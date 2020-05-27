Watch SpaceX’s Demo-2 launch live (if it isn’t scrubbed)

As you surely know, SpaceX is about to launch two “mature” astronauts up to the International Space Station today. The launch was set for earlier this morning, but apparently has been delayed. It’s still a “go” at this writing, though, with the liftoff scheduled for later this afternoon. The NASA broadcast begins in about an hour.

You can get the latest details at Space.com, which at the time of publication are given below. But check back later to be sure, as the weather can be dicey.

From Space.com:

The mission, called Demo-2, will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into orbit on a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Wednesday, May 2 (all times in EDT, GMT-4)

12:15 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking

– NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking 4:33 p.m. – Liftoff

– Liftoff 5:22 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

– Crew Dragon phase burn 6:05 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

– Far-field manual flight test 7:05 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

– Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon 7:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy

One place to watch the show is at the link below (which has a continual “warmup” broadcast, or at the several sites listed at the bottom:

Other places to watch (the first link goes to the NASA site above):