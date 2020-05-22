Diversity in colleges: How much and how long?

Few colleges, I think, are immune from the growth of “Diversity and Inclusion” (D&I) initiatives, including ours. And they’re spreading over time, not only among colleges but also within them, so that D&E programs are often quite large. (This is of course also happening in the workplace—since colleges are apparently not “workplaces.”) The College Fix (a right wing site, but the only source of statistics I could find readily) reports that the University of Michigan has 100 full-time diversity officers, and UC Berkeley a full 175.! In 2018, the budget for the Michigan diversity office was almost $8.4 million per year.
These initiatives are aimed largely at increasing the enrollment of students of color, generally including African-Americans, Latino(s), sometimes Asians (though Harvard apparently tried to reduce the overrepresentation of Asians), and students from the Middle East. Other forms of diversity, like ideological, class, or socioeconomic, are not the main goal. (The University of Chicago does explicitly try to increase socioeconomic diversity.)
Although the Right rails at these initiatives, I think there’s much of value in them—so long as they construe “diversity” more broadly than just racial diversity. The expansion of D&E programs brings up three questions. I’ll pose them to readers, and also proffer my own take.
1.) Do we need these programs? My answer is “yes”, but mostly as a form of reparations, rather than the “innate good” that, in the view of the courts, is the “compelling state interest”for affirmative action (this started with the Bakke decision in 1978). The reason I take the reparations-oriented view is that it seems easier to identify those who have been denied equal opportunity on the grounds of race, class, sex, or other characteristics rather than decide what diversity constitutes the optimal “innate good”. It’s undeniable that some groups have been discriminated against in the past and that, to this day, this has deprived group members of the “equal opportunity” which I see as the moral sine qua non of “equality”.
2.) How long should these programs persist? When affirmative-action programs were introduced in my youth, it was always with the proviso that these were temporary expedients, meant to apply only until groups were fairly represented in schools and colleges. (I discuss below what “fair” means.) Well, it’s well on half a century now, and the programs are still with us; indeed, they’re growing and show no signs of disappearing. They will be with us for a long time to come, and for two reasons.
First, once you establish a D&E program, its officers have an interest in maintaining it. After all, it’s their charge and their jobs! That means that, to justify their existence, the programs must not only persist but grow. In some cases they’ve grown past the point of reason, as in the mandatory indoctrination of many first-year college students which often borders on the ludicrous. Some programs are deeply affected by Critical Race Theory (CRT) which views things through the lens of pigmentation with the accompanying claim that virtually all parts of society are infected by “structural racism”, even if it’s not part of the structure. (The New York Times‘s 1619 Project is an explicit expression of CRT.) You can tell when a program is overstepping its mandate when it begins agitating against “hate speech” in ways that would infringe on legal interpretations of the First Amendment.
How long should the programs persist? In my view, until we can ensure that equal opportunity is achieved for all groups (see #3). As that will be a long time, these programs should be in place for an equally long time. But I am wary of their uncontrolled expansion. But of course once they’re established they will be with us forever, whatever the societal outcome.
3.) How do we know when proper “equity and inclusion” is achieved? Some people say the D&I programs should strive for equal representation of all “minoritized” groups in college, which is a requirement for equal outcomes. Given that different groups may differ in preferences or abilities not due to discrimination, I favor the alternative of equal opportunity: everyone, from the beginning of school (or before), should have the same chance to achieve, with no barriers to entry based on anything except ability.
But we are a long way from that goal: all you have to do is observe the environmental differences between groups based on oppression or factors beyond their members’ control. Inner-city schools, which I’ve visited, are prime examples of children not getting an equal shot of going to a good college—or any college. That, of course, is due to environmental differences that are, for instance, the residuum of racism. (Yes, the 1619 Project is correct in its claim that we still have profound inequalities that stem from slavery.)
So I can’t answer this last question, except that the answer requires an America very different from the one we see today. We need greater investment in education for the poor, an assurance of good teaching for all, and home environments that prize education and allow kids to have good meals and a supportive atmosphere.
Some will claim that these environmental differences are not beyond the control of oppressed groups—that they are the result of the groups themselves failing to strive and accepting a poorer educational environment. (That’s the “Just World” theory that flows in part from accepting Libertarian free will.) I don’t believe that—not for a minute. People simply aren’t that different. And if you accept that different groups have unequal opportunities for reasons beyond their “control”, then I don’t see how you can oppose a.) vigorous programs to rectify these inequalities, and b.) programs of affirmative action that persist until the rectification is achieved.This goes, as I said, not just for racial differences, but for class and socioeconomic differences.
That leaves me with one question. I think ideological diversity is an innate good, but doesn’t fall under a “reparations” view. Although conservatives moan about being discriminated against, it’s hard to make the case that they don’t have opportunities equal to those of liberals. Somehow, colleges must ensure that both students and professors embody a diversity of ideas—political and social. Given the liberal/Left leaning of most American colleges, that may be just as hard as achieving equity for race and class.
So those are my opinions, and I welcome readers to weigh in below on these questions.
My problem with these programs is that they focus on the end of the “to-college” pipeline. Unless there are academically qualified students being passed over for enrollment the only way to increase the number of qualified applicants from any group is to improve their K-12 education.
It is the same problem with those who focus on companies like Google. They are already hiring “marginalized” people at rates above the percentage of college graduates. The only way to have more is to start in elementary school.
I suspect the reason they don’t is that their salary depends on the current situation continuing.
+1
I agree. We’re not going to correct the “diversity” problems without correcting education at the K-12 level, and I don’t see how that can’t be corrected until we change the way we fund public schools.
My understanding is that currently most (if not all) public schools get their money from property taxes…which means that poorer neighborhoods will continue to have poorly funded schools, and thus poorer overall education (it’s hard to see anything that has a greater impact on the overall quality of schools than their funding). Thus, we have a self-reinforcing cycle of decreased opportunity starting at the beginning of the educational process. And since economic disparity in our country tend to correlate strongly with racial characteristics (legacy of the issues PCC(E) mentioned as stemming from slavery), the racial outcomes are predictable and will continue.
Yes, it starts at primary, if not in Kindergarten.
My 9 year old is in a (formerly, now the overwhelming majority of the pupils is ‘brown’ or ‘black’)’white’ school. He gets his daily homework via WhatsApp, and it is q
” . . . the only way to increase the number of qualified applicants from any group is to improve their K-12 education.”
For starters, I think part of that improvement also necessarily includes some self-directed effort by any group to increase their regard for intellectual curiosity and consequently academic achievement. (Re: Richard Hofstadter, “Anti-Intellectualism in American Life.”)
I support an admissions office having staff that are trained to consider diversity. UC Berkeley’s last freshman class was a bit over 14,000 people. The applicant pool would be even higher, so to help with ensuring diversity is considered in applications, 175 sounds okay. That’s probably over 100 applications reviewed per staff member, every year. Maybe more like 200.
As for teaching diversity and different perspectives, I would think that was best handled by social science professors in their respective departments, not by a large non-academic (or at least, non-academic-department) set of personnel. However, I guess one thought is you have this giant workforce that you need fully employed from about November-May; since you want them to stay employed with you and not leave for more full time work, if you can find something useful for them to do the rest of the work year, that probably helps greatly with retaining highly qualified experts.
I dunno. In the 2003 case Grutter v. Bollinger, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a moderate on affirmative action, wrote the majority decision holding that race-conscious university admissions programs are subject to “strict scrutiny” (usually the death knell for whatever law or rule or regulation is under consideration), and although upholding the specific program under consideration there, added that the “Court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.”
Now, this latter assertion was dictum (which is to say not strictly necessary to deciding the case and, therefore, not binding precedent). But, given the two new Trump appointees on SCOTUS, I’m all but certain there are five solid votes on the high Court right now to do away with race-conscious admissions program completely, should an appropriate case come before the Court.
Such a holding would apply only to state universities, of course, but many private universities take a cue from what is permitted by law in state schools. And congress could, presumably, extend such a ruling to private universities that accept federal funds (which is to say, nearly every private university).
I offer the above purely as a matter of descriptivism, as a depiction of where we’re at as a practical matter. As a matter of prescriptivisim, of where we should head, I’m in general agreement with what has been set forth above by our host.
I like how the legal term you used dictum (short for orbiter dictum?) means for lawyers the opposite of what normal people 🙂 mean. It can mean a formal pronouncement from a authoritative source (a normie term) or nothing much, merely an aside from an authoritative source (legal eagleism).
This comment may be somewhat tangential, but still relevant. The first commentor, Mr. Mayer has identified a critical factor in college diversity: educational support for all disadvantaged children must begin in pre-school. That’s what Head Start was all about. Head start is based on socioeconomic disadvantages, and it is race neutral. That program has been with us for half a century now, and I believe the results have been positive. Early gains tend to fade, however, as children remain in sub standard schools. What we lack is vigorous support for public education from preschool to college. The current attack on public education at all levels is one of the most serious dangers coming at us now from Mordor.
I’m conflicted on this – given I have been a repeated victim of it
I’m in a male-dominated industry so always lose when against a female – no matter the skills
Given the fact that I come from a poor household, and have a mild disability – neither of which I got any benefit for – because I literally didn’t ‘tick the box’, or there wasn’t a ‘socio-economic’ box
I appreciate the idea behind this, but am troubled by the idea of solving discrimination by introducing a new discrimination…
AFAIK, nobody is promoting “no matter the skills” diversity choice. This is certainly not the case with competitive college applications. The situation there is more like “we have 5x the number of academically qualified candidates as we have spots. So what non-academic factors do we use? Extra-curriculars? Background? Do we just keep raising the academic requirements until we get to the right number? Maybe we use a lottery?…”
All of these systems have advantages and disadvantages. But again – and I expect this applies to most workplaces too – it’s not really a question of ignoring qualifications, it’s a question of how to make a selection when everyone is decently qualified.
To put the money in prospect, the programs add almost $200 ($8 million / 44,000) to the tuition fee to Michigan students which is over 1% of the cost for in state students.
And that is a low estimate because these people will receives state pensions for decades which, in my state at least, eventually doubles the cost.
I think ideological diversity on campus is an innate good, too. And, presumably, a system of equal opportunity will result in a cross-section of political and cultural viewpoints.
This will not be the case completely, though, given the different inclinations and abilities prevalent on the Left and Right. The Trumpist base, for example, is largely composed of the non-college-educated (almost all white, and mainly male). And, while many Leftist intellectuals are drawn to academia, people of comparable intellectual abilities on the Right seem more inclined toward other fields, such as high-finance and entrepreneurship. That’s why, over the past half century, bona fide right-wing intellectuals — people like William F. Buckley, Jr., or Russell Kirk or Allan Bloom or Milton Friedman — have been something of American rarae aves.
“It’s undeniable that some groups have been discriminated against in the past and that, to this day, this has deprived group members of the “equal opportunity” …”
But it’s not obvious that 18-yr-old members of such groups are being discriminated against today. It’s weird to argue that current group members should benefit from “reparations” based on past treatment of part group members.
“Inner-city schools, which I’ve visited, are prime examples of children not getting an equal shot of going to a good college—or any college.”
But that’s an argument for policies that favour children from those schools (rather than children of particular races).
Aren’t policies that are race-blind — but which take into account economic status and school background — a better way of doing this?
My limited understanding is the argument is based on the notion that the costs (or benefits) of theft/disadvantage carry over generations. I steal from you, and because of that I get rich, then my kids grandkids etc. beneift from my theft. At the same time, your kids grandkids etc. are worse off due to the poverty I caused you. When our grandkids meet, nobody is saying my grandkid should go to jail for his grandpa’s theft. What they say, however, is after 150 years of this, because it’s either too late or practically impossible to force my family to pay yours without causing even more innocent victimization, instead, society will help give your family a leg up. The great-great etc. grandkids of slaveowners don’t personally owe the great etc grandkids of slaves. That would be unfair. But society has a lot of pooled resources, and it seems eminently fair (at least to me) to use some of them to give the grandkids of slaves etc. a leg up.
Also: “… that they are the result of the groups themselves failing to strive and accepting a poorer educational environment. […] I don’t believe that—not for a minute. People simply aren’t that different.”
But *culturally* groups can be that different. Just for example, an ISIS-style culture that says girls should not be educated would produce very different outcomes.
Cultural attitudes might be playing a large role in young people’s attainment.
We know that most departments in reputable colleges and universities will go to great lengths on their own to enlist both
faculty and students from minority groups An obvious conclusion is that a large and ever
expanding bureaucracy to ensure this action is largely, perhaps wholly, superfluous. Why, then, is it there?
Imagine this thought-experiment: some time in the past, universities allowed departments of “Critical Planetary Theory” to be formed. This contrived subject consisted of a little
matter best left to Astronomy departments, a lot of Astrology, and a sprinkling of post-modern word-salad as academic mimicry. In time, many graduates emerged with degrees in Critical Planetary Theory, untrained to do
anything in the real world. Jobs for them would have to found, and universities could help with this by establish Planetary offices with an ever-increasing web of Deans, Ass’t. Deans, Vice-Deans, Vice-Presidents, and similar paper-pushers—all devoted to the great work of, uhhh, what was it again? Oh yes, the unending struggle for Planetaryism.
“Aren’t policies that are race-blind — but which take into account economic status and school background — a better way of doing this?”
This observation is spot on.
It’s worth reading the long commentary on the 1619 Project on the World Socialist Web Site, which may be the most comprehensive critique, and is one which puts “identity politics” in a larger context. Racial divisions are exploited by both Republicans and Democrats to obscure the real problem: socioeconomic inequality across the board, real class divisions and exploitation.
It’s not “Workers of the world unite!,” but “Races of the world divide!”
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/28/nytr-d28.html
Sadly, like most of our big, contentious issues, this one defies simple solutions. We can pour all the money we want into better quality elementary education, but it does little good when kids come from broken homes, where they don’t get enough to eat, where they are witnesses to terrible violence and drug abuse, where there are no books and no computers (save video games), and where education simply isn’t valued because no one in their sphere of influence actually knows anyone who rose above their impoverished circumstances through education. Folks on the right love to point to stories about some underprivileged kid who achieves success as proof that anyone who’s motivated can succeed in America, but of course those folks are oblivious to the fact that the reason such stories are newsworthy is because they are so exceedingly rare.