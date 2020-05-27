Wednesday: Hili dialogue

As one of my grad-school friends used to say, “Grease the new day!” It’s Wednesday, May 27, 2020: National Italian Beef Day and National Grape Popsicle Day. If you like the second better than the first (the Italian Beef sandwich is a Chicago speciality), you’re nuts. It’s also Nothing to Fear Day (what about the virus?),Sunscreen Protection Day, the beginning of National Reconciliation Week in Australia, and Cellophane Tape Day, where there are instructions for observance:

News of the day: Today’s reported Covid-19 death toll has finally reached “100K” in the U.S. and stands at 350,000 in the world.

The New York Times has an interactive map of where the coronavirus “hot spots” are, and of course one is around Chicago. Click on the screenshot to go to the map:

Twitter has started fact-checking Donald Trump’s tweets—well, two of them about mail-in balloting. Here’s a screenshot and the NYT explanation of how Twitter has added a note to them (the blue addendum doesn’t embed with the original tweet, but you see it on the Twitter site):

Twitter added information to refute the inaccuracies in President Trump’s tweets for the first time on Tuesday, after years of pressure over its inaction on his false and threatening posts. . . . . The links — which were in blue lettering at the bottom of the posts and punctuated by an exclamation mark — urged people to “get the facts” about voting by mail. Clicking on the links led to a CNN story that said Mr. Trump’s claims were unsubstantiated and to a list of bullet points that Twitter had compiled rebutting the inaccuracies.

Stuff that happened on May 27 include:

1703 – Tsar Peter the Great founds the city of Saint Petersburg.

1927 – The Ford Motor Company ceases manufacture of the Ford Model T and begins to retool plants to make the Ford Model A.

1933 – The Walt Disney Company releases the cartoon Three Little Pigs, with its hit song “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?“

Here it is, and the song starts at 2:17. Wikipedia adds, “Additionally, [the song] was the inspiration for the title of Edward Albee’s 1963 play Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.

1941 – World War II: The German battleship Bismarck is sunk in the North Atlantic killing almost 2,100 men.

Only 114 German sailor survived that brutal battle; here’s HMS Dorsetshire picking up some of them. (If you’re an oldster, you’ll remember Johnny Horton’s song, “Sink the Bismarck“.)

1967 – Australians vote in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census.

2016 – Barack Obama is the first president of United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet Hibakusha.

Notables born on this day include:

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1877)

1819 – Julia Ward Howe, American poet and songwriter (d. 1910)

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, American police officer (d. 1876)

Hickok, a legend of the Wild West, was shot at age 39 while playing poker. He was reportedly holding what is now known as “the dead man’s hand”: a pair of aces and a pair of eights.

Those who popped their clogs on May 27 include:

