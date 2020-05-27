Photos of readers

Today we feature Bruce Cochrane, an academic cousin of mine who lives in Ohio. His captions are indented:

I’m attaching a couple of photos you might want to use for this feature – one of me yesterday and today, before and after our hair salon reopened (yay!), the other from a couple of years back with two of our ten cats. The ones shown are Rommel (top) and Java (bottom). Both are purebred Burmese cats, our most recent acquisition was Mothra, Rommel’s niece, who is a Burmese/Bombay hybrid.

A bit about me: Professionally, you and I are academic first cousins (Theodosius Dobzhansky was our shared grandparent). Like you, I’m retired now, having spent my career at the University of South Florida and Miami University (Ohio), first as a faculty member, then as an administrator (associate dean and dean), and then back to faculty for the last five years of my career. My final major contribution was to co-author the ninth edition of Genetics: Analysis of Genes and Genomes with Dan Hartl of Harvard. I continue to live just outside of Oxford, Ohio with my wife, a retired speech pathologist and avid (and talented) photographer of moths, birds, cats, and nature at large. COVID-19 hasn’t changed our lives all that much, although we hated having to cancel our annual trip to the desert and ocean in Tucson and Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. I read the Hili Dialogs over morning coffee.