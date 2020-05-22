Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are not only useless in treating Covid-19, but very harmful

Well, it’s official (I mean, of course, “provisional”): a new and large study published in the medical journal The Lancet (second link below; click screenshots to go to both articles) confirms that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine not only don’t help patients seriously ill with Covid -19, but increases their mortality (in other words, kills them). Below is the CNN report, with a more layperson-y summary (my emphasis):
Researchers analyzed data from more than 96,000 patients with confirmed Covid-19 from 671 hospitals. All were hospitalized from late December to mid-April, and had died or been discharged by April 21.
Just below 15,000 patients were treated with the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, or one of those drugs combined with an antibiotic.
All four of those treatments were linked with a higher risk of dying in the hospital. About 1 in 11 patients in the control group died in the hospital. About 1 in 6 patients treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone died in the hospital. About 1 in 5 treated with chloroquine and an antibiotic died and almost 1 in 4 treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic died.
Researchers also found that serious cardiac arrhythmias were more common among patients receiving any of the four treatments. The largest increase was among the group treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic; 8% of those patients developed a heart arrhythmia, compared with 0.3% of patients in the control group.
Note that the mortality in the control group was about 9%, rising to about 16% with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone, and 20-25% when either of the chloroquine drugs was supplemented with an antibiotic (remember, antibiotics kill bacteria, not viruses like Covid-19. Clearly, refraining from using these drugs is the wisest course of action.
Here’s The Lancet study that went online today, and the findings and summary, while more comprehensive, are the same (“macrolides”, as is meant here, refers to a class of antibiotics that includes erythromycin). If you can’t access the paper, a judicious inquiry will yield it.
Findings96 032 patients (mean age 53·8 years, 46·3% women) with COVID-19 were hospitalised during the study period and met the inclusion criteria. Of these, 14 888 patients were in the treatment groups (1868 received chloroquine, 3783 received chloroquine with a macrolide, 3016 received hydroxychloroquine, and 6221 received hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide) and 81 144 patients were in the control group. 10 698 (11·1%) patients died in hospital. After controlling for multiple confounding factors (age, sex, race or ethnicity, body-mass index, underlying cardiovascular disease and its risk factors, diabetes, underlying lung disease, smoking, immunosuppressed condition, and baseline disease severity), when compared with mortality in the control group (9·3%), hydroxychloroquine (18·0%; hazard ratio 1·335, 95% CI 1·223–1·457), hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide (23·8%; 1·447, 1·368–1·531), chloroquine (16·4%; 1·365, 1·218–1·531), and chloroquine with a macrolide (22·2%; 1·368, 1·273–1·469) were each independently associated with an increased risk of in-hospital mortality. Compared with the control group (0·3%), hydroxychloroquine (6·1%; 2·369, 1·935–2·900), hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide (8·1%; 5·106, 4·106–5·983), chloroquine (4·3%; 3·561, 2·760–4·596), and chloroquine with a macrolide (6·5%; 4·011, 3·344–4·812) were independently associated with an increased risk of de-novo ventricular arrhythmia during hospitalisation.
InterpretationWe were unable to confirm a benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, on in-hospital outcomes for COVID-19. Each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of COVID-19.
What Trump is doing is not only injurious to himself (I suspect his heart is a ticking time bomb given his weight and penchant for McDonald’s food), but sets a terrible example to the public. It’s a President flaunting quackery, and of course his supporters are more likely to dose themselves or ask for the drug if they get the virus. The saving grace is that no decent doctor will give an infected patient hydroxychloroquine.
But remember, Trump’s osteopath official physician, Sean Conley, in consultation with Trump, decided that the potential benefits outweighed the risks when prescribing Trump the drug as a preventive. That’s doubly shameful: a faux President being treated by a quack physician with a useless drug, and the President bragging about it and lying about the drug’s “benefits.” No wonder other countries look upon the U.S. with pity!
Here’s my estimate of the probabilities.
33% That Trump is actually taking the pills.
33% That he claims he is, but is not.
33% That he thinks he is, but the doctors are giving him sugar-pill placebos.
You decide which is worst/scariest of the 3.
I had thought his doctor was giving him a placebo. Shut the baby up while not being hugely unethical.
My probability on the second possibility is much higher. tRump is a habitual liar.
Agreed!
I think Trump is the worst President in history, and I think the country will be immensely better off if he loses in November. That said, I certainly don’t wish him to die due to either his doctor being an idiot or a pushover.
So if he’s taking the pills, I hope as this publication gets more press, he stops.
tRump may be lying about taking this drug, since he can use this to justify his stupid recommendation for people to take a poorly studied drug.
With tRump you can’t tell the difference between a) “He’s lying”, and b) “He’s stupid enough to actually do this”.
There must be some corollary of Poe’s Law that covers this conundrum.
Now I don’t know the answer… but there is some debate about using hydroxychloroquine along with an antibiotic and a zinc supplement as a preventative and their use as a cure or palliative for those ill enough to be in hospital.
The research paper doesn’t seem to address this and shouldn’t be used to make the general case for or against all uses of hydroxychloroquine.
Do you think maybe there is a general case against use before there is some some proven benefit from using it? Instead of using it because there is “some debate” about it.
Where did AC Harper say we should start using it without studying it first? All AC Harper said is that research needs to be done on its use as a preventative, not that it should be used as one immediately. The whole point of a study is to prove (or disprove) its usefulness.
But tomh, that is the point of clinical trials – you don’t want people, like Trump’s Dr, just using unproven therapies willy nilly. You test them first. There is reason to think this drug might work as a prophylactic therapy – there are anecdotal accounts as well as some biological grounding to think it may work for certain kinds of infections. It’s worth testing.
Oh wait. Sorry, tom. That’s actually what YOU said. We’re in violent agreement.
My apologies.
Two trials (NCT04370782 & NCT04377646) are not fully enrolled yet and won’t be completed until at September (former) and July (later). They are both MUCH smaller trials (under 1000 patients).
Details on these can be found at clinicaltrials.gov, a website maintained by the NIH.
Yes, it’s a shame this drug has become politicized. We need research done on people who haven’t yet contracted the virus and those who have only just contracted it but for whom it hasn’t replicated nearly as much.
In wingnut-ville this is fake news, and so is the virus itself, and both of those conspiracies happily live together simultaneously.
And of course wingnut-ville is where half the population of US lives.
At least it would be a great name for a hardware store. I will give them that much.
Trump’s likely response: The study is a fake. It was designed by my political enemies to bring me down. I’m the final authority on everything, since I know everything. I’m going to get the authors of the study fired. I’m a stable genius.
Obamagate!
“Well they didn’t test bleach did they, so they obviously hate Trump to begin with.”
One thing I would like news outlets to address which I haven’t seen them address is why this drug is prescribed at all (ie, for malaria) if it is so dangerous. Does having malaria somehow make the drug less dangerous? Or is having malaria simply a bigger health risk than those posed by the drug? This is an important part of the rebuttal to the “what have you got to lose” crowd.
All drugs are dangerous to some extent. And they are all helpful to some extent. They get prescribed where the chance of helping is greater than the chance of hurting. If you have malaria, the risks are outweighed by the benefits. If you’ve got COVID-19, the risks far outweigh the non-existent benefits. Even more so if you have neither disease.
Yes, that’s one of the scenarios I posed as a question. But I’d like to hear a medical authority say it rather than assume it, and I’d like the media to get that fact (if that really is the fact of the matter) out there. I’ve seen many Trumpers challenge the riskiness of hydroxychloroquine on just these grounds.
Trumpsters are challenging basic logic. You don’t need medical professionals to counter the illogic.
“Or is having malaria simply a bigger health risk than those posed by the drug? ”
Yes. That’s why this drug was approved for this use.
” Or is having malaria simply a bigger health risk than those posed by the drug? This is an important part of the rebuttal to the “what have you got to lose” crowd.”
Yes — malaria is one of the most widespread diseases in the world and has a significant death rate. At least one million people die every year from malaria (even with many drugs available to combat it). On any given day on Earth, millions of people have an active case of malaria, that is, they are ill.
This is something that quacks & spiritual alt med promoters have never understood — that medicine is largely about weighing up risks vs benefits, and not about finding the perfect treatment miraculously provided by god or nature to fix up the problem in a body that was designed by god/nature to function perfectly.
CQ and HCQ are also used for conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. I guess in those cases the outcome would actually be worse than the treatment.
So you are on the right track. Not only is it used for malaria, but it is actually on the WHOs Model List of Essential Medicines and advertised by the CDC as a very safe anti-malarial.
If it is sooooo dangerous, how is it on those lists?
You haven’t read much on this page, have you.
Good grief, those are very damning results from a large study. As PCC(E) notes, the study doesn’t deal with whether the drugs have a preventative effect, but only a fool (“Hi, Donald!”) would choose to take them in the absence of any evidence of their safety and efficacy when used for that purpose.
The politicization of this drug is really unfortunate and we shouldn’t allow it to continue. Trump is an idiot, but the media and general population have now effectively hampered research into this drug because Trump is a jackass.
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/20/859261838/hydroxychloroquine-debate-interferes-with-recruiting-research-volunteers
How is this the fault of “the media”? (Unless by “the media” you mean Fox News and other right wing propaganda operations.)
While it is useful to know the uselessness of hydroxychloroquine in this case, I hope that people with autoimmune disorders who are not experiencing side effects don’t get frightened into abandoning it or allow relatives and friends to harangue them into abandoning it. It is a useful drug.
That’s why it is better to listen to medical professionals and not compulsively lying presidents when it comes to health matters.
There are side effects that people aren’t even discussing. For example, increased sensitivity of the skin to UV radiation. While not a concern for Trump (under that heavy spray tan), people taking hydroxycholoroquine will often sunburn much easier and faster than usual.
This is a harsh drug that people should not take unless necessary – for conditions like malaria or lupus.
In case you missed it, Trump has finally worn a mask: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-refuses-wear-mask-front-cameras-during-ford-tour-n1212466cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma
I’m pretty confident Trump has not taken the drug. Here’s my theory on this debacle:
when Trump first discovered that hydroxycholoroquine might be a cure for COVID, he had Jared buy up as much of it as possible to corner the market. Much like they have done with the PPE and other fleecing of the government. So, Fauci comes out and says it is NOT a solution and that sends Trump into a panic. So he has to keep hawking it ad nauseum to the public and when that isn’t successful he finally comes out and states that he is taking it. The only reason he won’t let this go is because he needs to make money from it. He’s deplorable.
Possible treatment:
https://nypost.com/2020/05/21/scientists-believe-cannabis-could-help-prevent-treat-coronavirus/
If this works it, it puts the Evangelicals in a bit of a bind.
Cannabis cures all ailments. Also the best source for building materials, clothing, and manufacturing auto bodies. Doncha know?
Pass me that spliff.
Which drug makes you more obnoxious? That’s the one Trump is taking with both hands.
The office of the US presidency takes a physical toll on its occupants. If you look at the photo array of recent presidents below, they seem to have aged two years for every year in office. Barack, for example, entered office looking as sleek and young as an NBA point guard, left looking like he stepped of a converted rice box. 🙂
With Trump, his three-and-a-half years in the presidency appear to have resulted in his packing on about 40 pounds of fast-food and cortisol bloat.
FLOTUSes, OTOH, seem to thrive in the East Wing. Michelle didn’t age a day. And appearances suggest Melania adheres to a rigorous diet-and-exercise health-and-beauty regimen.
I suspect Melania’s “diet and exercise” regime involves packing in the carbs so she can run as far as possible …
Not sure how new or likely this possible cure is: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-52754280
Dear Leader just came on the tube to announces he is overriding all contrary restrictions imposed by state governors to declare that “Houses of Worship” are “essential services” that must be permitted to open wide this weekend. (He did not pause to specify which provision of the United States constitution empowers him to wield such authority.)
Every time this dude endeavors to read from a prepared statement, he demonstrates his lack of mastery of basic phonics.
It’s hard to take your seriously any more professor due to your ideological takes. Hate Trump? Cool… But to make the case that Hydroxychlorquine is some radically dangerous drug simply discounts the fact that is one of the WHOs recommended items to have on hand per the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines. Further the CDC clearly advocates for its safety and effectiveness as a treatment for malaria.
You can argue that it is ineffective against COVID, but I think it is a stretch to think it is somehow a scourge of a tincture.
Is the claim that in a malaria infected body, hydroxychloroquine is fine, but in a COVID infected body, the COVID molecule and the hydroxchlorquine molecule combine to form cyanide? I mean surely you know better…
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/325771/WHO-MVP-EMP-IAU-2019.06-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y