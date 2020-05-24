Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday—Ceiling Cat’s Day, for truly the Sabbath was made for cats, not cats for the Sabbath. It’s May 24, 2020, and National Escargot Day (cultural appropriation), and I cannot abide the snail, though I’ve tried them in France. It’s also Asparagus Day.

News of the Day: Terrible, and it makes me quite low. As I wend my way closer to the Big Nap, I see that my remaining time will be constricted by the ravages of Covid-19. I am no longer young and can't look forward to many good years. Yes, I know others have it worse, and I wish they wouldn't, but I, at least, can't assess life satisfaction based on everyone who's less well off. If one did that, then everybody but the worst-off person in the world should be consoled.

Today’s reported Covid-19 death toll is 97,426, so not quite the 100K highlighted in the papers (see below); but that will come. The world death toll is now roughly 342,000. The disease is beginning to ravage both Africa and, especially, South America. The news from Brazil, with mass deaths and a medical system unable to cope, is especially depressing.

Here’s the headline for today’s New York Times:

The picture associated with that tweet has disappeared, but here’s part of the front page, which lists the names of everyone who died of the virus (I presume the list continues inside, and is fairly complete):

And I find the tweet below a bit harsh; Trump is far from the only person who mishandled the pandemic:

BREAKING: to celebrate the start of the Memorial day weekend – Donald Trump golfs off the coffin of the 100,000th Coronavirus victim's coffin. pic.twitter.com/yzee9fAbTE — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) May 23, 2020

Finally, I find this suggestion quite dispiriting:

No, that’s now what I need. I need to go to Poland, to Antarctica, to Paris, and many places yet unvisited. Making a virtue of necessity, the author suggests we can have a lot of fun vacationing in our own countries. Wismayer suggests, for instance, that Britons should visit their seaside towns, which have become neglected and decrepit. Should they re-created Butlin’s holiday camps? Develop a taste for Brighton Rock? Oy!

Stuff that happened on May 24 includes:

1607 – One hundred English settlers disembark in Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in America.

1683 – The Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, England, opens as the world’s first university museum.

1689 – The English Parliament passes the Act of Toleration protecting dissenting Protestants but excluding Roman Catholics.

1738 – John Wesley is converted, essentially launching the Methodist movement; the day is celebrated annually by Methodists as Aldersgate Day and a church service is generally held on the preceding Sunday.

1844 – Samuel Morse sends the message “What hath God wrought” (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C.

1883 – The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.

1940 – Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight.

Here’s an early newsreel shows an early Sikorsky helicopter setting a record for duration of “flight in suspension”: 92 minutes.

1940 – Acting on the orders of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, NKVD agent Iosif Grigulevich orchestrates an unsuccessful assassination attempt on exiled Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in Coyoacán, Mexico.T

Trotsky was murdered, again on Stalin’s orders, on August 21 of that year, with an ice axe to the skull.

Here are some of the Freedom Riders’ mug shots. Note that, contrary to the assertions of the 1619 project, there were many whites, young and old, secular and religious, who fought alongside African-Americans (the main impetus, of course) for an end to segregation:

1976 – The Judgment of Paris takes place in France, launching California as a worldwide force in the production of quality wine.

In fact, California cabernets beat Bordeaux in this blind tasting, a result repugnant to the French. Here’s a picture from Wikipedia of some of the competing wines, with their caption:

1991 – Israel conducts Operation Solomon, evacuating Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

1999 – The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Netherlands indicts Slobodan Milošević and four others for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Kosovo.

2019 – Under pressure over her handling of Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party, effective as of June 7.

Notables born on this day include:

If you want to know how the freezing and boiling points of water were set at 32 and 212 degrees respectively in this cumbersome system, read here.

1819 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (d. 1901)

1941 – Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, artist, writer, and producer; Nobel Prize laureate

1960 – Kristin Scott Thomas, English actress

Notables who took the Big Nap on May 24 were few, and include:

1879 – William Lloyd Garrison, American journalist and activist (b. 1805)

1974 – Duke Ellington, American pianist and composer (b. 1899)

1995 – Harold Wilson, English academic and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1916)

Here’s the Duke and his band playing “It Don’t Mean a Thing” in 1943, just after the Band reached its peak (the “Blanton-Webster” incarnation) in 1942. The quality of the video is poor but the sound is smoking:

