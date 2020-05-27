Jesus ‘n’ Mo (‘n’ Moses) ‘n’ hypocrisy

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “regs”, came with an email note from the author:

An old jewish friend, who was an atheist, used to write “G-d” even though she knew it was silly.

That’s for sure. The hold of faith is tenacious! And I’m surprised that Moses (in quarantine with The Boys) is an unbeliever.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 27, 2020 at 11:30 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 27, 2020 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    So Moses buys into P-scal’s Wager?

    Reply
  2. alexander
    Posted May 27, 2020 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    Piety? I always wondered why some people used “G-d.” I usually say “a god.”

    Reply
  3. darwinwins
    Posted May 27, 2020 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    What puzzles me most by the use of “G-d” is the question of who the writer thinks he’s fooling.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted May 27, 2020 at 1:01 pm | Permalink

      It’s to show God respect, and he sure needs it.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: