A ludicrous sight

On the news tonight they showed a short video of a Catholic priest in Florida wearing a mask while conducting Mass in a nearly empty church. I see that as a testament to human gullibility. For here is a man publicly encouraging worship of a God who’s killing people by the hundreds of thousands. Coronavirus is not a byproduct of God’s gift of free will.
Either that, or the priest is worshiping a being who doesn’t exist.
I don’t care enough to find out, but I do wonder what they’re saying in their sermons these days.
Perhaps, after about 10 years of service, he sees it as just a job. No thought involved. Just going through the motions and getting free room and board.
I think your last one is correct. He doesn’t exist. However, the masked man gets your money.
Kind of sad
Maybe it’s a Hannibal Lecter type mask, to remind him not to violate any social distancing norms w/r/t the altar boys (if you catch my drift, and I know you do).
Did any of you see the piece on he news with the priest squirting holy water (with a kids’ blue and green squirt gun) onto his flock as they drove by in cars with windows down? More sense of humor than most.
What’s next, little frisbee style Eucharist wafers?
Now there’s an idea!
What’s the deal with the 100,000 dead Americans? Jesus didn’t want to love and protect them? Oh right, their deaths were all part of his amazing plan to preserve free will. Great plan so far, Big J! Thanks for sending us Trump. Thy will be done and all that..
When I attended Catholic Church as a preteen in the late 70s, the priest couldn’t wait to have a cigarette as the people exited when mass concluded on Sunday. That told me he was just as human and fallible as anybody else and as he was administering communion all he could probably think about was having that after mass smoke. Not sure how that relates exactly through the topic but that’s what I thought of.