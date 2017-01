A new general book on evolution by Steve Jones (and one on climate change by Prince Charles)

I often get emails from parents asking if there are good books on evolution for their kids. I’ve recommended some ( Grandmother Fish is quite good), and some day I’ll compile a list, though I haven’t read them all and really can’t compare them. But at least I can call your attention to new ones. In this case it was reader Michael who told me about two new books, one on climate by Prince Charles (and coauthors) and the other (aimed at adults, but probably useful for older kids) by my old friend Steve Jones, an emeritus professor of evolutionary genetics at University College London. Michael wrote about both books from England:

There is news today that Ladybird Books is publishing a new book co-authored by Prince Charles on climate change

Ladybird Books is an iconic children’s books publisher – anyone learning to read in Britain in the early 60s knows [and loves] the brand from that and also the “Learn about” series of instructional books for [mainly] children