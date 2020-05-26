Hawk steals sandwich

I really like this video, as it recalls a similar incident that happened to me in India. In the very short video below, posted on “Twitch” (whatever that is), a hawk swoops in and, with unerring accuracy, nabs a girl’s sandwich. I watched it several times to see how it swooped in. Those things have awesome vision!

Similarly, once in some godforsaken small-town railway station in India, when I was waiting for a train, I bought a bun filled with some hot-pepper filling. As I stood on the platform eating it, a hawk simply snatched it from my hands. I hope it burned its tummy! And once in St. Ives in England, I bought a pastie and was eating it by the shore when a seagull took it away from me. (Tourists are warned not to eat food in the open, but I didn’t see the sign.)

Well, animals deserve to eat, too—but not buns and pasties!