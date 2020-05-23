Photos of readers

Today’s photos are from reader Lenora Good, who sent a post called “Lenora in lockdown,” including two photos and their captions (indented). She’s suffering from a problem I share: lack of haircut; but Lenora’s hair is nowhere near as wild as mine is.
Jerry, you asked for them, so here are my two lockdown photos. You may use either, both, or none as the mood strikes.
Here I am proving an elder can learn a new trick. I’m learning how to record/make podcasts. I am not remodeling (the apartment manager would take exception, I’m sure), the 2″ thick sheets of foam insulation are to help keep the traffic noise out of my room as I’m recording. I also quilt, write, and read–none of which make exciting pictures. I also walk the d*g, but can’t take a selfie with him along.
As you can tell, my hair was considerably shorter when the lockdown started. This is the first mask I made. Behind me is the Columbia River. No, the pictures isn’t crooked, the far shore just didn’t show up. It’s there, and horizontal, not angled. Honest. Trust me. 😉
Good photos. I made it to the barber yesterday and feeling better today.
Thanks for sharing — you and the mighty Columbia River.
Good choice of fabric.
Gorgeous mask! Bet your quilts are beautiful, too!
I’m really enjoying seeing other reader’s faces. Even mask-covered!
That’s the best mask so far.
A horizontal horizon?! Whatever next?! 😀
My wife has just finished her first quilt. She did a nice job and enlisted my help in straightening, holding it while she pinned it, some other menial tasks, and I cut the bindings.
I gained a new appreciation of quilting. I agree with some others here. Maybe we could have your quilt pictures (if they have the right elements) and call them “Wildlife Photos”.
Great pictures. Thanks for sharing.
Nice mask! I’ve only made a pleated one so far but am planning to try to make one like yours. Is there any advantage to the seam down the middle? I ordered pipe cleaners from amazon for the nose bit. Do you have ear elastic or ties or 2 elastics around the back?