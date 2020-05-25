Readers’ (and proprietor’s) wildlife photos

The photo tank is running a bit low, so I implore you to send me good wildlife photos (and don’t forget the ID and Latin binomial).  Today’s contribution is from reader John Crisp, who shows a lovely chameleon but asks readers to identify the species, as he doesn’t know it. His brief notes are indented. At the bottom is a photograph from me.

Here is a series of shots of a snacking chameleon, taken last November in Kigali, Rwanda. Fairly self-explanatory.

And here’s a teaser for My Two Days with Sammy, the indescribably wonderful period I spent with Sam (short for “Samantha” or “Samuel,” as its sex was indeterminate), a one-day-old orphaned mallard duckling who was ignominiously dumped in Botany Pond by an ignorant man. I rescued him and took care of him. Short take: he was a special duckling, who had loads of personality and was very vigorous and loving. He’s now at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center, a highly reputed bird rehab and rescue organization in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He was placed with other orphan ducklings of his age so he won’t be bullied.

I hated to give him up, but it was, I think, the best thing for him—and how could I raise a mallard?

Isn’t he adorable?

 

  jpriceotr
    Posted May 25, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Hi Jerry, how do we send you photos? I found something in my basement, and would like to share a picture of it with you. I know you will love it. I don’t see any links on the site to contact you.
    Thanks, Jeremy

  Jonathan Wallace
    Posted May 25, 2020 at 9:41 am

    I can’t name the chameleon species but the photos make me whince at the thought of it snagging its tongue on those thorns!

  Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 25, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Sammy is adorable! Maybe you can visit hir again one day. It would be an excuse to get out a little.

    The chameleon looks to be Trioceros ellioti, ‘Elliot’s chameleon’.

  Jenny Haniver
    Posted May 25, 2020 at 10:21 am

    I’d bet that’s a side-striped chameleon.

    Somebody ought to name a chameleon after Miley Cyrus. Or maybe it’d be better if she metamorphosed into one.

