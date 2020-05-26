Are podcasts and audio entertainment the “new normal”, while reading fades away?

Posting will be lighter this week, as duck duties are consuming an inordinate amount of time, especially protecting the brood (and Honey) from people chasing or disturbing them and from marauding drakes with lovin’ on their minds. Bear with me.
In her New York Times op-ed this week, Bari Weiss ponders the increasing popularity of podcasts, particularly those of Joe Rogan, and floats the idea that podcasts are “eating the lunch” of print media. Now I’ve never listened to Joe Rogan, but several of my friends have been on his show, and I know he has fans everywhere—and wields enormous social-media power. I wanted to discuss two issues, but first read the article:
First, I am curious about what readers think about podcasts versus print. While pondering the future of this website—and believe me, I’m not thinking about ending it and taking up podcasting—I do see that many people who formerly ran websites or wrote books, people like Sam Harris and Lawrence Krauss, are taking to podcasting. In fact, that is now Sam’s main way to disseminate his views and stay relevant. Why? According to Weiss, two reasons. First, podcasts are convenient—unlike reading, you can absorb them while doing other stuff:
Reading or watching the news is no longer immersive, as it was when you sat down with a bunch of papers or in front of a living room TV. Now it is a fragmented experience, usually done on a cellphone.
“The problem,” he told me, “is that the cellphone also has YouTube videos of the craziest things ever — babies landing on cats and animal attacks and naked people.”
Why would you read a 2,000-word story about the collapse of health care in Venezuela when you can zone out with some TikToks?
“Nobody ever thought: We need to gear our entertainment, our media, to people who cook, who jog, who hike, people who drive. Even books on tape can require too much thinking.” But a podcast, he said, “doesn’t require that much thinking at all. You get captivated by the conversation. One of the things about this medium in general is that it’s really easy to listen to while you do other stuff.”
I do. While I cook dinner I’m likely listening to Rogan, Sam Harris, “The Portal” or “Red Scare.” I go for morning walks and listen to “The Daily.” You can’t cook or walk while reading.
Journalism is one thing that podcasters are competing with: Why read a profile of Elon Musk with staid quotes when you can listen to him get high and riff for two hours in Rogan’s studio? Television is another.
I have to confess that I’m immune to podcasts. When I want to occupy myself, I read print on paper (I’m now enjoying the hell out of Flannery O’Connor’s short stories), and when I want diversion when I’m cooking or cleaning, it would be listening to music or having television on in the background, just for the sound. This is probably a character flaw of some sort: I am able to absorb information almost entirely through reading, and don’t really enjoy hearing discussions, even when they’re by smart people on intriguing subjects. (That said, I do watch the evening news and am not immune to discussions like the one I recently posted between Ricky Gervais and Richard Dawkins.) I can’t even read stuff online: virtually everything I want to read carefully, or post about, I have to copy and paste into a Word document and then print out. Maybe it’s my age—brought up in an era without Internet. (I even remember rotary-dial phones!)
The second reason, and one explanation of why Rogan just sold his show to Spotify for about $100 million, is that podcasts aren’t afraid to take on controversial subjects, and haven’t bowed to what Weiss calls the increased delicacy of the “prestige press” (which presumably includes the New York Times). Good podcasts, unlike the liberal media, don’t have to frame their stories so they don’t get “backlash on Twitter”. (The NYT, probably to Weiss’s distress, has become more and more a version of HuffPost, catering to the sensibilities of the Authoritarian Left. See here for one example). As Weiss says:
The timing of Rogan’s rise and the Old Guard’s disintegration is not coincidental. His success was made possible, at least in part, by legacy media’s blind spots.
While GQ puts Pharrell gowned in a yellow sleeping bag on the cover of its “new masculinity” issue (introduced by the editor explaining that the men’s magazine “isn’t really trying to be exclusively for or about men at all”), Joe Rogan swings kettlebells and bow-hunts elk. Men are hungry. He’s serving steak, rare. Condé Nast, GQ’s publisher, has laid off some 100 employees since the pandemic began. Meantime, “The Joe Rogan Experience” has 190 million downloads a month.
Here’s that cover, which I well remember, touting the vices of toxic masculinity and the virtues of androgynous men:
Weiss continues:
. . . Indeed, you can rely on Rogan to talk about just about anything at all.
Take the minefield of gender identity. When he talks about the sensitive topic — one that has become nearly untouchable inside the institutional world — there is none of the throat-clearing I’ve become used to.
“There is no balanced perspective to say: Be free! Change your pronouns, change your name, be whoever you want,” Rogan said. “On the Fox News side they want to say ‘This is left-wing lunacy and everyone’s losing their mind.’”
At the same time, on the left, “there’s an aggressive, progressive doctrine that has to be followed, and followed with full compliance and no room for debate,” he said. “When it comes to competition, especially combat sports, with transwomen fighting biological women, people are so progressive they let that slide, to the point that biological women are getting pushed over.”
“Nobody wants to touch it because nobody wants the blowback.”
In other words, and I emphasize again that I haven’t listened to a single Rogan show, he seems to appeal to those who don’t want a heavy dose of social-justice warriorism: to people like Bill Maher, Bret Weinstein, Bari Weiss—or me.
Other reasons Weiss floats for Rogan’s popularity include his strong anti-censorship stand, even for commercial venues like YouTube that don’t have to follow the First Amendment. As Rogan says, “What has made society better today than it was hundreds of years ago is not just our prosperity. It’s the evolution of ideas. Anything that wants to limit discussion is dangerous to the evolution of ideas.” And I agree with him.
To Weiss, who seems to fear for the future of not just journalism but also her own job (“Every day it seems another blue check mark with a degree from the right college hangs up her pixelated-shingle, while the rest of us avert our eyes, hoping we won’t be next.”), Rogan’s popularity is evidence against the idea that “the elite left controls the culture.”
So, here are my discussion questions for readers. First, do you think podcasting is the future of news and discussion, and will increasingly replace reading, either from a screen or from a paper page? Do you listen to podcasts more than you used to? If so, why? (I, for one, worry that podcasts will replace novels and nonfiction books, even though those kinds of books—including both of my trade books— are on audio discs or download-able.) Do you read a lot less on paper or Kindle than you used to?
Also, do you listen to Rogan, and if so, do you like the show? If so, why? Do you think his success rests on his flouting the guidelines for the “elite media”?
I never listen to podcasts. I guess now I’ll have to listen to Joe Rogan at least once. But I am old — audio books make me fall asleep like the child I once was, at bedtime.
I’m sure this same argument was made when radio came out, which makes sense because that’s what they are, really: on-demand episodic radio.
I never listened to radio (I’m a millennial) but what I like from podcasts I can’t get from reading: I like the dynamic among hosts. You’re listening to a discussion, not an argument. It’s different. It’s just another medium that will co-exist along with everything else, with maybe the exception of old-fashioned radio.
Podcasts aren’t responsible for my reading less, (If anything, video games and the proliferation of streaming services do that). But I also find it hard to pay attention to audiobooks. For whatever reason I don’t have that issue with podcasts.
Audiobooks are great if you have a long commute.
I managed to get in Swann’s Way (in translation) Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and Bring in the Bodies, and a brilliant performance by Jeremy Irons of Brideshead Revisited before I retired to read books.
“… and believe me, I’m not thinking about ending it and taking up podcasting …”
Glad to hear it! Yes, podcasting is getting popular, but all serious discussion is still in written form.
I do listen to podcasts sometimes, while cooking dinner or something, but mostly on a choosey basis when both the host and the guest seem interesting (e.g. Sean Carroll’s podcast with Dan Dennett).
Not a major Joe Rogan listener, but I am a big podcast listener. IMHO, one of the major appeal of podcasts (and especially Rogan’s show) over traditional media is the unfiltered view you get into the mind of the interview subject. Traditional TV will give you a very brief (5-10 minutes if you’re lucky), and often highly edited glimpse into their position, whereas on a podcast you get hours of unfiltered, raw, free-wheeling discussion. It is incomparable to anything found in traditional media.
This, to my mind, is one of it’s greatest strengths.
I like filtered, myself.
I can read a lot faster than I can listen. I far prefer to read something, and I wish podcasts came with a transcript that I could read.
I had the same problem with lectures. I went all the way to a Ph.D. only peripherally listening to the instructor while doing homework or working on one of my math projects. Well, not in seminars though.
I’m a big fan of Joe Rogan, and do listen to his show. Not every episode, but maybe 10% of them, which is quite a lot given how many he produces.
One reason why I like his show better than the “mainstream media” is that he has true diversity of ideas on there. He doesn’t care if you’re a pariah, unlike the mainstream media who do not want to piss off anyone who might claim victimhood.
Secondly, he doesn’t treat you like he’s better than you if he disagrees with your perspectives.
Third, the mainstream media is so predictable on what views you will hear. I’ve heard them all before, but on Joe Rogan’s show I’ve heard new perspectives I’d never considered before.
Fourth, when I find myself disagreeing with the mainstream media position, I feel shamed into pretending to agree, but with the Joe Rogan experience, the mood is that it’s okay to express my true feelings without having to hide behind a mask.
“unlike reading, you can absorb them while doing other stuff“ well I am not sure I can. Over the lockdown I have listened to lots of radio – I always do. I would say that I have also been more distracted by others things while listening. I cannot really absorb podcasts or radio unless I am actively listening. I have to consider what is being said.
Someone said that TV was like the radio only thepictures we’re not so good. I cannot let music be background either – I have to actively listen otherwise it becomes aural wallpaper.
I would rather have silence then. Podcasts I download tend to pile up as it were on various pcs & memory sticks!
I prefer books!!!
I would rather read my news and features. I avoid clicking on news stories that are video and not written.
“First, do you think podcasting is the future of news and discussion, “
It is *part* of that
“and will increasingly replace reading, either from a screen or from a paper page?”
I don’t think reading will disappear. But clearly there’s more to this. See below.
“ Do you listen to podcasts more than you used to? If so, why?”
I don’t know. Comes and goes. Actually, since Sam Harris his podcast I skip it, sadly.
“I, for one, worry that podcasts will replace novels and nonfiction books,”
if that means the youth of today will “read” less, I do think that is either already true or will be.
“Do you read a lot less on paper or Kindle than you used to?”
Yes and … Kindle… sometimes it has to be used…. there are other reading apps too…
“Also, do you listen to Rogan, and if so, do you like the show? If so, why? ”
I might if there’s something interesting – I am not listening to every “episode”. I probably listened to some of one. He’s not compelling to me personally in general. But I’ll still check it out if something interesting is there.
If a podcast was transcribed, that might be different.
If someone wants to fall asleep they might use something like a podcast to do it.
Sometimes it is hard to read – noise, etc. listening like to a radio fills that space.
Podcasts are frequently made into YouTube video versions. Videos serve an important function, for instance watching a math problem get solved, or how to build something, or a demonstration. Etc.
Skipping ahead in reading a text is easy and accurate. Not so much in podcasts.
Reading skills are very different from listening.
This is an enormous topic.
Oh my that was long – sorry!
I don’t watch podcasts, and don’t intend to, so Joe Rogan is new to me. I am sad that Sean Carroll has switched to inane twitter and podcasts. I like to read, not listen.
PS I am mean twitter is inane, not Carroll, although I do not find his twitter feed particularly interesting.
I am a visual learner, rather than an aural one. I got this from one of my elementary school teachers as I tended to daydream in class. If I wasn’t actively listening (like Dominic #7), I didn’t even hear what was being said. I was like that while reading – the written words so occupied my mind that I wouldn’t hear someone talking to me even when they said my name multiple times. I also prefer my print on paper. Although I now have a Kindle and binge read SF/Murder mysteries on it, I still prefer paper because it’s easier on my eyes and I can quickly flip back to an earlier page – my fingers and eyes remember the physical spot where the information is, harder to do electronically. I say that I’m analog, not electronic.
Glad you’re not going to give up this website, Professor!
Quite so. I expect that the ability to stop, reread, go back, without any conscious thought is a way of encoding a sense of place on the audio content.
I very rarely even start listening to a podcast unless a transcript is provided.
I enjoy reading and podcasts for different reasons – they’re different kinds of things, like taking a class versus going to a movie versus playing a video game. All can entertain and educate and prompt thought.
I walk or jog every day (or night), and often listen to podcasts then. I love the thought someone can remotely transmit a version of their presence to someone they’ve never met, doing something they’ll never know, with regularity. Not far from open-ended telepathy, what an alien species in science-fictional world might consider normal.
Reading is absorption of others’ thoughts as well, but with *isolation* from one’s image of them: you can consider and double-consider every word they picked, use that method to make sure you get their meaning. Podcasts couldn’t replace that for me.
From what I can tell, Joe Rogan seems like the meeting of a hyper-masculine icon and a latecomer to the intellectual world. His mind is more easily blown by things his guests have thought about since childhood (as well as overly fascinated with drugs, I would say), and he’s full of childhood curiosity which is attractive to swath who’ve ignored discussion long enough to become hungry for it. It feels like he’s catering to that demographic’s demand.
(Podcasts themselves are traditionally open and free, as well – a quality almost synonymous with “podcast” in my mind – and Spotify is clearly attempting to begin selling Joe’s podcast to his audience, so I lament that element of it.)
“Reading is absorption of others’ thoughts as well, but with *isolation* from one’s image of them: you can consider and double-consider every word they picked, use that method to make sure you get their meaning. Podcasts couldn’t replace that for me.”
I couldn’t agree more. I find that reading is the best way to ponder the message that is being delivered. It seems to me that reading is by far the best means for absorbing and evaluating information as opposed to any sort of verbal communication, which includes podcasts and lectures. I wonder if there have been any studies on this issue.
In any case, podcasts take up too much time vis-a-vis reading. If the habit of reading for most people should diminish or disappear, whether it takes place via paper or on-screen, I fear for a further dumbing down of the human race.
I only listen to podcasts that are closed captioned so that I can read them as I listen and then I put my phone on a harmonica rack if I need to do dishes and then tie on a feed bucket if I get hungry.
I listen exclusively to comedy podcasts, usually while I’m doing busy work, like getting ready for bed (it takes me about an hour. I’m obsessive when it to brushing my teeth, making my sheets completely straight, etc.). I’ll usually listen to music in the car or doing something like cooking or cleaning. I don’t get any news from podcasts, largely because I want as wide a spectrum of views as possible, and this requires that I look at many different websites/media outlets. If I come across a story that doesn’t sound quite right, seems to be leaving out key facts, futzing with the stats, or whatever else, I’ll try to find other sources to confirm or deny the story’s truth. So, for me, print media is how I get my news. I don’t get any news from TV because I can’t trust any of the outlets on TV; they all have some political bent to them.
I’ve occasionally listened to Rogan when he’s had a guest I really like, but I leave him alone otherwise. While I like much of what he has to say and his stands on many issues, he’s also prone to given conspiracy theories consideration. It’s kind of a damning statement about media that Rogan has become a “voice for truth.” I can completely see why that’s the case — he’s truthful about what he believes and he’ll cross lines the media won’t — but he entertains far too many BS theories, and he’s still unfortunately more unbiased than most news outlets.
Oh, and if I really like someone and they’re on a video/podcast, I’ll sit and watch it. I like seeing the people I’m listening to if it’s a serious discussion. A good example is Christopher Hitchens’ debates.
Another thing about Rogan’s podcasts is that podcast discussions between interviewer and interviewee are better when the interviewer can grasp what the interviewee is saying and can therefore ask meaningful questions. This doesn’t happen much on Rogan’s show (in my limited experience of his show).
Yes, I agree, that often happens. Although it is useful in another way, in that he’ll sometimes asks someone like, say, Dawkins a question that might be considered stupid by those who understand what Dawkins is talking about, but is still a question that any laymen would asm.
I forgot that I do listen to BBC news on TV. It’s difficult to find reporting on Africa and South America. The only time you read about Africa in American news media is when either it makes Trump look bad/good, or it makes the out let’s outgroup look bad. It’s rather shameful how little care there is for international news here in the US.
Oh, and when there is reporting on Africa in US outlets, it’s often through the lens of critical race theory, which is completely inappropriate. Adherents don’t understand that critical race theory is deeply US-centric, constantly trying to examine issues in other countries through it.
Although I’ve read all my life (and I’m even older than Jerry) the last few years I’ve transitioned into audiobooks. One unexpected benefit is that my wife (of 50 years) and I have fallen into the habit of finding a book that looks promising, sitting down for an hour or two in the late afternoon, and listening together. It’s not something that really works by reading, even reading the same book.
Certain podcasts, such as This Week in Virology, are important to me but, frankly, even with nothing much to do, I can never get around to listening to the half dozen or so a week that I’d like to. And, to be honest, it’s reading that’s taking so much of my time!
Yes i was introduced to TWiV by a biochem prof several months ago. Only podcast i listen to. Excellent mix of clinicians, researchers, phd, md, public health folks. Though i likely will not continue to listen so often if an effective and safe vaccine for sars cov2 becomes available.
As they invent more ways to provide information or entertainment via the web, people will go for it. Who would have thought 25 years ago that everyone would have a smart phone and be getting most of their information from this device. The younger folks will take to it like ducks to water but older people, not so much.
I have to ask, how much free time do you have or even want to have for these things. I am long retired and it amazes me how much time people with jobs spend on this stuff.
The only podcasts I am familiar with were some of Harris’s and I specifically listed to one by Rachel Maddow on Spiro Agnew. But I do not normally pay attention to the thousands of podcasts out there. Do not have time for it. My hobby, time permitting is and always has been American History. I get news from the Television and newspaper. So old fashion. I read books, not kindle or audio. My wife was always a big reader and she switched over to audio books several years ago. I cannot listen to books, I have to read them.
First, I cannot absorb podcasts while doing other stuff. Maybe that’s an age thing, as I once listened to music while reading but can’t anymore. In fact, my mind wanders terribly during a podcast, so they are pretty useless for me. I don’t even like the word “podcast”. Whatever happened to the word “recording”?
I do enjoy music while cooking, where I can usually stop for a moment and “dig”. And, frankly, I do NOT like podcasts or, in general, videos. I have been watching videos by Sean Carroll which are excellent, but I would prefer he wrote a book on the subject.
Maybe I’m getting grumpier as I get older. I’m certainly doing the latter. Bah, humbug.
Podcast came from the ipod MP)3 player and people produced talking files for the platform. It just stuck. It’s more tech-chic than “recording”.
Getting older: Beats the crap out of the alternative. 🙂
I understand the urge to print out articles before reading them. I still do it when I think the article is very important and want to read it without the interruptions of other stuff on my computer (email, blog posts, etc.). At the same time, I do resist it for a number of reasons: it is usually unnecessary, it wastes paper and time, and I feel like I should have more self-control and avoid checking my email, etc. so often.
I do understand that one big reason to print things out is failing eyesight. However, there are lots of ways to mitigate that problem that are worth incorporating into your electronic reading habits. Here’s my list:
– Just learning the keyboard shortcuts for changing the text size of the browser window. Ctrl-+ to make things larger, F11 to go full-screen, etc.
– I find that some pages do not have sufficient contrast to make the text easier to read so I use a Chrome plugin called High Contrast that lets me change it. That really helps sometime.
– It is well known that reading text with wide columns is harder than with narrow ones. It’s something about the eyes having to travel so far from left to right that is bothersome. This can be adjusted for most websites with another plugin called Narrower.
– There are also many tools available with electronic text that aren’t available with printed material. Search, bookmarking, the ability to copy a phone number or address directly to my phone to be dialed or mapped. Pushbullet is a tool I use that really helps with this.
Like many here I’ve read for many years. I do however read books by audio recording. When asked how I could keep up with the story I referred to the years spent before my family had t.v. I listened to radio for stories and music. So I was accustomed to it. I don’t today watch t.v. it never caught my attention for any particular reason.
One of my biggest current technological errors was to sign up for facebook. What a nightmare that is.
There are pods presented by sewing and cooking persons but I’ve never listened to them.
I do read, love to read,print as well as the audio. It’s just I have to be selective as my vision will tolerate only so much.
Here are my thoughts on podcasts. I’ve heard of Joe Rogan but have never watched his podcasts until today. I skipped around in his latest one with Elon Musk and found it to be kind of lightweight. I’m sure Rogan has some plan for what to talk about but it is too close to two guys shooting the shit for my tastes. I prefer podcasts with a little more meat and more closely controlled and driven. Sean Carroll does a good job though I only listen to perhaps 30% of his based on who he’s interviewing.
While Bari Weiss is correct in pointing out that one can do other things, such as walking or cooking, while listening to a podcast, I find it difficult to really concentrate on what’s being said. It becomes just background noise. Music is better for that purpose.
As far as whether podcasts are the wave of the future, I have my doubts. I think they are currently popular because they are cheap to produce. They are also heavily promoted as so many in the media business are searching for whatever is going to be hot in future and trying to gain real estate in it. Someone would only pay Joe Rogan a lot of money based on the expectation of future advertising revenue associated with it. That is very different than ACTUAL advertising revenue. It is very cheap for them to see if people listen to Joe Rogan AND respond to ads. It doesn’t mean that people are responding to those ads. Maybe they are and maybe they aren’t.
I’ve never listened to Rogan but having done something painful to my neck making an unwise lift of a heavy piece of furniture on the second week of lockdown I’ve found that listening to BBC, In Our Time with Melvyn Bragg, podcast to be a life saver. Reading has been a no-no as holding my head up has been impossible. Thankfully, as you can see by my writing this, my sore neck with accompanying numbness are on the wane. So podcasts definitely have their place.
I’ve only listened to a few of his podcasts: Pinker, Weiss, Downy-Jr, and the epidemiologist who uncovered information about COVID-19. I like his take on some health issues and I like that he takes the listener through how he was once (and to some degree still is) prone to conspiracy theories.
He’s remarkably level headed, but he doesn’t have a scientists mind, i.e., he doubts somethings when he should trust them, and believes some things that he should definitely doubt more.
I only listen to Sam Harris’s podcasts. (I am a supporter.) I also listen to NPR (classical and news).
But my preferred mode is reading. I admit to being a little sorry that Sam is putting his energy into podcasting rather than writing more of his excellent books. But I understand the reason: Monetizing one’s work in the age of the internet.
I am certain that people will be reading less. This has been going on since TV began. It’s just going faster now.
I stopped watching TV (almost completely, with very, very few, brief exceptions) in 1987 (33 years now). I found TV boring and went full over to reading (and I read 90%+ nonfiction). Now, when I happen to see TV, I find the spastic production values (and especially the commercials (gag)) pretty much un-watchable. I missed the whole video game thing, so the values just turn me off.
I find it odd that people tout the unfiltered nature of internet inputs. That just means: No quality control (e.g. editors, producers). I prefer to buy books after the filter of good editing and selection have been applied.
Sturgeon’s Law: 90% of everything is crap. The internet is at least Sturgeon’s Law squared or cubed (99% or 99.9%).
How much time does one have to shovel the horse crap to try and find that pony?
I should also say that I read the vast majority of my books on my Kindle (Paperwhite). I don’t miss paper books much (except for a small minority: I buy art and photography books).
Mainly, the Kindle allows me to own a lot less physical stuff. And carry a huge library around with me in my pocket. And I think the UI is nearly perfect.
I, too, support Sam Harris’s podcast and listen to it from time to time. Otherwise, I don’t spend much time in that sort of activity and it hasn’t replaced reading.
I also watch Brian Dalton’s stuff, come to think of it. I suppose you’d call that podcasting, too.
I’ll say it :
Why Evolution Is True – The Website- would not work as anything but a readable page.
Small note : “podcast” is a catch all at this point- consider the NPR offerings: Wait Wait, Car Talk, Hidden Brain,… not sure if everything is podcasted…,
Podcasts are great for my morning walk. Love Freakonomics, Pitchfork Economics, Science Friday and Peoples Pharmacy. But then I bring a book outside to read in the afternoon. Each has its place.
Podcasts are great for my morning walk. Love Freakonomics, Pitchfork Economics, Science Friday and Peoples Pharmacy. But then I bring a book outside to read in the afternoon. Each has its place.
I listen to some podcasts. But I prefer reading; I don’t listen to audiobooks. On the other hand, while I’m slightly older than Jerry, I don’t have a problem reading off a computer or iPad screen
I’ve been listening to a number of podcasts regularly for a while now (Sam Harris, Sean Carroll, FiveThirtyEight Politics, Preet Bharara), others occasionally (Very Bad Wizards, The Argument) and many more only an episode or two. Plus Andrew Yang just started one – quality is hit or miss so far. Anyway, a few points come to mind:
– Sam Harris says (in at least one podcast episode, which sadly I can’t easily find and reference, which is a major downside for me BTW!) that for him the distinction was between producing books (not journalism) and podcasting. With a book, he can get his ideas out to tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of people about a year from now, given the logistics and speed of publishing. With a podcast, he gets them to millions of people in hours or days. This doesn’t explain why he stopped blogging – the reason for that, I think, is that he has said much of what he wanted to personally say, and now finds more value in inviting others, contributing his own questions and commentary to the discussion, then listening to them. And as Harris has also said, the value of podcasting over cable news is the amount of time – you get a lot more from a guest by talking for an hour or two instead of a five minute sound bite.
– Not interested in Rogan (I think I’ve listened to an episode with Harris, and the one with Yang). For me he came across a bit too proud of himself for what he’s doing, reveling in being edgy and a little obnoxious – same with Dave Rubin. The new mainstream media? Certainly not these guys in particular, but media outlets can benefit from good podcasts; FiveThirtyEight’s is the best example I’ve found. As for long form journalism, I have various news organizations in my Feedly feed, and so far my attention span has been up to the task of reading articles from The Atlantic or The New Republic (as long as they’re interesting) without being distracted by a cat video.
– I’m reading more books then ever (40-60 a year – maybe more this year!) so I personally don’t see podcasts replacing that. The publishing industry as a gatekeeper is a bit of a problem, since as Harris mentioned, even if you can get a book deal, it will be months or years before anyone can read the book. If self-publishing could self-organize itself such that readers can easily avoid typo-filled badly-edited junk, that might help books compete better.
– Twitter, BTW (since I see it mentioned in the same breath with podcasting) is to me a whole different story: a ridiculous form of communication created for people with short attention spans. I’ve been saying from the beginning that it was a passing fad. Okay, apparently the world disagrees with me on that.
Pretty much agree with all of your take except for twitter (will explain). Got hooked on Sam Harris have been a patron from Day 1. His podcast is like being able to access my own custom media channel. He has intelligent conversations and I have learned a lot from listening to his guests and have found recommended reading material from his show. Yes, if your goal is to reach as many people as possible then a podcast is preferred over a book. And they are great if you commute (I don’t). Stay Tuned and The Daily are my other two favorites.
Joe Rogan is a populist and a kind of poor-man’s Sam Harris. Most of his listeners are younger and male and the show has kind of a “bro” mentality. I’ve listened to a few shows that were decent but overall I don’t care for his schtick. He’s kind of a 21st century Howard Stern.
I read almost entirely on Kindle unless a book is not available (like an older book). As soon as I began reading on a Kindle I immediately began reading more books. Another big plus is a browser plugin called Send2Kindle which allows you to send web content to your Kindle. So, say I find a link to a long-read in the Atlantic or other publication, I can send it to My Kindle to read later when I have more time.
Regarding Twitter: I think a lot of criticism about Twitter is because people don’t understand how it can be utilized. Yes, any idiot can post something worthless but a lot of us use it as a curated news feed. So, I try to only follow people that I respect and that have interests similar to mine. I follow several climate scientists, biologists, academics, journalists, authors, congresspeople, lawyers, etc. Almost daily I am referred to content that I might have otherwise missed or not run across—there’s only so much one human being can cover in a day. When used in this way it is a valuable information tool. It’s a bit like creating a custom newsletter of all your favorite intellectuals and what they are reading or talking about and delivered to your inbox daily.
I am 72, a visual learner and do not absorb much just listening to thoughts going by me once. I like (have)to go back and read material several times, often underlining and writing notes in the margin. I once tried to listen to a book on tape while driving a two lane back road with no stoplights and virtually no traffic for 70 miles between suffolk and richmond va at dawn once a week. Not only did i not absorb the marerial, but i also missed several speed limit changes from 55 to 35…so i did not absorb the audio book material AND put myself and others in danger. So i stopped. I listen to one podcast because it happens to be relevant at this time: This Week in Virology. But even with this excellent show, i sometimes find my mind wandering. Bottom line is that i love books, 90% of them nonfiction, but that just may be how i have grown up and been educated. Perhaps by force of habit, i also read a daily print edition of wapo home delivered, a selection of weeklyand monthly magazines and journals, and,of course, weit daily blast! I have no prediction on the future of podcasts as that will be determined by a younger generation.
Yes, I read a lot less than I used to, I would estimate 70 to 80 percent less due to the consume of youtube (podcasts, vlogs, blogs, live streams and due to Netflix. I really regret this, I am sad about this change but I can’t help it. it is like my brain would drive me to choose on those new media sources over the books that I liked to read so much in the past.
And thinking about the reason why my brain is pushing me towards the new media I believe there is only one good explanation: The pleasure, the satisfaction for mind and mood is just much bigger than it would be while spending the same amount of time with reading.
I’ve been listening to podcasts more lately, thanks to the pandemic. I’ve gotten in the habit of exercising on my elliptical machine every day, and I listen while doing so. I’ve been following a weekly podcast called The Skeptic’s Guide to the Universe, and was about a year behind, but now I’m caught up and must find other things to listen to.
I’ve also read a bunch of books I had been meaning to read, so it’s not an either/or proposition.
Print for me. I can read without bothering my partner or wearing earbuds/headphones. I can skim an article quickly or reread a section which is impossible with audio. Most umm people uhh are bad uh speakers. Add to that I am not an auditory learner and podcasts lose.
I find podcasts a time-waster. I can read a transcript about 2-3 times as fast as I can listen to a podcast/interview. Also, I can skim, and knock off if I find I’m not interested.
I enjoy podcasts a lot but I really only listen while I’m out in the garden doing rather mindless things.
I’m with you in preferring reading to listening for absorbing information. I do a lot of reading online, but when I really need or want to grok a piece, I print it out and take a highlighter and pencil to it, keep a pad at the ready for jotting down notes.
Back when I was doing a lot more driving, I enjoyed books-on-tape, and later both those and podcasts, especially for knocking down mile-markers on the interstate, when travelling from county to county for court hearings. (City driving, especially during rush hour, requires music to sooth the savage beast.)
I’ve long made a practice of reading a book before falling asleep. When suffering from eyestrain, I’ll put the book down and pop on a podcast or video lecture or something of the sort, but will usually drift off shortly after it starts playing. In this sense, I suppose my life since advent of the internet has been a longitudinal study in the efficacy of hypnopedia. (For the record, I have no conscious recognition of having thus learned anything, although sometimes when writing, a turn of phrase will come to me seemingly too easily, so I wonder if maybe it’s something embedded in my subconscious because I “heard” it while sleeping.)
Falling asleep in this manner can also lead to some odd places per the YouTube algorithms. Just this weekend, for example, I put on one of the hundred million or so YouTube videos of Christopher Hitchens, since I hadn’t heard the old boy expound in his inimitable style in a while. I woke up in the morning to some Muslim imam barking at Dawkins in a debate about religion.