Should we eliminate standard testing for college and graduate-school admissions?

In one section of new post on his website Shtetl-Optimized, computer scientist Scott Aaronson decries the continuing trend of eliminating standardized tests for college admission. Click on the screenshot to read his plaint.

Scott points out that the University of California system has just eliminated the requirement of submitting SAT and ACT standardized test scores with applications. He gives some useful links about this decision:

. . . the University of California system—ignoring the advice of its own Academic Senate, and at the apparent insistence of its chancellor Janet Napolitano—will now permanently end the use of the SAT and ACT in undergraduate admissions.

That’s not exactly correct, at least according to the rules set out below, for non-resident students (those not applying from California) apparently still must take the SAT or ACT, though this isn’t completely clear (non-resident make up about 20% of UC students).

Scott does add, and I think he’s right on the money here, that this will lead to a cascading effect whereby virtually every college in America will ditch the requirement for such tests. However, the state gives itself five years to develop a standardized test for California residents only, and if it can’t do so, it’ll drop testing requirements completely. You can still submit your SAT and ACT scores for two more years, but after that they won’t be looked at. There are a few exceptions, which I’ve put in bold below:

Here are the new University of California rules from the San Diego Times:

For all students, the SAT and ACT will be “test-optional” in the admissions process until 2022. Students who don’t submit a test score won’t be penalized.

For the 2023 and 2024 school years, the UC will not consider test scores from California students for admissions purposes.

California students can still submit test scores to become eligible through the “statewide guarantee admissions,” which combines high school grades and test scores to give students a spot in any campus that has space if the student is in the top nine percent of applicants.

Students can submit their test scores for certain scholarships and placement in courses.

Out-of-state students will be governed by the “test-optional” rules until 2024.

The essay and writing portions of the SAT and ACT requirements are dropped beginning next year.

Non-resident students may still have to take the SAT or ACT in 2025 and beyond. They may also be able to take UC-designed test if it’s ready in time. The rules for non-resident students, who make up nearly 20 percent of undergraduates, are an open question.

Scott objects to the new rules, as do I, but for different reasons. He sees it as eliminating a “backdoor” route for kids who are really smart but don’t have good grades for reasons not connected to their ability to succeed in college. (Maybe they weren’t interested in a high-school curriculum or put their energies into other areas.) As Scott notes:

As a result, admissions to the top US universities—and hence, most chances for social advancement in the US—will henceforth be based entirely on shifting and nebulous criteria that rich, well-connected kids and their parents spend most of their lives figuring out, rather than merely mostly based on such criteria. The last side door for smart noncomformist kids is now being slammed shut. . . . In case it matters to anyone reading this, I feel certain that a 15-year-old me wouldn’t stand a chance in the emerging regime—any more than nerdy Jewish kids did in the USSR of the 1970s, or the US of the 1920s. (As I’ve previously recounted on this blog, the US’s “holistic” college admissions system, with its baffling-to-foreigners emphasis on “character,” “leadership,” “well-roundedness,” etc. rather than test scores, originated in a successful push a century ago by the presidents of Harvard, Princeton, and Yale to keep Jewish enrollments down. Today the system fulfills precisely the same function, except against Asian-Americans rather than Jews.)

Now everyone knows the reasons why test scores are being abandoned: because putting any weight on them could discriminate against minority students like African-Americans and Hispanics, who perform lower than do members of other groups, and also discriminate in favor of Asian-Americans, who score the highest. In other words, to achieve “diversity and inclusion”, you eliminate those factors that militate against minority admission. Scott thinks this will push out America’s academically talented underdogs.

What he doesn’t mention, and what is pretty well known, is that high school grades themselves are a marginally better predictor of success in college than are SAT or ACT scores, and in fact are the single best predictor.

My own objection to eliminating testing is twofold. First—and I’m not sure if the research has been done on this by anyone other than test companies—it seems likely that using a multivariate predictor, which incorporates grades, test scores, and other factors (perhaps an index of the high school’s difficulty?), would be even better. Which combination of factors best predicts college success? That’s what the UC is doing in the third bullet-point above. But again, since minority students have lower test scores, that would tend to drag down their multivariate score.

If you want greater racial equity, though, it seems to me best not to eliminate test scores, but to calculate a multivariate index of “academic achievement,” and then use other criteria, like “diversity points” to increase racial balance. This is, in effect, what is being done now by schools like Harvard. The reason, as I’ve said before, is as a form of reparations for those held back by their sociopolitical history in America.

Second, using standardized tests can help single out people like Scott who probably was at the very top for SAT or ACT, but had not-so-stellar grades. This would be a way to find those who fall through the net. And although Scott is white and Jewish, it would hold for anybody of any race whose grades don’t align with their test scores.

I believe, though I can’t be arsed to look it up, that the value of graduate exams like the GRE in predicting success in graduate school is palpably greater than are the value of SATs and ACTs for undergraduate school. But I predict, based on what’s happening, that graduate schools too will gradually phase out standardized testing as a way to evaluate applicants—and for the same reason. I would oppose that as well.

h/t: Paul