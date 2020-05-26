I’m running out of photos of readers now, so if you want your mug plastered on this website, preferably doing something lockdown-related, then send in your photos (two max) and a bit of explanation.
Today’s reader (and the penultimate contribution I have) is James Seumas. One thing I’ve discovered from these posts is how many of the readers do serious bicycle or motorcycle riding!
My partner Eddie and I have been trying to allay the lockdown blues with daily bike rides to the nearby park. Sadly, this being Melbourne, there are many days when it is raining. On Saturday we thought the weather was auspicious, we put on several layers and ventured out. Here we are sheltering under a bridge until the rain passed.
(James is in front.)
Almost always, one can wait out the rain in a shelter (I discovered during long-distance cycling).
Nice there was a sidewalk area under the bridge. I guess motorcycling or bicycling are kind of fair weather pass-times. The auto does have it’s benefits.
Thanks, James. Very cool you guys have a convenient area to ride. Guess you have to be suspicious if it looks auspicious, ha. You can send some of your rain to us here in CA.
Keep on trucking…I mean biking. 🚴🏽♂️ 😊
What email address do I use. I sent a post over a month ago
As they say, if you don’t like Melbourne’s weather, just wait 20 minutes! It’s a lovely place.