CNN reporter and crew arrested while reporting on riots in Minneapolis, Twitter hides a Trump tweet for “glorifying violence”

Things are going to hell in Minneapolis as riots and protests broke out following the police-caused (alleged) murder of George Floyd, killed while a police officer knelt on his neck. The cops are clearly on edge, and, in a boneheaded move, they arrested a CNN team covering the riots, including reporter Omar Jimenez, the cameraman, and the producer. This is after Omar identified himself as a journalist and part of a team, and offered to move out of the way to wherever the state police indicated.
In this 6½-minute video (click on screenshot), the cops arrest Omar, take his microphone, cuff him, and then do the same to the rest of the team. I cannot hear any response to his question about why he was being arrested. These are state police, not the local police who took the life of Floyd, and they are supposed to be more elite and trained that “regular” cops. But they sure don’t act like it.
In all my years of watching the news, I’ve never seen a news crew arrested by the cops, and in this case there’s no apparent reason. The team offered to step aside, but no dice. This is surely some violation of the law: even if the reporters were “trespassing”, they offered to move.
Trump is having his usual Twitter tantrums about this, threatening to call out the National Guard. And, in fact, one of his tweets was HIDDEN by Twitter. I show the original and the reveal (third and fourth tweets). I can’t recall another Trump tweet that was hidden in this way, but Twitter is cracking down on the Head Moron:
What you see on Twitter before you click “learn more” and see the second Tweet above:
This protest is about the Minneapolis courts exonerating some police officers for an alleged murder caught on video. I suppose these officers figure those same courts will exonerate them for the ‘lesser’ crime of a 1st amendment violation caught on video.
I expect they’re right.
There is a video clip of a person wearing all black, a full face mask and carrying an umbrella smashing windows during one of the protests, while several other people try to stop him.
Video of Alleged Police Officer Vandal
A person claiming to be the vandal’s ex-wife identified him as a police officer. I do hope this is investigated. Looks like it’s well past time to clean house in the Minneapolis police department. This whole incident has got me leaning toward NWA’s point of view.
There are also videos and pictures of organized groups of white people methodically arranging storage pallets that they must have brought themselves to start fires. I’m beyond stunned by these people’s depravity.
What? They don’t teach the first amendment in Minnesota schools?
I believe this is a case of the state police in Minnesota not knowing or understand what the hell they are doing regarding riot control. Such a waste and also stupid. You might say they arrested the CNN news team because they had nothing else to do?
Now the Trump tweeter. That is just pretty much Trump. One thing you know for sure with him. All you get is opinion, his opinion all the time. He insights violence just by opening the mouth.
I hope the political left doesn’t take the position, because they hate Trump, that Twitter and other social media platforms SHOULD start fact-checking (and virtue-checking) everyone’s posts. Plenty of politicians, institutions, and local idiots have said untrue, unfair, and incendiary things on Twitter. I don’t trust the people at Twitter to say what’s worthy and what’s not. Let the idiots (like Trump) expose themselves. Let the readers decide for themselves.