the global gag order, the loss of their services alone could result in 6.5m unintended pregnancies during Trump’s first term, 2.1m unsafe abortions, and 21,700 maternal deaths. In passing this law, these patriarchs have fathered millions of unwanted children, helping to create lives that could very well turn out to be painful and potentially motherless.
2.) Today Tr*mp on signed another executive action to facilitate construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. After the Obama administration blocked construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline last year because it endangered waters on Native American lands, Trump simply overturned that. So much for considering the wishes of those whom we displaced. (The Keystone XL pipeline was blocked in November of 2015 by the Obama Administration, which claimed it didn’t serve the needs of Americans.) It’s clear the that the Tr*mp administration will simply run roughshod over environmental concerns.
3.) The US Environmental Protection Agency has been not only given a gag order (no press releases, no social media, no blog posts, and no new content on any website), but also ordered to freeze all of its grants, including ongoing ones. As the Daily Kos reports, (partly quoting a PuffHo piece):
EPA staff has been instructed to freeze all its grants ― an extensive program that includes funding for research, redevelopment of former industrial sites, air quality monitoring and education, among other things ― and told not to discuss this order with anyone outside the agency, according to a Hill source with knowledge of the situation.
These grants power everything from sampling pollution around Superfund sites to community recycling programs and environmental education programs used in schools. The grant lockdown follows reports that Trump intends to cut $815 million from the EPA’s budget, destroying not only the ability to fund research, but to enforce existing standards.
Requests for comment from the EPA drew no response. Of course.
4.) Tr*mp and his minions blocked any release of information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As BuzzFeed reported,
The US Department of Agriculture has banned scientists and other employees in its main research division from publicly sharing everything from the summaries of scientific papers to USDA-branded tweets as it starts to adjust to life under the Trump administration, BuzzFeed News has learned.
According to an email sent Monday morning and obtained by BuzzFeed News, the department told staff — including some 2,000 scientists — at the agency’s main in-house research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), to stop communicating with the public about taxpayer-funded work.
“Starting immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any public-facing documents,” Sharon Drumm, chief of staff for ARS, wrote in a department-wide email shared with BuzzFeed News.
“This includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content,” she added.
Can governmental denialism of anthropogenic global warming be far behind?
What global warming?/
“In passing this law, these patriarchs have fathered millions of unwanted children, helping to create lives that could very well turn out to be painful and potentially motherless.”
But wait, I thought Christina Hoff Sommers said that patriarchy no longer exists! 🙂
This is genuinely horrifying. We are being locked into, via path dependence, a genuinely catastrophic future.
People has a statistical tendency to put sociopaths on leading positions, and sociopaths has a statistical tendency to commit murder by pen. It is an unfortunate outcome of democracy.
In other news the Trumpet blows hard, again.
I was heartened to learn that these executive orders are handed down from president to president and they can more or less assert their power. So the next president can reverse them. I read that one has been flip flopped since Carter, can’t recall it.
This of course assumes the orders don’t end permanently the things being ordered about. And that appears to be the objective here.
Somewhat ironic, but poignant, picture of a group of smug blokes, not a woman in sight, deciding to take away women’s rights.
This is very disturbing. How does one “fight back”? Any suggestions?
Is this a serious question? Then a serious answer: oppose actual, particular, policies and make arguments for actual changes. Write polite letters to senators and representatives and newspapers. Make them substantive not emotive. Make them about particular things, not “the resistance” or “the extinction of democracy.” Do not wear silly pink hats and call people racist.
Yes, it is a serious question.
Just a suggestion but start fighting the next election now.
For as long as I remember Americans – Democrats and Republicans – have wasted too time trying to overturn the previous election when they should have been gearing up for the next one.
Trump is signing whatever his cohorts put in front of him, and probably not reading a single word of it, not that he would have a conscience about any of it, but he’s too stupid to come up with this stuff on his own. This is a hey-day for every Bond-esque corporate villain that crawled out of the woodwork and into Trump’s circle-jerk of influence as he effectively signs anything positive the government does into non-existence. I only hope the existing environmental stimulus has shifted the market with enough momentum to allow consumer interest to drive renewable energy production.
The DAPL move is interesting. That wasn’t an entirely left-motivated campaign and I know a lot of Trump-fanatics who simultaneously and fervently supported the tribes in that conflict. The cognitive dissonance should be interesting to observe, though, I’m sure their regular news sources will play this down, or simply neglect to mention it.
How are executive orders compatible with democracy?
Every moment a new post, each more upsetting than the last