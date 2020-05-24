Sullivan on Trump and vitamin D

This week’s New York Magazine column by Andrew Sullivan (click on screenshot below) is, as usual, in three parts. The first one is, as always, the main one, and it’s about Trump’s pathology. The second discusses Vitamin D as a possible palliative for coronavirus infection (something I haven’t heard about), and the third is about Sullivan’s old mate and new Labour leader Keir Starmer, whom Sullivan much admires. I’ll give excerpts just from the first two sections.
You’ve heard Trump’s many gaffes about the pandemic and virus these past few weeks: his “per capita” fluff, the infamous “put light and bleach up your bum” remarks, his claiming to take hydroxychloroquine, his failure to understand the difference between a positive or negative test, and so on. To reverse the famous saying of Walter Brennan as Grandpappy Amos, it was all “No fact, just brag.” And, as I wrote this morning, the failure of his arrant stupidity to alienate his supporters is pretty baffling, and doesn’t speak well of American rationality. I used to dislike Trump intensely and opposed his election and policies from the outset, but I’ve grown to despise the man with the white heat of a thousand suns. No, I’m not “biased against the man,” as one reader accused me of this week; he has made me despise him because of his incompetence and miserable failure as a leader. But I digress:
Here’s a bit of Sullivan’s take:
I know we’re used to it [all of Trump’s meshugga statements], but there is no rational or coherent explanation for any of this. There is no strategy, or political genius. There is just a delusional pathology in which he says whatever comes into his head at any moment, determined entirely by his mood, which is usually bad. His attention span is so tiny and his memory so occluded that he can say two contradictory things with equal conviction repeatedly, and have no idea there might be any inconsistency at all.
His COVID-19 press conferences were proof of his mental limits. He couldn’t understand basic questions. He had no grip on epidemiology. He believes that tests are bad, because they make America look bad, and then boasts of his record in testing (which is, of course, not good). When a White House staffer, Vice-President Pence’s spokesperson, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19, this is what Trump said: “She tested very good for a long period of time. And then all of a sudden today she tested positive. So, she tested positive out of the blue. This is why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily, right, the tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it’s good and then something happens and then all of a sudden, she was tested very recently and tested negative.” With anyone else, we would assume he was drunk when he said that. His sobriety is indistinguishable from alcoholic stupor.
. . .The key thing, however, is that none of this seems to matter to the supporters of the president. For them, the pathology seems to be the point. It is precisely Trump’s refusal to acknowledge reality that they thrill to — because it offends and upsets the people they hate (i.e., city dwellers, the educated, and the media). The more Trump brazenly lies, the more Republicans support him. The more incoherent he is, the more insistent they are. Bit by bit, they have been co-opted by Trump into a series of cascading and contradicting lies, and they are not going to give up now — even when they are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.
Tribalism is now not just one force in American politics, it’s the overwhelming one, and tribalism abhors reality if it impugns the tribe. But you can’t have both tribalism and public health. When you turn wearing a simple face mask into a political and cultural symbol of leftism, when you view social distancing as a concession to your enemies, you deeply undermine the power of millions of small impediments to viral outbreak.
What we are seeing is whether this tribalism can be sustained even when it costs tens of thousands of lives, even when it means exposing yourself to a deadly virus, even when it is literally more important than your own life. We are entering the Jonestown phase of the Trump cult this summer. It is not going to be pretty.
Finally, Sullivan, who as an HIV positive man is immunocompromised, says he’s started taking Vitamin D, as he says that it “enhances our innate immune systems” and prevents a “cytokine storm” when the immune system is overstimulated. He quotes experts who say that vitamin D isn’t really a preventive, in the sense that it will help stop you from being infected, but could reduce the severity of a viral infection.
Sullivan argues that the palliative effects of Vitamin-D might help explain why black and Latinos die disproportionately often from the virus (vitamin D is made in the skin upon exposure to UV radiation, which is why it’s called the “sunshine vitamin”), and pigmentation reduces the rate of its production. But of course, as Andrew notes, there are cultural rather than genetic reasons why minority groups might have higher death rates. Sullivan also says that the Vitamin D effect might “help explain why, for example, Florida has done so much better than New York.” (But of course sunny Brazil is suffering mightily from Covi-19.)
I’ll contact my doctor and ask him to comment here about what evidence, if any, there is for a Vitamin D effect, and should we be taking it. The upside compared to nostrums like hydroxychloroquine is that the vitamin is much safer, and in reasonable doses has no bad side effects.
Sullivan closes with his advice for us:
Even among those most at risk, health-care workers, the disproportionate rate of deaths for racial minorities is striking. And even studies that fully control for preexisting health conditions alongside socioeconomic factors found part of the gap unexplained. A new study goes further and “argues strongly for a role of vitamin D deficiency in COVID-19 risk.” It seems to me a good idea to educate those most at risk — especially racial minorities and the old — and suggest taking a modest vitamin D supplement. It’s cheap, easily available, and might cut the death rate dramatically. What’s the harm?
Well, first do no harm. I suspect Andrew’s right about this, but let’s find out before we rush to the drugstore for Vitamin D.
Lucky me! I’ve been on Vitamin D for year. I’m taking them per doctor’s orders though I am not really suffering from anything. I’ve never been a big fan of taking supplemental vitamins though there’s not much wrong with it in moderation. I always remember my mother turning orange because she took too much Vitamin A. Remember, “The dose makes the poison” or “There’s no such thing as toxins, only toxic doses.”
Me too, 1000 IU daily. It is the only supplement I take, mainly for maintaining bone strength. TTBOMK, it is perfectly safe. It better be because I’ve taking it for decades.
Vitamin D? Geez. I’ve been taking it for decades but only because it made my itching skin problem go away. And it is hard to overdose on. Still, as a Covid treatment? I’m skeptical.
Actually, I believe Vitamin D is not really being considered a Covid treatment per se but that it helps the immune system generally.
I live in Norway and here it’s genrerally recommended to take some Vit D in the winter. More and more science seems to show that it’s a good idea to take a small (1000 IE) daily dose year round. To much is bad, but so is too little. A u curve seams to suggest the best dosage
The analogy that keeps popping up in my mind is the film Being There, with Peter Sellers as “a simpleminded, gardener who becomes an unlikely trusted advisor to a powerful businessman and an insider in Washington politics”.
People believed he was giving sound advice in a minimalist way while he was just making foolish remarks which had no inherent value.
tRump is likewise a total fool but many think he’s playing 3 dimensional chess.
Likewise Forrest Gump has a similar theme.
The difference, of course, is that neither Chance nor Forrest was malevolent.
Right. Not a perfect analogue.
hmmm. Here’s an aside an a genuine question for th wordsmiths here at WEIT. Isn’t “perfect analogue” an oxymoron? Or at least circular? I mean if something is exactly analogous to something else isn’t it then that very thing and therefore cannot be an analogue?
I am another who has been taking vitamin D for years on Doctor’s recommendation. 6000 IU per day and that just barely gets my levels to the bottom of the desired range. There is a toxic dose but it is pretty high. If you don’t have a doctor telling you to take more then don’t go over 4000 IU per day.
I seem to recall that the danger zone for Vitamin D is when you get into multiples of 10K IU’s.
But I’m still skeptical of taking it with expectations it will help you against COVID-19.
I think the correct dose is highly individual. For me (male, 75 kg), 2000 IE seems to be a daily dose that gets me into optimal range. I agree that the toxic dosage is high, probably more than 5 000 IE daily for a long time, but I agree that for most people 4000 IE is considered safe according to the latest science.
This seems to be a reasonable summary of Vitamin D and Covid-19 for a lay person:
https://berthub.eu/articles/posts/vitamin-d-the-new-covid-19-chloroquine/
Probably it is a good idea not to be deficient in Vitamin D. And maybe that helps to get less severely ill if one gets Covid-19. Although it is not known for sure.
I’ve been looking into the ins and outs of vitamin D, this article is the best info I’ve found that’s aimed at the general educated public.
That link generates a 404 error. Here, at least.
https://berthub.eu/articles/posts/vitamin-d-the-new-covid-19-chloroquine/
Thank you for pointing that out! Dunno what happened there. Will this work?
link ended with ”
Thanks, interesting article, I fixed the link
I take vitamin D and Zinc supplements based on an MD I know. Certainly can’t hurt in small doses.
Well, you could just go out in the sun and drink a gallon of milk. You will have good suntan to go with your covid-19
That’s basically (well known skeptic & MD) Edzard Ernst’s take on it —
https://edzardernst.com/2020/05/vitamin-d-for-the-prevention-or-treatment-of-covid-19/
Sounds like excessive vit-D has some of the same bad side affects as Jardiance for type 2. I had to stop that stuff.
Tangentially related to the third section: I’ve so often admired the “Question Time” in the UK (and other nations, though I believe it originated in the UK). It’s a marvelous display of the courage of democracy and willingness to hold the feet of even the highest officials in the land to the fire.
And just imagine if we had it here! Trump would look like a buffoon on a near-daily basis. I mean, he already does, but there would be even more opportunities for it.
You’re right: it is indeed a good means of holding the Government to account. There are sessions of oral PQs every day when Parliament is sitting, with each Department coming under the hammer roughly every couple of weeks.
Prime Minister’s Questions are every Wednesday, and frankly over the past 20 years or so have become a circus, not least because they are now on live TV. But we now have (a) social distancing, which has greatly reduced the number of sycophantic hecklers in the HoC; (b) a Speaker of the House who is not a self-serving narcissist, and (c) a serious Leader of the Opposition who, as Sullivan says, is at last capable of doing his job.
What Starmer now needs to do is construct a coherent alternative to the Government’s chaotic, amateurish and self-serving performance. He has benefited from a bit of a honeymoon period. He now needs to step up a gear.
Vitamin supplements for most people, amount to expensive urine; homeostasis is a powerful mediator of vitamin levels in our bodies (though vitamin D is one that accumulate in fat). But it can’t really hurt and vitamin D deficiencies are thought to play a role in some diseases, including respiratory disease, so perhaps there may be some marginal benefit.
Few people are deficient in their dietary vitamin D uptake, however, and the physiological effect of lower vitamin D differ. Blacks, for example, have lower serum vitamin D levels than whites but higher bone mineral density or BMD, one of the chef physiological roles of vitamin D. It can’t hurt, but it’s hard to believe it will have a large (or even measurable) impact.
I think it’s important to note that getting the recommended amount of vitamin D in your diet does not guarantee that you are not vitamin D deficient. I take a multivitamin daily and love milk, and the last two times I was tested still had a vitamin D deficiency.
There is some debate, I think, about the efficacy of ingesting vitamin D vs. getting it from the sun; and whether or not low levels are even that harmful, so it may be neither here nor there – but, for what it’s worth, adequate intake does not guarantee adequate levels.
Vitamin D I get from milk, something I love and would be devastated if I were lactose intolerant (hurray for genetics). My genetic report shows me having the ‘good’ gene but they also list out the percentage of people they have test that are likely lactose intolerant (which would make milk disagreeable to them). AA or AG is tolerant, GG is not. They’ve broken down the % by origin and for Europeans it’s 15% GG, but 65% for African, 99.9% for East Asian, 41.7% Latino, and 78% for South Asian.
I find it interesting that the group most likely to be able to manufacture vitamin D on their own is most able to get it as a supplement (milk) while those with the darker pigment get the double whammy of reduced natural production and no milk.
Fortunately, there are other ways to get vitamin D.
My wife told me a couple of weeks ago about vitamin D.
It is strange that many beaches are now open, but forbid sunbathing. Bright sunshine is pretty inhospitable to viruses.
I don’t think heat is really a factor. Brazil is having issues because large numbers of people live in close and unsanitary conditions, and have little ability to self segregate.
One issue I have wanted to ask about- Several states have made the decision to send people who test positive for Covid but do not require hospitalization to nursing homes. I can just not figure out the logic of such a decision. When I first read about it, I was certain that it was right-wing disinformation, but it appears to be actual policy.
Has anyone heard a satisfactory explanation for such an action?
Woah. That seems positively dangerous. Murderous, in fact. I hope that is one of the zillions of false stories going around.
It’s happened elsewhere.
Over 4,500 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes
Cuomo says he was following federal guidelines: “I just want to reiterate once again that the policy that the Department of Health put out was in line directly with the March 13 directive put out by(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that read, and I quote, ‘Nursing homes should admit any individuals from hospitals where Covid is present,'” said Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. “There are over a dozen states that did the exact same thing, many of whom were concerned about hospital capacity…”
Good grief. Idiots to the right, idiots to the left. We’re completely surrounded.
Think of the nursing home as a leper colony.
Despite all the breathless & excited coverage in the US liberal press about Biden leading Trump by X%, it should be noted that Trump leads Biden on the economy.
They also forget that while Hillary “never had the support that Biden has”, the Republicans have far more control over how the election will be conducted. Plus Hillary was running with Obama in office and setting the general tone.
Also national polls are worthless. Biden needs to win in the formerly blue states that Hillary turned red.
I have no knowledge about Vitamin D’s effects, if any, on the immune response. But Andrew Sullivan’s concluding argument for taking it—it won’t do any harm—reminds me irresistibly of a classic Yiddish story told by Menashe Skulnik, as follows.
The curtain is about to go up in a Yiddish theater show in New York, when the stage manager comes forward and announces: “Sorry, our star has died and there will be no performance “. The audience is hushed, and then someone yells: ” So give him an enema “. The stage manager replies that perhaps the person in the audience had not understood that the star had died. The guy replies: “well, give him an enema anyhow, it wouldn’t hurt “.
Sadly I know people who will vote for Trump just to make SJWs cry again.
Pure truth. I’ve had my disagreements with Sullivan in the past, but this says what I wish I could have said.