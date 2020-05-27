Jesus ‘n’ Mo (‘n’ Moses) ‘n’ hypocrisy

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “regs”, came with an email note from the author:
An old jewish friend, who was an atheist, used to write “G-d” even though she knew it was silly.
That’s for sure. The hold of faith is tenacious! And I’m surprised that Moses (in quarantine with The Boys) is an unbeliever.
So Moses buys into P-scal’s Wager?
Piety? I always wondered why some people used “G-d.” I usually say “a god.”
What puzzles me most by the use of “G-d” is the question of who the writer thinks he’s fooling.
It’s to show God respect, and he sure needs it.