Hawk steals sandwich

I really like this video, as it recalls a similar incident that happened to me in India. In the very short video below, posted on “Twitch” (whatever that is), a hawk swoops in and, with unerring accuracy, nabs a girl’s sandwich. I watched it several times to see how it swooped in. Those things have awesome vision!
Similarly, once in some godforsaken small-town railway station in India, when I was waiting for a train, I bought a bun filled with some hot-pepper filling. As I stood on the platform eating it, a hawk simply snatched it from my hands. I hope it burned its tummy! And once in St. Ives in England, I bought a pastie and was eating it by the shore when a seagull took it away from me. (Tourists are warned not to eat food in the open, but I didn’t see the sign.)
Well, animals deserve to eat, too—but not buns and pasties!
It’s said that if you look seagulls straight in the eye they won’t take your food. This observation is propagated by seagulls who find it a clever way to distract you.
Very good! But eyeballing them does actually seem to save your chips.
Nice! We had a sandwich snatching malamute who was sneaky and quick, but not that quick!
What the hawk also has is great depth perception. The closing speed would demand it.
I have had this happen to me with a seagull. It took it as I was raising the sandwich to my mouth. I have seen seagulls do it to others too.
How they can do this at such speed and in such tight quarters is absolutely stunning (remove obvious embed deflector);
https{die_embed_die]://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CFckjfP-1E
As I understand birds cannot taste hot spice.
This is correct and in fact as a way to keep squirrels out of suet feeders, many suet blocks are sold with lots of hot pepper flavor because the squirrels CAN taste it and they don’t like it while the birds are meh.
Awesome! Its not like they can go to the fridge and haul out a snack but that’s just as good.
Very cool. I suspect it is not accidental that the hawk approaches from behind the girl. I’m sure hawks often steal food from non-humans so they have it down.
Wow. “It took my fucking sandwich!” LOL! Obviously, with all the masks, this was a recent event. Everyone will always know the time-frame when photos/videos show people in masks.
My daughter lost a hot dog to a seagull in a similar way in San Francisco zoo when she was about two and a half – so an easier target for theft. The zoo were so used to these things that she got a new one for free. Birds learn how to make a living.
High school is the Procrustean punishment parents inflict on teenagers. I dropped out as it was tedium personified. I had better things to do. If it wasn’t for my ACT score I likely never would have gotten into college. I now am a successful criminal defense attorney and an adjunct professor of philosophy at a community college. Thank the imaginary lord for standardized testing.