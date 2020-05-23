Photos of readers

Today’s photos are from reader Lenora Good, who sent a post called “Lenora in lockdown,” including two photos and their captions (indented). She’s suffering from a problem I share: lack of haircut; but Lenora’s hair is nowhere near as wild as mine is.

Jerry, you asked for them, so here are my two lockdown photos. You may use either, both, or none as the mood strikes.

Here I am proving an elder can learn a new trick. I’m learning how to record/make podcasts. I am not remodeling (the apartment manager would take exception, I’m sure), the 2″ thick sheets of foam insulation are to help keep the traffic noise out of my room as I’m recording. I also quilt, write, and read–none of which make exciting pictures. I also walk the d*g, but can’t take a selfie with him along.

As you can tell, my hair was considerably shorter when the lockdown started. This is the first mask I made. Behind me is the Columbia River. No, the pictures isn’t crooked, the far shore just didn’t show up. It’s there, and horizontal, not angled. Honest. Trust me. 😉