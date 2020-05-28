Today we have FELIDS courtesy of reader Robert Fritz. His notes are indented:

Some photos taken during a 2007 Alaska vacation.

While driving south on the Richardson Hwy from Fairbanks to Chitina we saw an animal cross the road far ahead of us. As we got nearer we were very excited to see that it was a Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis). For about a minute it watched us while we took photos, then it moved away into the brush where it paused briefly to look back at us one more time before disappearing.

The next day on the road from Chitina to Kennecott (in Wrangell-St Elias NP) we spotted another Lynx. The tour driver stopped the van and we all got out to take photos before it took off into the forest.

We heard that sightings of the Canada lynx are rare, so we were very fortunate to have two encounters!