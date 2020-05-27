SpaceX Demo-2 mission scrubbed

Bad weather has forced the postponement of today’s manned SpaceX mission until Saturday. The scheduled launch then is at 3:22 Eastern Daylight Time.

Presumably the links that I put up this morning will still work then.

 

One Comment

  1. JezGrove
    Posted May 27, 2020 at 3:57 pm | Permalink

    Yes, disappointing. My wife spotted the ISS, but my space obsessed daughter just missed it. Better luck on Saturday!

    Reply

