I’m running out of photos of readers now, so if you want your mug plastered on this website, preferably doing something lockdown-related, then send in your photos (two max) and a bit of explanation.

Today’s reader (and the penultimate contribution I have) is James Seumas. One thing I’ve discovered from these posts is how many of the readers do serious bicycle or motorcycle riding!

My partner Eddie and I have been trying to allay the lockdown blues with daily bike rides to the nearby park. Sadly, this being Melbourne, there are many days when it is raining. On Saturday we thought the weather was auspicious, we put on several layers and ventured out. Here we are sheltering under a bridge until the rain passed.

(James is in front.)