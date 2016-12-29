Once again, was Jesus a real person?

This will be short (I hope). Two articles have come to my attention about the existence of a person on whom the Biblical Jesus was modeled. The newest one, “A growing number of scholars are questioning the historic existence of Jesus“, is at the Big Think. It takes a more skeptical view of the question, and here are a few excerpts:
What we do have are lots of sources completed several decades after the fact, by authors of the gospels who wanted to promote the faith. The gospels themselves are contradictory. For instance, they tell competing Easter stories. Another problem, there aren’t any real names attached to many of them, but rather an apostle’s who “signed off” on the manuscript. There is also evidence that the gospels were heavily edited over the years.
. . . St. Paul is the only one to write about events chronologically. Even then, few facts about Jesus are divulged. Paul’s Epistles rest on the “Heavenly Jesus,” but never mention the living man. For such an important revolutionary and religious figure, there are surprisingly no eyewitness counts. And the writings we do have are biased. Roman historians Josephus and Tacitus do make a few, scant remarks about his life. But that was a century after Jesus’s time. So they may have garnered their information from early Christians. And those threadbare accounts are controversial too, since the manuscripts had been altered over time by Christian scribes whose job it was to preserve them.
. . . Of course, there may very well have been a Rabbi Yeshua ben Yosef (as would have been Jesus’s real name) who gathered a flock around his teachings in the first century. Most antiquarians believe a real man existed and became mythicized. But the historical record itself is thin.
The last bit is my view: that “antiquarians” are going on thin evidence—almost entirely the Bible itself—and all we can say is “We don’t know.” And perhaps we never will. The fact is that we have far more evidence about the historicity of Julius Caesar than we do about Jesus.
The other, and longer, piece—”The Truth about Jesus” (from 2012)—is at Truthdig, and deals with the attempts of the Jesus Seminar of the Westar Institute, which attempts to parse out what words Jesus actually said, which were attributed to him, and which were fictional. That endeavor uses a combination of textual analysis, reconstruction of an original “Q” Gospel, and examination of the non-canonical Gospels. The underlying assumption seems to be that there was a historical person on whom Jesus is based. But the attempts to parse out his message seems dicey at best.
I won’t go into the details, but the article says things like this:
The truth about Jesus is that he was a human being who lived and died as every person born ever has. Jesus was most likely born and was certainly raised in Nazareth in the province of Galilee—not in Bethlehem. The Bethlehem story was added to the Gospel accounts (note that Paul never speaks of a miraculous birth of Jesus) to match the royal lineage and miraculous births of other “great men” of Greco-Roman culture. (Alexander the Great, for instance, was said to have been conceived by a god in the form of a serpent.)
Jesus was a Jewish wisdom teacher and exorcist/healer who lived in the Galilee province of the Roman Empire between 4 B.C. and 30 A.D. His mother was known as Mary. His father was likely Joseph.
The truth about Jesus is that he never intended to start a church or a new religion. He did not understand himself to be the divine son of God, but rather the “son of [hu]Man[ity],” or an “average Joe” with no place to lay his head.
That, of course, is begging the question: assuming that Jesus lived and then trying to find out his nature and message.
I continue to be skeptical, trying to wear my scientist’s hat while listening to what the scholars say. But I can’t help but feel that many scholars have an a priori commitment to Jesus’s existence as a real model for the person in the Bible, and that they are relying too heavily on speculative reconstruction. I would not for a minute deny absolutely that there was a person on whom the Biblical Jesus was based. I just want more evidence.
So, a question to readers: what do you make of this? Are you convinced that such writings give us confidence that a real Jesus-person existed? If so, why? If not, why not?
But there was one thing that I’m pretty sure of, and it’s that a Jesus-person didn’t look like this:
Do we have evidences about the historicity of Socrates?
Lair, I don’t see the relevance. No one claimed that Socrates was born of a virgin and is one of the dimensions of the tripartite creator of the universe. There is some biographical interest in the person of Socrates (he was purportedly ugly and henpecked, he “corrupted” Alcibiades, and may have been his lover, he was anonymously mocked in a play by Aristophanes, he was condemned to death for mocking the gods and corrupting the youth…).
But even if he didn’t exist, he was the mouthpiece for ideas debated by one of the greats of early western philosophy, and it makes no difference to that philosophy if he was fictional. Whereas Christianity without a real Jesus…
As Hitchens observed, it may well be that Socrates did not exist. But that does not take away one whit from the value of the teachings.
Take away Jesus, the virgin born god-man come to give a propitiary death to relieve us of all sin so we may enjoy eternal life in heaven… the whole edifice collapses.
I see I was a but tardy to the discussion here. Well said, Mr. Crisp.
It also pays to observe literary intent, to discern the difference between fable and myth. Socrates may have been a fable, an idealized teacher to hold Plato’s teachings at one remove and give them an artificial authority. This device can be used to allow more vigorous and impartial argumentation. But the Jesus story is clearly of mythic structure.
There’s a possibility that there was some eccentric, wandering preacher (actually, the historians tell us that there were many of them), but there is no good evidence that the Jesus character as we’ve come to think of, ever existed. If it weren’t for Constantine making the Christian cult the official state religion (for political purposes) it would have died out just like all the others.
Pretty much the same can be said about Muhammed
Considering that the name Yeshua can also be a title (which is ignored much too much) rather than a name there need not be any single person who was THE Jesus.
As no contemporary noticed him I’m still going with the character as an amalgam of the Essenes ‘Teacher of Righteousness’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teacher_of_Righteousness with a helping of Theudas the Egyptian https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egyptian_(prophet) (note that Jesus was also ‘from Egypt’ according to ‘Matthew’) and a lot of wishful thinking.
Since the somewhat skewed first century evidence of an historical Jesus appears ONLY in the New Testament, then should those stories be only pious fictions we have no evidence of a real Jesus atall and truthfully, no necessity to think he ever existed
For centuries scholars have decried euhemerism yet the only way to “save” Jesus is to adopt it.
Not a very pleasing prospect I imagine.
I’m pretty much in the same school of thought as Jerry is. There are no contemporary records and the writings we do have contradict each other on too many points. There’s just no real evidence that a divine person existed, performed miracles, was crucified and then rose from the dad and ascended to heaven.
I didn’t read the articles but read the post by PCC(E): Call it cynicism, or perhaps it is a psychological trick – but by now when I hear this stuff about the existence of Jesus, it seems to me that for some reason, the answer is supposed to have bearing upon the essence of Christianity- that he was born of a virgin and was resurrected. That is, I think the authors of these things let the audience generate the hype on their own the way a cold-reading psychic would do. When I finally snapped out of it, what was left is a meaningless study of whether a man existed who might have been a guru. Did he? Yes, there were probably lots of such people – this is an idea I got from WEIT posts. Did he rise bodily? No. To heaven? No. Etc.
A couple years back Ben Goren posted this question to readers. After reading his “challenge” and the hundreds of posts it elicited, I came to the conclusion that jebus was purely mythical.
I could be kinder to some versions of mythicism, but some of the ones in current circulation seem to be on very thin ice indeed.
The central claim of Earl Doherty that Jesus “was a celestial being who existed in a realm just below the lunar sphere and was not considered an earthly being at all until later.” strikes me as bogus, and the mere existence of parallels between Jesus and other mythical figures is not in itself per se a good argument for mythicism.
However, many mainstream efforts to reconstruct the real Jesus also seem dubious. I’m not convinced he was primarily the political agitator that John Crossan reconstructed though that may have been a note in his teaching. (Crossan has to come up with a drastically different motive for Jesus’ execution than given in the gospel narratives to sustain this.)
The Gospels may be similar to “fan fiction” about real people, like the myriad of detective novels in which everyone from Aristotle to Eleanor Roosevelt or Alfred Hitchcock helps solve a crime.
I was at the debate between Bob Price and Bart Ehrman in Milwaukee and Price was poorer than I expected as many observed. Later in a video, the debate moderator Matt Dillahunty concluded that “mythicism is not ready for prime-time.”
As I have repeatedly posted here, I think Ehrman makes a good case that Jesus existence is very plausible but moderately overstates the strength of his case.
Of various widely circulating images of what Jesus may have really (More or less) looked like, I rather like this the best.