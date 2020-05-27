Today: Rosemary Grant gives an online talk on speciation

Rosemary Grant, along with her partner Peter Grant at Princeton, have done pathbreaking work on speciation, particularly in the finches of the Galápagos islands. (They’re a close team, and even share one Wikipedia page). Their work, for example, has revealed unexpected levels of hybridization between what were considered “good” species, and of course the duo, along with their students, are responsible for one of the classic demonstrations of natural selection in action: an evolutionary increase in beak size in Geospiza fortis following a drought that decimated small plants, leading to starvation of smaller finches with beaks that couldn’t handle bigger and harder seeds. Their work on the finches is described in the Pulitzer-Prize-winning book, The Beak of the Finch: A Story of Evolution in Our Time by Jonathan Weiner (1994).

At any rate, Rosemary is giving an online talk on speciation today, as announced by the tweet below.

Coming Wednesday Rosemary Grant will be talking about speciation! Live stream on YouTube: https://t.co/HcmjX3nPnK Look up your local time: https://t.co/iNDtCZmnTL Q&A on Slack: https://t.co/plUaqLuMiB pic.twitter.com/AMoDytDJ8l — EvoEcoSeminars (@EvoEcoSeminars) May 21, 2020 The talk will take place between 5-6 pm British standard time, 11am-12 noon Chicago time, and 12 noon-1 pm. Eastern Daylight Time. It’s sure to be enlightening, and I’m pretty sure it will be accessible to non-biologists. And you can access it by clicking on the link below, which will take you to YouTube directly.