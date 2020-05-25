Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Charles Minus, which is his handle. His real name is given in his notes below (indented), which accompanied two photos. I left in the encomium as I’m low today!

Hope this qualifies. I’m Clyde Flowers, my wife is Dianne Flowers, and my cat is Marko. We are retired and weathering the storm In San Pedro, California. This is a photo of the three of us holding hands while watching the tube. If you use this it will be the second of our cats to make an appearance; our late and sorely missed cat Tiny is still starring in your Halloween Black Cat parade as the Cat in the Hat. I’m a UC alum and remember the pond clearly (although, as I recall, it wasn’t too clear in those days – late 50s). Thanks for all you do; I start each day reading your website.

I asked Clyde to send me a photo of himself too, which is below (it mentions a comment I made about the Blanton-Webster era being the best period for Duke Ellington’s band):

Okay, how about this one. I’m a retired bass player. Thanks for the reply. I also agree about the Webster/Blanton era of Ellingtonia although I love all the earlier stuff.