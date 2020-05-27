Trump reelection committee demands artist rescind political cartoon, asserting that drawing a “MAGA hat” is a trademark violation

As reported by the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF; who knew?), as well as an account on The Daily Kos by cartoonist Nick Anderson, the organization Donald Trump For President, Inc. has taken legal exception to this cartoon that Anderson posted on Redbubble, with the title “The Trump Cult”. It’s a pretty good political cartoon.
The cartoonist was then informed by Redbubble that they removed the cartoon after a complaint by the Trump organization
This is not a trademark infringement, but the use of the “MAGA hat” in a political cartoon as a symbol of Trump.
The artist, of course, is disputing it (alternative #3). As he says at TDK:
“I can only surmise that the Trump campaign is suggesting that the MAGA hats are a Trademark violation. This, of course, is absurd. The First Amendment and Supreme Court case law clearly protects Trademark and/or Copyright “infringements” if the material in question is being satirized.”
I wasn’t aware that parody allows “fair use” of material from other people, but I am enlightened. And it’s pretty sleazy that the Trump organization, which surely knows this, is trying to intimidate Redbubble and the cartoonist to take down a parody. That’s censorship, and it’s petty. Since when have Presidents been immune to parody.
At any rate, Redbubble hadn’t responded to Anderson’s request for reinstatement six days after that request (by May 24).
h/t: Ken
And yet they can’t get twitter to take down his conspiracy nonsense about the guy on MSNBC. Such garbage.
Standard tRumpian intimidation tactic.
I am not surprised by the tacticp; he is also threatening the social media sites with regulation because Twitter have provided a fact check link on a tweet, so anything that goes against his views is likely to be a target.
But Twitter doing that is rather dubious. There are vast numbers of Tweets that are misleading. So they are going to pick and choose which to add links to, and they’ll do that according to their own biases.
I actually do think that social-media companies with dominant market share should indeed be regulated, regulated for neutrality.
It’s too bad the creator of the cartoon wouldn’t give your readers the opportunity to redistribute, that way we could make sure it never disappears
I don’t think the campaign has a leg to stand on. Looks like satire to me. Does show that copyright law is broken; they should have to prove it violates their copyright before action is taken.
One would think. But it appears Redbubble is far too easily intimidated.
Lawyers opinions invited but as far as I know cartoons, political commentary, and such are not subject to trademark and copyright infringement unless they infringe on another similar medium. Of course, anyone can sue and a publisher may choose not to fight. There ought to be a punishment for such a frivolous suit with awards given to those impacted by them.
They managed to draw more attention to it!
Oh yes with satire you can do all kinds of things than goodness.
Trump is melting down after Twitter underlined some of his tweet content as not factual. He’s threatening to “shut them down”. It reminds me of when Putin nationalized TV shows and shutdown a comedy that used to make fun of him. All dictators are the same.
Should be interesting! I can’t see how Trump’s whinge can get anywhere.
BTW, for me the link to the Daily Kos article brings up your post about Sam the Duckling. Maybe that’s just me.
No, not just you about that link.
I’ll bet that nobody would hear a thing from Trump if there was a cartoon parodying Joe Biden – nor would the Biden campaign make a similar ridiculous demand.
This from the guy who uses juvenile epithets to demean the people he hates and lies twenty times a day (at least).
I’m pretty sure this falls under fair use parody. This is a pretty standard tactic of intimidation. I hope the cartoonist and his or her publisher stand fast.
I know parody isn’t an automatic “Get out of jail free” on copyright issues , but it could be in this case?
I recall Trump infringed Queen’s copyright by using their “We Will Rock You” in its entirety at campaign rallies so he and his supporters are fine ones to complain.
I see the Toddler in Chief is unhappy about his tweets being labelled as misleading by Twitter, calling it a restriction of free speech. And then threatening to close down some (unspecified) social media platforms. You couldn’t make it up.
Remember the Campari ad parody Hustler magazine ran about Jerry Falwell in the outhouse with his mother that made it all the way to SCOTUS?
The case went up to the high court on issues regarding libel, but it contained a lengthy discussion of parody and “fair use,” given that it contained a head-shot photo of Falwell and was a dead-on imitation of the advertising campaign featuring celebrity interviews then being run by the Campari liqueur company.
The Trump-campaign lawyers have no good-faith leg to stand on regarding their efforts in this matter.
I smell a Streisand Effect coming on.
Indeed!
Isn’t this where the ACLU, or some other such organization, steps in to fight such a law suit?