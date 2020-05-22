Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are not only useless in treating Covid-19, but very harmful

Well, it’s official (I mean, of course, “provisional”): a new and large study published in the medical journal The Lancet (second link below; click screenshots to go to both articles) confirms that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine not only don’t help patients seriously ill with Covid -19, but increases their mortality (in other words, kills them). Below is the CNN report, with a more layperson-y summary (my emphasis):

Researchers analyzed data from more than 96,000 patients with confirmed Covid-19 from 671 hospitals. All were hospitalized from late December to mid-April, and had died or been discharged by April 21. Just below 15,000 patients were treated with the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, or one of those drugs combined with an antibiotic. All four of those treatments were linked with a higher risk of dying in the hospital. About 1 in 11 patients in the control group died in the hospital. About 1 in 6 patients treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone died in the hospital. About 1 in 5 treated with chloroquine and an antibiotic died and almost 1 in 4 treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic died. Researchers also found that serious cardiac arrhythmias were more common among patients receiving any of the four treatments. The largest increase was among the group treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic; 8% of those patients developed a heart arrhythmia, compared with 0.3% of patients in the control group.

Note that the mortality in the control group was about 9%, rising to about 16% with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone, and 20-25% when either of the chloroquine drugs was supplemented with an antibiotic (remember, antibiotics kill bacteria, not viruses like Covid-19. Clearly, refraining from using these drugs is the wisest course of action.

Here’s The Lancet study that went online today, and the findings and summary, while more comprehensive, are the same (“macrolides”, as is meant here, refers to a class of antibiotics that includes erythromycin). If you can’t access the paper, a judicious inquiry will yield it.

Findings 96 032 patients (mean age 53·8 years, 46·3% women) with COVID-19 were hospitalised during the study period and met the inclusion criteria. Of these, 14 888 patients were in the treatment groups (1868 received chloroquine, 3783 received chloroquine with a macrolide, 3016 received hydroxychloroquine, and 6221 received hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide) and 81 144 patients were in the control group. 10 698 (11·1%) patients died in hospital. After controlling for multiple confounding factors (age, sex, race or ethnicity, body-mass index, underlying cardiovascular disease and its risk factors, diabetes, underlying lung disease, smoking, immunosuppressed condition, and baseline disease severity), when compared with mortality in the control group (9·3%), hydroxychloroquine (18·0%; hazard ratio 1·335, 95% CI 1·223–1·457), hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide (23·8%; 1·447, 1·368–1·531), chloroquine (16·4%; 1·365, 1·218–1·531), and chloroquine with a macrolide (22·2%; 1·368, 1·273–1·469) were each independently associated with an increased risk of in-hospital mortality. Compared with the control group (0·3%), hydroxychloroquine (6·1%; 2·369, 1·935–2·900), hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide (8·1%; 5·106, 4·106–5·983), chloroquine (4·3%; 3·561, 2·760–4·596), and chloroquine with a macrolide (6·5%; 4·011, 3·344–4·812) were independently associated with an increased risk of de-novo ventricular arrhythmia during hospitalisation. Interpretation We were unable to confirm a benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, on in-hospital outcomes for COVID-19. Each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of COVID-19.

You know the upshot: DO NOT TAKE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE as a Covid-19 drug, as it causes heart problems and, overall, is much worse than standard treatment, doubling your chance of dying. This also means that since there’s yet no evidence that the drug staves off the virus, the side effects on those taking it as a preventive (like Trump) will also include heart issues. That’s been known from earlier but smaller studies.

What Trump is doing is not only injurious to himself (I suspect his heart is a ticking time bomb given his weight and penchant for McDonald’s food), but sets a terrible example to the public. It’s a President flaunting quackery, and of course his supporters are more likely to dose themselves or ask for the drug if they get the virus. The saving grace is that no decent doctor will give an infected patient hydroxychloroquine. But remember, Trump’s osteopath official physician, Sean Conley, in consultation with Trump, decided that the potential benefits outweighed the risks when prescribing Trump the drug as a preventive. That’s doubly shameful: a faux President being treated by a quack physician with a useless drug, and the President bragging about it and lying about the drug’s “benefits.” No wonder other countries look upon the U.S. with pity!