British academics and students call for censorship of Israeli ambassador because his appearance could upset students

I’ll be brief, as this is all too familiar. According to the Guardian and the Elder of Ziyon sites, students and professors at a British university have their knickers in knots because two student groups invited Mark Regev, Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, to speak. His crime? Being the ambassador to Israel, of course, which, seen as an “apartheid regime”, cannot be allowed to have its views expressed anywhere, even through an official ambassador. The objections? Based on the mental damage Regev’s words may do to listeners, making his invitation a “deliberate provocation.” Lordy!

The objecting college is the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, part of the University of London and an institution that is diehard pro-Palestine and anti-Israeli. The groups inviting him were the SOAS Jewish and United Nations societies. The Guardian reports (my emphasis):

This is an excuse we’re hearing increasingly often: “This person cannot speak because it will cause riots and also the words will injure our mental health.” These Regressives have learned well from the Muslim playbook. But wait! There’s more:

The students’ union challenged the university authorities over the staging of the event, raising concerns about possible safety and security risks posed by the ambassador’s visit and “the inability of students and staff – in particular Palestinian students – to participate openly in the debate, because of possible repercussions on their ability to enter Israel/Palestine”. Soas, which is one of the world’s leading institutions for the study of the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has often been the focus of coverage of the sometimes fraught debate surrounding Israeli-Palestinian politics on university campuses. As a result, the small minority of Jewish students at Soas have complained of feeling uncomfortable on campus and unable to express themselves. Prof Jonathan Rosenhead, one of the organisers of the academics’ protest letter to Lady Amos, said: “Holding this meeting at Soas, where staff and students have voted overwhelmingly in support of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, and in support of Palestinian rights, seems like a deliberate provocation.” A statement posted on Facebook by the Soas students’ union said: “We stand with the Soas community in expressing our concern at Mark Regev’s presence on campus, and in rejecting the idea that our spaces of learning should serve as avenues for officials to put forward state propaganda.”

For crying out loud–state propaganda? Maybe Regev will give official government views, or maybe not, but that’s irrelevant. What’s relevant is that academics are baying for censorship on extremely stupid grounds. These objecting students have every right in the world to stage their own protests and to give counter-speeches or write critical articles, but that’s not enough. For them, nobody associated with the Israeli government, or expressing a pro-Israel position, must be allowed to poison the minds of students! I wonder what all these academics are afraid of. I think they are either afraid that Negev may actually persuade someone, but more likely they just are using this an an excuse to shut down views they don’t like.

To its credit, SOAS is standing firm, refusing to de-platform Regev.

One more bit: the “free speech but. . . ” argument:

Eighteen Palestinian students at Soas have written to Amos expressing their concerns. “The environment that Mr Regev would create on our campus for the event is unsafe for us as Palestinian students, many of whom have suffered directly at the hands of the Israeli security services,” they said. A letter from 50 academics from other institutions across the UK agreed that everyone benefited from an open debate where Israel’s policies could be heard and challenged, but added: “There are two factors that make the projected meeting an exception to this rule, however. The first is that the format of this meeting does not permit Regev’s case, such as it is, to be subjected to any scrutiny. “More importantly, there is Regev himself. He is the official representative of a government that is in violation of countless United Nations resolutions, and which routinely and for 50 years has denied human rights, including that of national self-determination, to the Palestinians.”

If these students really think that Israeli security will be taking names at the meeting, and preventing them from returning to Palestine (I doubt that they can, though I doubt even more that Israeli security services will be there), they just shouldn’t go. But these students have already signed the letter and so their opposition is already public! As for the lack of debate, there is a discussion with a professor from Queen Mary University AND there will be questions from the audience! What more do these clowns want?

What they want, clearly, is for the opposing voices to be silenced, and it’s sad that British academics are going the route of their American colleagues (see previous post). As for the second part, many of these objectors want to do away with the state of Israel (an open secret of the BDS movement), which is just as odious. And of course Palestine denies human rights to women, gays, and apostates, none of which are demonized in Israel, many of whose citizens are women, gays, and atheists!

Finally, Elders of Ziyon notes this (their emphasis):

A letter signed by more than 100 Soas staff says: “We fear that if this provocative event proceeds as planned, it will cause substantial distress and harm to many of our students and staff who are, have been or will be affected by the actions of what a recent UN report refers to as the Israeli ‘apartheid regime’. “The event could further cause serious tension on campus and result in a charged atmosphere that will be detrimental to the wellbeing of all faculty, staff and students.” This is not a spoof. This is not satire. This is seriously what supposed academics are claiming will be the outcome of an Israeli representative speaking on campus, a single Zionist speech among the hundreds of anti-Zionist talks, activities, lectures and boycotts that infest SOAS every year. The students’ union challenged the university authorities over the staging of the event, raising concerns about possible safety and security risks posed by the ambassador’s visit and “the inability of students and staff – in particular Palestinian students – to participate openly in the debate, because of possible repercussions on their ability to enter Israel/Palestine”. Apparently Israel is completely unaware of the anti-Israel activities they do the other 364 days of the year, but they will have Mossad operatives taking names on the day of the Regev speech just looking for excuses to ban Palestinians from coming home. Prof Jonathan Rosenhead, one of the organisers of the academics’ protest letter to Lady Amos, said: “Holding this meeting at Soas, where staff and students have voted overwhelmingly in support of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, and in support of Palestinian rights, seems like a deliberate provocation.” Calling for the destruction of Israel isn’t a provocation. Holding a speech defending it is.