Readers’ (and proprietor’s) wildlife photos

The photo tank is running a bit low, so I implore you to send me good wildlife photos (and don’t forget the ID and Latin binomial). Today’s contribution is from reader John Crisp, who shows a lovely chameleon but asks readers to identify the species, as he doesn’t know it. His brief notes are indented. At the bottom is a photograph from me.
Here is a series of shots of a snacking chameleon, taken last November in Kigali, Rwanda. Fairly self-explanatory.
And here’s a teaser for My Two Days with Sammy, the indescribably wonderful period I spent with Sam (short for “Samantha” or “Samuel,” as its sex was indeterminate), a one-day-old orphaned mallard duckling who was ignominiously dumped in Botany Pond by an ignorant man. I rescued him and took care of him. Short take: he was a special duckling, who had loads of personality and was very vigorous and loving. He’s now at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center, a highly reputed bird rehab and rescue organization in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He was placed with other orphan ducklings of his age so he won’t be bullied.
I hated to give him up, but it was, I think, the best thing for him—and how could I raise a mallard?
Isn’t he adorable?
Hi Jerry, how do we send you photos? I found something in my basement, and would like to share a picture of it with you. I know you will love it. I don’t see any links on the site to contact you.
Thanks, Jeremy
Look up my name and University of Chicago; my site has my email address.
I can’t name the chameleon species but the photos make me whince at the thought of it snagging its tongue on those thorns!
Sammy is adorable! Maybe you can visit hir again one day. It would be an excuse to get out a little.
The chameleon looks to be Trioceros ellioti, ‘Elliot’s chameleon’.
I’d bet that’s a side-striped chameleon.
Somebody ought to name a chameleon after Miley Cyrus. Or maybe it’d be better if she metamorphosed into one.