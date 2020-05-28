Photos of readers

This is the last reader photo I have in the tank, so now’s the time to send in your quarantine photo or its equivalent (two photos max) and a brief caption. Thanks!
Now, today’s reader is Grant Palmer, another one of our musical readers. His captions are indented:
This is a photo of me wearing my daggiest clothes whilst I play the trombone. I was forced into retirement because of cognitive impairment and frequent and severe dissociative events. I also regularly lose my balance. I was a thirty-year veteran of the Australian Army. I am now in preventative isolation and have been since 17 March.
Because of my medical issues I took up musical therapy and decided to learn the trombone after a 25-year hiatus. I study the trombone at the Newcastle Conservatorium (NSW Australia). Whilst I will never be a professional musician, I enjoy the challenges it poses and the effect it has on my mental and neurological health. When I go on Semester breaks I experience a decline in my health.
I am also the oldest student in my year. I do get a bit disappointed with the acceptance of my younger peers that they can never change things for the better. Despite this they think people like Greta Thunberg are awesome so there is a certain degree of something going on in their heads. So like an old man yelling at clouds, I get a little frustrated with their meekness.
We have gone completely online at Uni. It works well for some subjects, for example musical theory where you work individually, but in music where you have to work collaboratively to produce live music the online aspects fail miserably.
The other photo is my Assistance Dog – Starlight. Starlight is named after the nickname for medics in the Army we used to use on our radios. I could not do University or even go to the shops without him. He keeps me alive. He is the only living thing I have been able to touch since isolation started apart from a nurse for a vaccination and an exercise physiologist.
Your dog is beautiful, and I hope he fully appreciates all the private concerts he is privileged to attend. I hope isolation ends soon for you and everyone else.
He sleeps though most of it. When I play in bands and orchestras he has his own set of Mutt Muffs. He sits in the middle of five trombone and nine saxophones with his head phones on and doesn’t move an inch. He is fantastic
You can almost see the worship pouring out of that dog toward the camera person. Sweet dog.
Quite a story. And quite a nice dog!
I play the violin and I have been curious, more so lately, how you get a specific note.
Example I know where the A is because I have an A string. Do you have such locators?
Service dogs are a wonderful way to make life better. I’m pleased that you have on.e
Hi Boudiccadylis
The are seven positions on the slide. The horn is tuned to Bb and when the slide is at its shortest it will play a Bb the next note upwards you play in this position is an F and then another Bb then a D then another F then an A then a Bb etc. The higher you go the closer the notes get together. So like a violin adjusting the position on the slide alters the frequency the sound wave you produce. Each position is a semitones higher or lower. But because of a few bits and pieces on frequencies of sound waves the progression up the register means that the F will not be played in the exact same position as the Bb, neither is the D or the A etc. A reasonably competent trombone play like myself will have a range of about three and a half octaves from the Bb below the bass clef stave. Hope that explains it clearly
Nicely, thank you
Starlight is gorgeous! What breed(s) is he?🐾🐾
Hi Merilee. He is a Labrador
Lovely, with a little grey appearing on his muzzle.
He is only two. Premature greying
Sweet boy😍
Very interesting story. What was your career in the Army if I may ask.
Artillery Officer
Thanks. Very few on this site with any military, let alone a career person. I was a lowly enlisted type in the Air Force for a few years long ago.
No such thing as a lowly enlisted type in my book. It is a partnership. If you don’t treat the digger well and with respect and listen to them they wont follow you out that jump door
Grant and Starlight – rock stars!!
Does Starlight sing along?
He sleeps
Trombone…phew, that seems like a very hard instrument to learn. Like learning a fretless instrument, you need to have a really good ear. I played guitar and bass for a number of years; much easier to learn as you “know” when you’re playing an A or an A#. Keep at it, I’m glad it helps with your medical conditions.
Your dog is a cutie and I love his name; may you both have many years in each other’s loving company.